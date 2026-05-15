FBI Slaps $200K Bounty on Ex-Air Force Spy Monica Witt Who Defected to Iran

WASHINGTON — The FBI announced a $200,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Monica Elfriede Witt, a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist accused of defecting to Iran more than a decade ago and sharing highly classified national defense information with the Islamic Republic.

The high-profile reward, issued by the FBI's Washington Field Office, underscores ongoing U.S. concerns over one of the most damaging espionage cases involving an American intelligence insider in recent memory. Witt, 47, remains a fugitive believed to be living in Iran, where she allegedly continues to support Tehran's intelligence efforts against her former colleagues and country.

"Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime national defense information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities," said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office's Counterintelligence and Cyber Division.

A Career Built on Secrets, Then Betrayal

Witt joined the Air Force in 1997 and served until 2008 as a technical sergeant and special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. She held top-secret clearance and specialized in counterintelligence, gaining deep knowledge of U.S. intelligence operations, undercover personnel identities and sensitive collection programs.

After leaving active duty, she worked as a Defense Department contractor until 2010, maintaining access to classified materials. Prosecutors allege that Iranian intelligence began targeting her as early as 2012. FBI agents warned Witt she was a potential recruitment target, but she assured authorities she would not cooperate with Tehran.

In May 2012, Witt traveled to Iran to attend a conference sharply critical of U.S. policies. She returned the following year and, by August 2013, had fully defected, boarding a flight from Dubai to Tehran. Iranian state media broadcast her conversion to Islam and anti-American statements.

According to a 2019 federal indictment unsealed in Washington, D.C., Witt provided Iran with details on a highly classified U.S. intelligence collection program and helped identify former U.S. colleagues for targeting. She allegedly assisted Iranian hackers in cyberattacks against American intelligence personnel.

Four Iranian nationals were also charged in the same case for their roles in the cyber campaign. Witt faces charges including conspiracy to deliver national defense information to a foreign government and delivering such information, carrying potential life imprisonment if convicted.

Why the Reward Now?

The FBI's decision to publicize the $200,000 bounty comes more than seven years after the indictment and 13 years after her defection. Officials say Witt may still be actively supporting Iranian operations, making her ongoing threat a priority even amid shifting Middle East dynamics.

She is fluent in Farsi and has used aliases while in Iran. The FBI's wanted poster describes her as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos, including one on her left wrist.

Security experts view Witt's case as a stark example of insider threats. Her knowledge of U.S. counterintelligence tradecraft reportedly helped Iran identify and harass former American operatives. Some analysts have described her as one of Tehran's most valuable assets in its shadow war with Washington.

Broader Implications for U.S. National Security

The case highlights vulnerabilities in retaining and monitoring cleared personnel after they leave government service. Witt's defection occurred during a period of heightened tensions with Iran, including disputes over its nuclear program and regional proxy activities.

U.S. officials have long warned that Iran aggressively targets current and former American intelligence officers through recruitment, coercion and cyber means. Witt's actions allegedly endangered lives and compromised programs designed to protect U.S. interests in the Middle East.

The reward announcement arrives as U.S.-Iran relations remain strained. Recent regional conflicts, including tensions involving Israel and Iranian-backed groups, add urgency to countering Tehran's intelligence capabilities.

Public Tips Sought

The FBI urges anyone with information on Witt's whereabouts or activities to contact the bureau immediately. Tips can be submitted anonymously via tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. The reward applies to information leading to her arrest and conviction.

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Witt remains on the FBI's Most Wanted list in the counterintelligence category. Previous lower-profile efforts to locate her yielded no public breakthroughs, prompting the escalated financial incentive.

Personal Background and Radicalization Path

Born in 1979, Witt had a distinguished early career, earning an Air Medal for her service during the 2003 invasion of Iraq as a crypto-linguist aboard RC-135 Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft. She later transitioned to counterintelligence roles.

Reports suggest personal factors, including feelings of disillusionment, may have contributed to her radicalization. Iranian operatives reportedly exploited these vulnerabilities, offering ideological alignment and a new life in Tehran.

Her public appearances on Iranian television denouncing the U.S. shocked former colleagues who remembered her as a dedicated service member.

Lingering Questions and Ongoing Threat

More than a decade later, fundamental questions persist: How much damage did Witt's betrayal cause? What specific programs or individuals were compromised? And does she continue providing actionable intelligence to Iran today?

U.S. intelligence officials believe the answer to the last question is yes, which explains the timing and size of the reward. In an era of great-power competition and persistent Iranian hybrid threats, even historical defectors can pose current dangers.

The case also serves as a cautionary tale for the intelligence community about insider threats, mental health support for veterans and the long tail of recruitment operations by adversarial nations.

As the FBI ramps up its public appeal, the hunt for Monica Witt enters a new, more visible phase. For now, she remains beyond American reach in Iran, a living symbol of one of the most audacious defections in modern U.S. history — and a reminder that some secrets, once given away, can never be fully recovered.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to come forward. The $200,000 reward could provide the breakthrough needed to bring a long-sought fugitive to justice and close a painful chapter in American counterintelligence.