Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared Monday that the United States "didn't start this war but under President Trump we're finishing it," marking his first public comments since U.S. and Israeli forces launched a joint military operation against Iran over the weekend, resulting in the death of Iran's supreme leader and sparking a broader regional crisis.

Speaking at a Pentagon press briefing alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, Hegseth framed the ongoing strikes—dubbed Operation Epic Fury—as a decisive response to Iran's "reckless" aggression, including attacks on U.S. bases in the Gulf and support for proxy militias. The operation, which began Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, has already claimed the lives of four American service members in Kuwait, with President Donald Trump warning that more casualties are "likely" as the conflict intensifies.

"We are committed to protecting American interests and our allies," Hegseth said, emphasizing Trump's directive for regime change in Tehran. "This is about ending the threat once and for all." The former Fox News host, confirmed as defense secretary in January 2025 after Trump's reelection, has been a vocal advocate for aggressive military postures, drawing on his Army National Guard experience in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The strikes have reverberated across the Middle East, drawing in Hezbollah, which fired rockets into northern Israel for the first time in over a year on Sunday night. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon, killing at least 12 people, according to Lebanese health officials. Iran, in turn, has targeted U.S. positions in Iraq, Jordan, and other Gulf states, with state media confirming the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an initial barrage that also eliminated several top Revolutionary Guard commanders.

Trump, addressing reporters at the White House earlier Monday, hailed Khamenei's death as "justice for the people of Iran" and reiterated calls for negotiations, but only under a new regime. "Iran wants to talk, but we'll see who ends up in charge," he said, declining to specify end goals for the operation. The White House has indicated that full-scale combat will continue until U.S. objectives are met, though critics argue the lack of clear benchmarks risks an indefinite war.

The escalation follows weeks of stalled nuclear talks aimed at reviving a modified version of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew from in 2018 during his first term. Tensions boiled over after Iran enriched uranium to near-weapons-grade levels and conducted missile tests targeting Israeli shipping in the Red Sea. U.S. intelligence, cited in a declassified briefing last week, accused Tehran of plotting attacks on American soil, prompting preemptive action.

As of Monday afternoon, March 2, 2026, the Pentagon reported over 200 airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, command centers, and missile sites, with Israeli forces contributing ground incursions along the border. Iranian retaliation has included drone swarms and ballistic missiles, one of which struck a U.S. base in Kuwait, killing the four service members—identified as Sgt. Maria Gonzalez, 28, of Texas; Cpl. Jamal Wright, 24, of Georgia; Lt. Emily Chen, 31, of California; and Pvt. First Class Ryan Patel, 22, of New York. Their deaths mark the first U.S. fatalities in the conflict, heightening domestic pressure on the administration.

Congress is poised to act swiftly, with Democrats and some Republicans pushing bipartisan resolutions to curb Trump's war powers. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., scheduled a vote for Wednesday on a measure requiring congressional approval for sustained military action, echoing failed efforts during Trump's first term over strikes on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced a companion bill, stating, "We cannot allow another endless war without oversight."

International reactions have been mixed. European allies, including France and Germany, condemned the strikes as "disproportionate" and urged de-escalation through the United Nations. China and Russia, veto-wielding Security Council members, called for an emergency session, accusing the U.S. of violating international law. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, hosting U.S. troops, expressed support but reported minor damage from Iranian missiles aimed at their oil infrastructure.

Oil prices surged 15% on global markets Monday, with Brent crude topping $120 per barrel amid fears of disrupted Persian Gulf shipping. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 850 points, or 2.1%, reflecting investor anxiety over potential supply chain disruptions and broader economic fallout.

Hegseth, 45, has faced scrutiny since his nomination for past comments on Fox News advocating for muscular foreign policy, including criticism of the Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal. His confirmation hearings in late 2024 were contentious, with allegations of personal misconduct resurfacing, though he was approved 52-48 in the Senate. Supporters praise his veteran status and alignment with Trump's "America First" doctrine, while detractors warn his inexperience in high-level defense roles could exacerbate risks.

The operation's scope has expanded rapidly. On Sunday, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq attacked a U.S. embassy convoy in Baghdad, injuring two diplomats. In Yemen, Houthi rebels—aligned with Tehran—vowed to intensify Red Sea shipping assaults, prompting U.S. Navy destroyers to intercept several drones. The Pentagon confirmed deploying an additional 5,000 troops to the region, bringing the total to over 50,000, including carrier strike groups in the Mediterranean and Arabian Sea.

Humanitarian concerns are mounting. The United Nations estimates that initial strikes displaced 150,000 Iranians, with civilian casualties in the dozens. Aid groups like Doctors Without Borders reported overwhelmed hospitals in Tehran and Isfahan, sites of key nuclear installations. Iran's acting leader, President Mohammad Mokhber, addressed the nation via state TV, declaring a "holy war" against "Zionist aggressors" and calling for Muslim unity.

Back in Washington, anti-war protests erupted outside the White House and Capitol, with thousands chanting "No more blood for oil." Progressive Democrats, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., demanded an immediate ceasefire, labeling the operation a "reckless escalation." Conversely, Republican hawks like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., applauded the moves, saying, "It's time to end the ayatollahs' reign of terror."

As the conflict enters its third day, analysts warn of potential spillover into a wider war involving Syria, where Russian forces are embedded, or even direct confrontations with China over Taiwan—though the administration insists focus remains on Iran. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, boasted of "total victory" ahead, echoing campaign promises to resolve global hotspots swiftly.

The Pentagon briefing ended without questions on exit strategies, leaving observers to speculate on the war's duration. With congressional votes looming and regional allies on edge, the coming days could define Trump's second term foreign policy—and the Middle East's fragile stability.