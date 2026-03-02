TEHRAN, Iran — Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA), Iran's primary gateway for international flights, remains fully closed with no commercial arrivals or departures as of Monday, March 2, 2026, due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes across the region.

Iranian airspace (Tehran FIR, OIIX) stays under total closure for civilian aviation, with the latest NOTAM extending the shutdown until at least 0830 GMT on March 3, according to flight-tracking authorities and pilot bulletins. Extensions appear likely given continued combat operations, explosions in Tehran and active air defenses. Flightradar24 maps show Iranian skies virtually empty, with no scheduled traffic at IKA and minimal overflights rerouted far south or north to avoid the conflict zone.

The closure traces to joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes launched late February that targeted Iranian military sites, nuclear-related facilities, missile bases and leadership, including the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with missile and drone barrages hitting Israel and U.S.-allied Gulf states, prompting widespread precautionary airspace restrictions. While some limited domestic or essential flights may operate under military coordination, international carriers have halted services entirely.

Major airlines suspended routes to Tehran: Lufthansa extended cancellations to Tehran through March 8; Qatar Airways maintains only minimal daily Doha-Tehran flights while suspending most others until June 30; Emirates, Turkish Airlines and European carriers scrapped services indefinitely. Qatar Airways' advisory notes one daily round-trip (QR498/QR499) persists, but broader Iran network remains grounded. Regional operators like Azerbaijan Airlines and Armenia Airways offer rare limited access, but most international arrivals collapsed.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization urged passengers to avoid the airport until official resumption notices. Authorities activated military air zones, closed key corridors like G208/L125 approaching IKA from the west, and declared high-risk status for the Tehran flight information region. Aviation risk assessors classify Iranian airspace at the maximum danger level, citing threats from air defense misidentification, short-notice closures and active hostilities.

Disruptions ripple globally. Thousands of flights — estimates exceed 2,000 to 3,400 across affected hubs — face cancellation or diversion, stranding tens of thousands. Travelers reroute via distant paths over Saudi Arabia, Egypt or the Caucasus, adding hours and costs. European carriers like Aegean, ITA Airways and others halted Middle East routes, while global operators avoid the corridor linking Europe-Asia.

Tehran's Mehrabad Airport (domestic hub) faces similar constraints, with reports of strikes on nearby IRGC facilities. IKA, located south of the capital and handling most long-haul traffic, reported mass cancellations — at least 14-20 flights scrapped and delays in recent tallies — before full suspension. No direct damage to IKA terminals from strikes has been confirmed publicly, though Tehran saw explosions and air defense activity.

The conflict's aviation impact ranks among the most severe in recent history, rivaling pandemic-era shutdowns. Stranded passengers face jammed hotlines, rebooking uncertainties and shelter needs. Governments issued advisories: the U.S. State Department urged caution worldwide, especially in the Middle East; European nations advised against travel to Iran and neighbors.

Iran's aviation authority coordinates with military channels for any reopenings, but prospects remain dim amid Trump's statements that operations continue until objectives — degrading Iran's capabilities — are met. Iranian officials condemned the attacks and vowed defense, with no negotiations signaled.

For travelers, monitoring Flightradar24, airline apps or official channels is essential rather than heading to IKA. Resumption hinges on de-escalation, but current indicators point to prolonged closures through at least early March 3, potentially longer if strikes persist.

The situation underscores Tehran's isolation in global connectivity during crisis. As one analyst noted, Iran's position as a key East-West bridge makes its airspace closure a major choke point, compounding economic and humanitarian strains.

Authorities continue assessments amid fluid developments. Explosions, sirens and military movements persist in Tehran and beyond, keeping the capital on high alert.