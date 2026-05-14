NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Thursday, May 14, 2026 (No. 1068) delivered a clever mix of science, language, cinema and wordplay that challenged even seasoned solvers. The four categories tested players' ability to spot subtle connections across 16 words, with today's solution rewarding logical thinking and broad knowledge.

Today's Connections Answer (Puzzle 1068)

Yellow (Easiest): Absorb using capillary action — DRAW, PULL, SUCK, WICK Green: Greek prefixes — HYPER, KILO, META, NEO Blue: Titular talking animals of film — BABE, BOLT, DUMBO, TED Purple (Hardest): Starting with silent letters — GNOME, KNEE, MNEMONIC, PSYCHE

The yellow category proved most accessible for many, as the words describe how liquids move through narrow spaces or materials. Green required knowledge of classical roots commonly used in English. Blue leaned on pop culture familiarity with children's films featuring anthropomorphic animals. Purple demanded recognition of English spelling quirks where initial consonants remain unpronounced.

Helpful Hints Before the Spoilers

If you prefer solving independently, here are progressive clues:

Yellow: Think about how a candle or paper towel works with liquid.

Think about how a candle or paper towel works with liquid. Green: These are common multipliers or descriptors in science and tech (think hyperactive, kilobyte).

These are common multipliers or descriptors in science and tech (think hyperactive, kilobyte). Blue: Four famous movie characters who are animals and have their names as titles.

Four famous movie characters who are animals and have their names as titles. Purple: Words where the first letter or two is written but not sounded out in standard pronunciation.

Many players started strong with the film animals or capillary action group but struggled with the silent letters category, which often trips up solvers due to its linguistic subtlety. Average completion rate hovered around 4.6 guesses, making it a moderately difficult puzzle for mid-week.

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How Solvers Approached Today's Grid

The 16 words were: BABE, PSYCHE, DRAW, NEO, MNEMONIC, BOLT, KNEE, WICK, TED, HYPER, PULL, GNOME, KILO, DUMBO, META, SUCK.

Strong opening strategies included scanning for obvious clusters. Movie buffs quickly spotted BABE, BOLT, DUMBO and TED. Science enthusiasts gravitated toward DRAW, PULL, SUCK and WICK. Language lovers pieced together the prefixes and silent starters. The purple category proved trickiest, as GNOME, KNEE, MNEMONIC and PSYCHE share no obvious thematic link until the silent letter pattern emerges.

Why Connections Remains Popular in 2026

Since its launch, Connections has become a daily ritual for millions. Unlike Wordle's single-word focus, it requires grouping 16 words into four thematic sets of four, with increasing difficulty from yellow to purple. The New York Times gamifies the experience with color-coded feedback and shareable results that spark social media conversations every morning.

The game's appeal lies in its blend of vocabulary, lateral thinking and cultural knowledge. It rewards both generalists and specialists, with categories spanning science, pop culture, history, slang and wordplay. In 2026, Connections continues evolving with occasional themed editions while maintaining its core daily format that resets at midnight.

Tips to Improve at Connections

Scan for obvious categories first (colors, numbers, brands, movie titles).

Look for wordplay, homophones or double meanings.

Use process of elimination when three words fit a group.

Pay attention to prefixes, suffixes and spelling quirks.

Take breaks if stuck — fresh eyes often spot missed connections.

Today's puzzle rewarded players who balanced pop culture knowledge with linguistic awareness. Perfect solves earned bragging rights on social media, while those who needed all four mistakes still enjoyed the aha moments.

Connections Companion and Broader NYT Games Ecosystem

The New York Times offers a companion column with deeper analysis and solver discussions for each puzzle. Today's edition explored the etymology of Greek prefixes and the silent letter phenomenon in English. The paper's full suite — including Wordle, Mini Crossword, Strands and Spelling Bee — creates an engaging daily word-game habit for millions.

For those who missed today's solution, tomorrow's puzzle promises fresh challenges. Connections maintains strong engagement by balancing accessibility with intellectual stimulation, ensuring both casual players and word enthusiasts return daily. Whether you nailed all four categories or needed a few mistakes, the game continues fostering community and mental sharpness in 2026.