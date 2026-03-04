WASHINGTON — Two protesters were removed from a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 3, 2026, as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified for the first time since the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens during federal immigration operations in Minneapolis sparked widespread outrage and calls to reform or abolish ICE.

The disruptions occurred during Noem's oversight appearance before the committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, with ranking Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois leading questioning. The session focused on the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda, DHS funding amid a partial shutdown threat, heightened border security measures and the deadly incidents in Minnesota that have galvanized opposition to aggressive enforcement tactics.

The first interruption came moments before Noem delivered her opening statement. As she was sworn in and prompted by Grassley, a protester stood and shouted, "Kristi Noem, you should be ashamed of yourself!" and "Abolish ICE!" Capitol Police officers quickly escorted the individual from the room. Video footage shared by Fox News, APT and other outlets captured the brief chaos, with the demonstrator yelling as they were led out.

A second protester was removed shortly after, during questioning by Durbin. As the senator pressed Noem on accountability for deaths caused by immigration agents, the individual rose and shouted about "Americans killed by ICE" and accused Noem of failing to deliver justice to grieving families. The protester was swiftly removed, allowing the hearing to resume without significant delay.

Noem, the former South Dakota governor confirmed as DHS secretary in early 2026, defended the department's actions in her prepared remarks. She touted "historic results" under President Donald Trump's second term, including record deportations, enhanced border security and efforts to combat threats from Iran amid ongoing military operations. She described the Minneapolis incidents as tragic but emphasized that officers faced threats and that enforcement operations target criminal activity, not peaceful protesters.

The deaths involve Renee Good, shot by an ICE officer on Jan. 7, 2026, during what DHS described as a routine enforcement action, and Alex Pretti, killed on Jan. 24 by Customs and Border Protection officers while filming operations. Both were U.S. citizens, fueling protests in Minnesota and demands from local leaders for DHS to halt operations in the state. DHS has denied wrongdoing, stating agents acted in self-defense or under threat, though investigations continue.

Grassley acknowledged "mistakes have been made" in interactions but stressed the difference between protected speech and obstruction, noting officers should not face harm while enforcing laws. Durbin pressed Noem on transparency, use of force policies and whether the administration's rhetoric contributed to a "hateful America," accusations Noem rejected as mischaracterizations of lawful enforcement.

The hearing unfolded against broader tensions: a partial DHS funding lapse, resistance to mass deportations and the ongoing U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran that have heightened homeland security alerts. Noem highlighted border successes and threats from foreign adversaries, but Democrats focused on civilian casualties and civil rights concerns.

Social media amplified the disruptions, with clips from Fox News, NBC News and The Independent circulating widely. Reactions split along partisan lines: supporters praised Noem's composure and called protesters disruptive, while critics hailed the interruptions as necessary accountability for what they termed excessive force.

Capitol Police handled the removals efficiently, with no arrests reported as of late afternoon March 3. Such outbursts are common in high-profile hearings on immigration, echoing past disruptions during debates over border policy.

Noem's testimony marked her first major congressional appearance since confirmation, following limited December questioning. The session continued into the afternoon with exchanges on funding, Iran-related threats and immigration enforcement protocols.

As the hearing progressed, attention shifted to policy questions, but the early protests underscored deep divisions over the Trump administration's immigration agenda and its human costs. Noem maintained that DHS prioritizes safety and rule of law, while opponents demanded reforms to prevent future tragedies.

The committee plans follow-up sessions if needed, with potential votes on DHS appropriations looming amid the funding impasse.