WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a private phone conversation this week discussing the possibility of resuming military strikes against Iran, according to sources familiar with the discussion, as tensions in the Middle East escalate over Tehran's nuclear program and threats to the Strait of Hormuz.

The call, described by insiders as "serious and detailed," comes amid heightened concerns that Iran is advancing its nuclear capabilities and could soon impose tolls on vessels passing through the critical oil shipping lane. Trump, who maintains significant influence in Republican politics and is viewed as a potential 2028 contender, reportedly told Netanyahu that any disruption to global energy flows would not be tolerated and that stronger action may be necessary.

"Trump made it clear that Iran crossing certain red lines would lead to very serious consequences," said one person briefed on the conversation. "He emphasized the need for close coordination between the U.S. and Israel on this issue."

Netanyahu's office has not publicly confirmed the details of the call, but Israeli officials have increasingly signaled frustration with diplomatic efforts to restrain Iran. The Jewish state has conducted multiple covert operations and limited strikes against Iranian targets in recent years, and the possibility of more overt military action remains on the table.

The discussion reflects a growing alignment between Trump's hardline stance on Iran and Netanyahu's security priorities. During Trump's presidency, the U.S. adopted a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran, including the 2020 assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Many observers see the recent conversation as a continuation of that aggressive approach.

Background of Escalating Tensions

The current crisis stems from a combination of factors. Iran has threatened to impose tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that carries about 20 percent of the world's traded oil. Such a move could send global energy prices soaring and trigger a broader economic shock.

At the same time, Western intelligence agencies believe Iran has made significant progress toward enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels. Diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, leaving military options on the table for both Israel and the United States.

Trump's recent public comments warning Iran of a "very bad time" if it disrupts the strait have added to the volatility. His influence within the Republican Party and among conservative voters makes his position particularly significant, even outside formal government channels.

Netanyahu, facing domestic political pressures in Israel, has long viewed Iran as an existential threat. His government has consistently advocated for stronger action against Tehran's nuclear ambitions and its support for proxy groups across the region.

International Reactions and Oil Market Impact

The reported discussion has already sent ripples through global markets. Oil prices climbed above $110 per barrel on Monday as traders priced in potential supply disruptions. Brent crude rose more than 3 percent in early trading, while West Texas Intermediate gained similar ground.

European leaders have urged restraint, with several countries calling for renewed diplomatic engagement. China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has expressed concern about any actions that could destabilize energy markets. Russia, a close partner of Iran, has warned against unilateral military moves.

U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed the details of the Trump-Netanyahu call but have reiterated America's commitment to Israel's security and the free flow of commerce through international waterways. The Pentagon has increased naval presence in the region as a precautionary measure.

Strategic Calculations on Both Sides

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For Trump, the conversation aligns with his long-standing image as a tough negotiator on Iran. His previous administration's policies significantly weakened Iran's economy through sanctions, and many of his supporters view him as more effective than current leadership on national security issues.

Netanyahu faces a complex domestic landscape. While strong action against Iran enjoys broad support in Israel, the timing and scope of any operation carry significant risks. A full-scale conflict could draw in Iranian proxies across multiple fronts, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi forces in Yemen.

Military analysts suggest any resumed strikes would likely focus on nuclear facilities and missile production sites rather than a broader invasion. However, the risk of escalation remains high, with potential for retaliatory attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests.

Economic and Humanitarian Concerns

A renewed military campaign against Iran would have far-reaching consequences. Global energy prices could spike dramatically, affecting everything from gasoline costs to inflation worldwide. Developing nations heavily dependent on imported oil would face particularly severe challenges.

Humanitarian groups warn that any conflict could worsen an already difficult situation inside Iran, where economic sanctions and internal challenges have strained civilian life. Civilian casualties and displacement would likely add to regional instability.

Diplomatic channels remain active, with several countries attempting to mediate between the parties. However, trust between Iran and the West is at a low point, making meaningful negotiations difficult.

Domestic Political Implications

In the United States, the reported conversation has already become a political talking point. Trump's supporters view it as evidence of strong leadership on national security, while critics argue it risks unnecessary escalation. The discussion could influence the broader foreign policy debate heading into future election cycles.

In Israel, Netanyahu's tough stance on Iran remains popular among many voters, though opposition voices have called for more diplomatic efforts alongside military preparedness.

What Comes Next

The coming weeks will be critical as both sides assess their options. Iran has shown no signs of backing down on its nuclear program or threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Israel and the United States continue to monitor developments closely, with contingency plans reportedly in place.

For global markets and ordinary citizens, the situation remains fluid. Energy prices are expected to stay elevated as long as uncertainty persists. Diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes, but the possibility of military action remains a real and concerning prospect.

As Trump and Netanyahu continue their discussions, the world watches closely. The stakes are enormous — from global energy security to regional stability and the potential for wider conflict. How this latest chapter in the long-running Iran crisis unfolds could shape international relations for years to come.