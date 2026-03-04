An Israeli Air Force F-35I "Adir" stealth fighter jet shot down an Iranian Air Force Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer over the skies of Tehran on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced, marking the first confirmed air-to-air kill of a manned aircraft by an F-35 and the Israeli military's first fighter-on-fighter engagement in nearly four decades.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:35 a.m. local time, the IDF said in a statement released around 10:30 a.m. Israel time. "An Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jet ('Adir') shot down an Iranian Air Force YAK-130 fighter jet a short while ago over the skies of Tehran," the military posted on social media platforms including Telegram and X. "This is the first shootdown in history of a manned fighter aircraft by an F-35 ('Adir') fighter jet."

The downing came amid the fifth day of intense aerial operations in the ongoing war between Israel, supported by the United States, and Iran. Israel has conducted multiple waves of strikes on Iranian targets, including infrastructure tied to the regime's security apparatus, missile systems, and leadership sites in and around Tehran. Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital at dawn Wednesday, with Iranian state television confirming blasts as Israeli jets maintained pressure.

The Yak-130, a Russian-designed advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft produced since the 1990s, is used by the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) for training and limited attack roles. It lacks advanced radar capabilities compared to frontline fighters and relies primarily on visual or helmet-mounted sighting systems for close-range engagements. Analysts noted the mismatch: the F-35I, Israel's customized variant of the Lockheed Martin stealth fighter, features superior sensors, electronic warfare systems, and beyond-visual-range missiles, allowing it to detect and engage targets from significant distances.

The IDF described the engagement as a dogfight, though details on whether it involved close-range maneuvering or a beyond-visual-range missile shot remain classified. No injuries or losses were reported on the Israeli side, with the F-35 returning undamaged. The pilot's identity and specifics of the interception were not disclosed for operational security reasons.

This marks the first time since 1985 that the Israeli Air Force has downed an enemy manned aircraft in air-to-air combat. In that earlier incident, F-15s shot down two Syrian MiG-21s over Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. The F-35's combat debut against a manned target represents a milestone for the platform, which has seen extensive use in strike missions but had not previously recorded a confirmed air-to-air kill of a piloted plane.

The event unfolded against a backdrop of broader Israeli operations. On Wednesday, the IDF launched what it called a "broad wave of strikes" targeting Iranian internal security forces and regime infrastructure in Tehran. Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed continued action "to crush the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it." Israeli officials have framed the campaign as aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten Israel, the United States, and regional allies.

Iran has responded with missile and drone barrages targeting Israel, with air defenses intercepting many incoming threats. Explosions were heard around Jerusalem as interceptors engaged projectiles Wednesday morning. The conflict, now in its fifth day, follows earlier joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that reportedly targeted missile launchers, nuclear-related sites, and high-value personnel.

The Yak-130's presence over Tehran raised questions among military observers. Some speculated it was scrambled to intercept Israeli aircraft or patrol amid heightened alerts, though its limited combat capabilities made it vulnerable. Iranian media has not yet confirmed the loss or provided details on the pilot's fate. State outlets focused instead on reporting explosions and defensive measures.

The incident highlights Israel's air superiority in the theater. With dozens of F-35Is in its inventory—bolstered by ongoing deliveries—the IAF has conducted extensive operations, including what officials described as the largest aerial campaign in its history earlier in the week. Around 200 Israeli fighters, many F-35s, participated in strikes dropping thousands of munitions on Iranian targets.

Experts caution that while the shootdown demonstrates technological dominance, the war's outcome depends on broader strategic factors, including Iran's missile arsenal, proxy forces, and potential escalation involving other regional players. The U.S. has provided support through naval assets, intelligence sharing, and defensive assistance, though direct U.S. combat involvement remains limited to allied operations.

No independent verification of wreckage or crash site footage has emerged as of Wednesday afternoon, with Tehran airspace heavily contested and information tightly controlled. Aviation safety databases logged the Yak-130 as destroyed over Tehran, citing Israeli military sources.

The downing has drawn swift reactions online and in military circles. Some praised the F-35's performance as validation of stealth technology in contested environments, while others noted the lopsided matchup against a trainer-derived aircraft. Social media posts from defense accounts highlighted the historic nature, with one analyst remarking, "Poor Iranian pilots—they send them against the most advanced fighter jet in the world in a 15-year-old training jet."

As operations continue, the IDF emphasized its commitment to neutralizing threats. Air raid sirens sounded intermittently in Israel amid Iranian retaliatory fire, underscoring the fluid and dangerous nature of the conflict.

Military officials in Jerusalem said strikes would persist until objectives—degrading Iran's offensive capabilities and regime infrastructure—are met. For now, the skies over Tehran remain a focal point of the war, with Israel's F-35s asserting dominance in what may prove a pivotal chapter in modern aerial warfare.