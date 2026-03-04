The 2026 midterm election cycle kicked off Tuesday with primaries in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas, delivering dramatic results in key Senate races and signaling voter preferences ahead of November's battle for congressional control.

In Texas, the most expensive Senate primary in U.S. history unfolded as incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton advanced to a May 26 Republican runoff, while state Rep. James Talarico defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic contest. North Carolina voters nominated former Gov. Roy Cooper for Democrats and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley for Republicans in an open Senate seat expected to be one of the cycle's most competitive. In solidly Republican Arkansas, Sen. Tom Cotton easily won renomination, and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced no primary opposition.

The March 3 contests marked the start of statewide primaries that will continue through September, with the general election set for Nov. 3. Turnout varied, but early voting and Election Day participation reflected high stakes in battleground and red states alike.

**Texas Senate Drama Dominates Headlines**

Texas provided the night's biggest surprises. On the Republican side, Cornyn, seeking a fifth term, led with about 42% of the vote with most precincts reporting, narrowly ahead of Paxton at around 41%. U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt trailed with 13.5%. Neither secured a majority, forcing the runoff in late May — a test of establishment versus MAGA forces in the GOP. Cornyn positioned himself as a "workhorse" legislator, while Paxton, despite controversies, rallied conservative voters with hardline appeals.

The Democratic primary saw Talarico, a progressive state representative and seminarian from the Austin area, prevail over Crockett, a Dallas-area congresswoman known for her sharp rhetoric. Talarico captured about 53% to Crockett's 46% in a race that grew personal and drew national attention. Democrats have not won a statewide office in Texas since the 1990s, but Talarico's win sets up a long-shot challenge in November against the GOP nominee.

Other Texas highlights included the defeat of U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a prominent Republican, by state Rep. Steve Toth in a district primary — the first incumbent House member ousted this cycle. Crenshaw, who lacked former President Donald Trump's endorsement, fell in what analysts called a sign of party shifts. Gov. Greg Abbott cruised to renomination.

The Texas Senate race, fueled by over $122 million in ad spending, underscored divisions within the GOP and Democratic hopes for competitiveness in a red state.

**North Carolina Senate Race Sets Up November Showdown**

North Carolina's open Senate seat — vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis — featured straightforward primary wins. Roy Cooper, the popular former two-term governor, dominated the Democratic field with over 90% of the vote. Michael Whatley, who chaired the RNC, secured the GOP nomination with around 65%.

The matchup promises intensity in a purple state where Democrats aim to flip the seat and influence Senate control. Cooper's moderate record and name recognition contrast with Whatley's party insider status. Redistricting shifted congressional maps, with Republicans targeting gains in districts like the 1st, where Laurie Buckhout won the GOP nod to challenge Democratic Rep. Don Davis. Some House primaries, including Valerie Foushee's in the 4th District, saw competitive challenges from the left.

North Carolina's results highlighted party unity heading into fall, with no major upsets.

**Arkansas Delivers Expected Incumbent Wins**

In deep-red Arkansas, outcomes aligned with expectations. Sen. Tom Cotton won the Republican primary decisively for a third term, facing minimal opposition. Democrat Hallie Shoffner earned her party's nomination. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, seeking reelection, ran unopposed in the GOP primary, while Fred Love topped the Democratic field.

House races saw incumbents like French Hill and Bruce Westerman advance easily in Republican primaries. Some districts featured minor Democratic contests, but the state remains firmly GOP territory. A few local and judicial races drew attention, including one involving a sheriff facing charges, but federal outcomes reinforced Arkansas' conservative lean.

**Broader Implications for Midterms**

Tuesday's primaries offered early insights into voter sentiment amid national issues like the economy, immigration and foreign policy. In Texas, the Cornyn-Paxton runoff will test Trump's influence, as both candidates vied for his support. North Carolina's Senate contest could prove pivotal for majority control, with Democrats viewing it as winnable. Arkansas provided stability for incumbents.

Analysts noted incumbent vulnerabilities, with Crenshaw's loss a warning for Republicans facing internal challenges. High spending and turnout in select races signal engagement, though overall participation remained typical for primaries.

As results finalized Wednesday, attention shifts to upcoming primaries and the long road to November. Runoffs in Texas (May 26), North Carolina (potential May 12 if requested) and Arkansas (March 31 if needed) will further shape ballots.

The 2026 midterms, testing the party in power and opposition strength, are now underway in earnest.