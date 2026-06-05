PARIS — Marjane Satrapi, the French-Iranian artist, author and filmmaker whose graphic novel "Persepolis" offered a poignant, humorous and unflinching look at life during and after the Iranian Revolution, died Thursday in Paris. She was 56.

People close to Satrapi told Agence France-Presse that she "died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life." Ripa, a Swedish producer and translator who worked closely with her on several projects, died in April 2025.

The French presidency confirmed her death in a statement that praised her as "a leading figure in French culture and an artist deeply committed to freedom, whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim." It added that she "captivated a global audience" with "Persepolis."

Born Marjane Ebrahimi on Nov. 22, 1969, in Rasht, northern Iran, Satrapi grew up in a politically active leftist family in Tehran. The 1979 Islamic Revolution, which she experienced as a child, profoundly shaped her worldview and artistic output. Restrictions on women and girls, including mandatory veiling and gender separation in schools, became part of daily life under the new regime.

In "Persepolis," first published in France in 2000 and later translated into English, Satrapi recounted her coming-of-age story through stark black-and-white drawings. The memoir captured both the absurdity and terror of the era — from family debates over politics to the Iran-Iraq War, executions and personal rebellion. One memorable scene depicted young girls tying their veils together during recess to make a skipping rope.

Her parents, fearing for her safety amid growing repression, sent her to Austria at age 14. There, she faced isolation, homelessness and health struggles before returning to Tehran. She studied art in Iran, entered a brief marriage, and moved permanently to France in 1994 at age 24. She gained French citizenship in 2006.

Global Acclaim for 'Persepolis'

"Persepolis" became an international bestseller and was adapted into an animated film in 2007, which Satrapi co-directed with Vincent Paronnaud. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize, and earned an Oscar nomination for best animated feature. Its success introduced millions to the everyday realities of Iranians living under the Islamic Republic.

The series expanded into multiple volumes, followed by other graphic works including "Chicken with Plums" and "Embroideries." Satrapi preferred to call her works "comic books" rather than graphic novels, emphasizing their accessibility.

Beyond books, she directed the 2019 biographical drama "Radioactive," starring Rosamund Pike as scientist Marie Curie. Her artistic range also included children's books and contributions to various publications.

Activism and Advocacy

Satrapi remained a vocal critic of Iran's theocratic government throughout her life. She became a prominent supporter of the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement that erupted after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. She contributed to and helped curate the 2024 anthology "Woman, Life, Freedom," which highlighted Iranian women's resistance through art.

The Narges Foundation, an Iranian women's human rights group, described her as "a fearless advocate for feminism, women's rights" who championed "the struggles and resilience of Iranian women."

In 2025, Satrapi declined France's Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award, citing what she called the government's "hypocritical attitude towards Iran," particularly its lack of stronger solidarity with Iranian protesters and French citizens held hostage there.

Personal Life and Legacy

Satrapi's marriage to Ripa was central to her life and work. He assisted with English translations of "Persepolis" and collaborated on many creative endeavors. His death in 2025 deeply affected her, according to those close to the family.

Tributes poured in from across the cultural and political worlds. French President Emmanuel Macron's office highlighted her role in bridging cultures and challenging stereotypes through deeply personal storytelling.

Satrapi's work often explored themes of exile, identity, rebellion and the clash between tradition and modernity. Her simple yet powerful visual style made complex political realities accessible to readers of all ages and backgrounds. "Persepolis" remains required reading in many schools worldwide, though it has faced challenges and bans in some places, including Iran.

Her story resonated particularly with young women and diaspora communities. By portraying her younger self as outspoken, curious and sometimes defiant, Satrapi humanized the Iranian experience beyond headlines of politics and conflict.

A Lasting Cultural Impact

Satrapi's influence extended beyond literature and film. She inspired a generation of artists to use graphic storytelling for social commentary. Her ability to blend humor with heartbreak allowed readers to connect emotionally with historical events often reduced to abstractions.

In interviews over the years, she emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and understanding. She once noted that ordinary people across borders often share more in common than governments might suggest.

As news of her death spread on June 4, 2026, artists, writers and activists reflected on her courage. Her passing comes at a time of continued global attention on Iran, making her voice and body of work even more relevant.

Satrapi is survived by family members and a vast international audience touched by her honest depictions of resilience amid adversity. Her books continue to be published in dozens of languages, ensuring that the stories she told will reach new generations.

In the Élysée Palace statement, officials described her departure as a significant loss for French and world culture. Through "Persepolis" and her broader oeuvre, Satrapi transformed personal memory into universal art, leaving an indelible mark on how the world understands Iran and the human cost of political upheaval.