DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States conducted strikes on Iranian radar and drone facilities after Tehran shot down an American drone, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory attacks that led to Kuwait reporting incoming fire, as a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran faces repeated tests.

U.S. Central Command confirmed the measured strikes occurred over the weekend near the city of Geruk and on Qeshm Island. The operation responded to Iran's downing of a U.S. MQ-1 drone operating over international waters. "U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters," Central Command said in a statement.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard responded by claiming it had targeted U.S. forces, without specifying locations. Kuwait reported its air defenses intercepted incoming drones and missiles early Monday. The incidents underscore the volatility of the nominal ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, even as officials from both sides continue negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

The fighting has disrupted global energy supplies through Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil and natural gas shipments. The disruptions have driven up fuel prices worldwide and raised concerns about potential food shortages linked to fertilizer supply issues from the Gulf region.

Ceasefire Repeatedly Tested

The latest exchanges represent the most recent escalation in a conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. President Donald Trump has offered shifting goals for the campaign, with preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remaining a central objective. Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful, though it possesses enough highly enriched uranium to build several nuclear weapons if it chose to do so.

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Vice President JD Vance suggested last week that negotiators are working toward general terms on Iran's nuclear activities, with detailed specifics to be addressed in subsequent talks. Trump expressed optimism about the prospects in a post on his Truth Social platform early Monday. "Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us," he wrote. "Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end — It always does!"

Despite the positive tone from the U.S. side, the repeated attacks highlight the fragility of the ceasefire. Over the weekend, the U.S. fired a missile into the engine room of a cargo ship attempting to break Iran's blockade of its ports. A limited number of vessels have navigated the strait, but the overall flow of energy resources remains significantly constrained.

Regional Fallout and Hezbollah Clashes

The conflict has also intensified between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Despite a nominal ceasefire, Israel has extended its occupation deeper into Lebanon. Hezbollah, which entered the conflict in support of its primary backer Iran, continues launching drones toward Israeli territory.

Kuwait, home to U.S. Army Central headquarters, found itself directly affected by the latest exchanges. Its air defenses engaged incoming threats, highlighting how the broader U.S.-Iran confrontation is spilling over into neighboring Gulf states.

Iranian state television broadcast footage of a ballistic missile launch featuring a sticker depicting a bruised image of President Trump overlaid on a "closed" Strait of Hormuz, with the caption "Until the last American soldier leaves the region." The imagery underscored Tehran's continued defiance.

Global Energy and Economic Implications

The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of globally traded oil and natural gas passes, remains a focal point of tension. Disruptions have ripple effects on energy markets, contributing to higher prices at the pump and increased costs for industries worldwide. The Gulf region also accounts for 30 percent of globally traded chemical fertilizers, raising alarms about potential impacts on global food security.

Markets have reacted with volatility to the ongoing instability. Energy futures showed gains following the latest incidents, while shipping companies have rerouted vessels to avoid the area, adding costs and delays to global supply chains.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Despite the military exchanges, diplomatic channels remain active. Officials from both the U.S. and Iran are engaged in indirect talks aimed at de-escalation. However, each new incident carries the risk of derailing progress. The complexity of the negotiations — involving nuclear concerns, regional security guarantees and economic sanctions — makes a swift resolution challenging.

Trump met with advisers on Friday to discuss options for extending the ceasefire and reopening the strait. The administration has emphasized that any deal must address core security concerns while providing Iran with incentives to comply.

International actors, including European nations and Gulf states, have urged restraint and called for renewed diplomatic efforts. The United Nations and other multilateral bodies continue monitoring the situation closely, with concerns that further escalation could destabilize the entire Middle East.

Humanitarian and Strategic Concerns

The conflict has already caused significant disruption to civilian life in affected regions. Shipping delays and energy price increases disproportionately impact developing economies. Humanitarian organizations have warned of potential secondary effects, including higher food costs and supply shortages.

Strategically, the U.S. maintains a significant military presence in the region through bases in Kuwait, Qatar and other Gulf partners. These assets support operations aimed at protecting maritime navigation and deterring further aggression.

Iran's ability to project power through proxy groups like Hezbollah adds another dimension to the conflict. The interconnected nature of these relationships complicates efforts to contain the fighting to direct U.S.-Iran exchanges.

Looking Ahead

As negotiations continue behind the scenes, the risk of miscalculation remains high. Both sides have demonstrated willingness to respond forcefully to perceived provocations, even while claiming commitment to diplomatic solutions.

For global markets, energy consumers and regional populations, the coming weeks will be critical. Any breakthrough in talks could ease tensions and stabilize energy flows. Conversely, further incidents risk broader escalation with unpredictable consequences.

The situation in the Middle East remains fluid, with military actions and diplomatic maneuvering occurring simultaneously. While President Trump projects confidence in an eventual deal, the reality on the ground shows a conflict that continues testing the limits of the current ceasefire arrangement.

Authorities in Kuwait, Iran and the United States have urged calm while investigations into the latest incidents proceed. International partners are monitoring developments closely, hoping for de-escalation before the situation spirals further.

The coming days may provide clearer indications of whether the latest exchanges represent isolated incidents or signs of deepening confrontation. For now, the focus remains on protecting vital shipping lanes and advancing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.