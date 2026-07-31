Ariana Grande's "Petal" Arrives as Rage-Fueled Eighth Album Draws Mixed but Passionate Reviews

Ariana Grande released her eighth studio album, "petal," on Friday, a project the singer has described as her most emotionally unfiltered work to date, drawing a wave of early reviews that ranged from enthusiastic to more measured as critics weighed in on the pop star's latest reinvention.

The album, stylized in all lowercase, was released through Grande's own imprint label, BabyDoll Music, in partnership with Republic Records. It was recorded between January and April of this year at studios in New York, Los Angeles and Stockholm, and was co-written and executively produced by Grande alongside longtime collaborator Ilya Salmanzadeh, the Iranian-Swedish producer who has worked with the singer across much of her recent catalog. Swedish hitmaker Max Martin also contributed production to portions of the record.

"Petal" follows Grande's seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in March 2024 and produced two Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, "Yes, And?" and "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)." That album was later reissued in March 2025 with a deluxe edition subtitled "Brighter Days Ahead," supported by a companion short film of the same name.

The lead single from "petal," "Hate That I Made You Love Me," was released May 29 and set the tone for the album's broader emotional register. Grande has described the record as emerging from a place of anger she had not previously explored so directly in her music. "It's definitely from a place I've been maybe too shy or polite to tap into before," Grande has said of the album. "This kind of just feels like, 'Fuck it.'" She also characterized the overall mood of the project in blunt terms, calling it "a little feral" and explaining that she "wrote from a place that I don't usually, which was like an unfiltered rage."

Critical reception to the album proved notably divided in its opening hours. Pitchfork awarded "petal" a score of 6.5 out of 10 in a review written by critic Aimee Cliff, placing the album in a moderate critical tier relative to some of Grande's earlier work. Rolling Stone took a considerably more enthusiastic view, giving the record a score of 80 out of 100. In her review for Rolling Stone, critic Marissa R. Moss argued that Grande's music consistently reaches its highest points when the singer allows herself to fully embrace frustration or anger rather than restraint, writing that the singer is "always at her best when she's in a mood." Moss singled out the track "Oh Well" as a standout moment on the record, highlighting its blunt, cutting lyrics as characteristic of the album's overall attitude.

Read more Katy Perry Announces Release of New Single 'Watch It Burn' for June 25 Amid Reflection on Personal Challenges Katy Perry Announces Release of New Single 'Watch It Burn' for June 25 Amid Reflection on Personal Challenges

Other reviewers focused on the album's lyrical approach to processing past relationships and personal growth. One review characterized the album's trap-influenced track "Like I Do" as notably free of self-pity, framing it instead as a song in which Grande expresses gratitude toward a former partner for the challenges that ultimately helped her grow, both as an artist and as an individual. The same analysis noted that the album's lead single found Grande adopting a somewhat self-deprecating tone, apologizing within the song's lyrics for being, in her own words, difficult not to love.

Visually, Grande has paired the album's more unguarded emotional tone with a notable shift in her public image, appearing on the album's cover with her hair worn down and loose rather than in the high ponytail that has become one of her most recognizable style signatures over the course of her career. Critics reviewing the album have pointed to that visual choice as symbolically aligned with the record's broader theme of shedding a more controlled, polished public persona in favor of something rawer and more direct.

The album arrives following a period in Grande's career defined by high-profile film work, including her starring role as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked," released across 2024 and 2025. Grande had previously indicated that she did not plan to record another studio album until she completed filming both installments of the project, a commitment that pushed the release of new solo music back significantly following 2020's "Positions."

"Petal" also continues a pattern that has followed several of Grande's recent albums, in which initial critical scores have sometimes shifted notably in retrospective reassessments over time. Some fans and commentators following the album's release noted that similar dynamics unfolded following the release of "Eternal Sunshine," when the album's initial aggregate critical score on review-tracking sites climbed significantly within roughly a year of its original release, as some outlets revisited and revised their assessments following the album's deluxe reissue and broader critical and commercial reception.

With "petal" now available across streaming platforms, industry observers are expected to watch closely in the coming days for early sales and streaming figures, along with any additional new reviews from major music publications, as a fuller picture emerges of how critics and audiences are ultimately receiving Grande's latest and most emotionally direct project to date.