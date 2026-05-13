LONDON — Royal commentator Hugo Vickers has suggested that Meghan Markle may feel "ashamed" of her estranged father, Thomas Markle, fueling ongoing speculation about the fractured family relationship even as the 81-year-old recovers from a serious health setback.

Vickers, a prominent royal historian and biographer, raised the possibility during a recent appearance on GB News. Speaking on May 9, 2026, he described it as one explanation for the continued silence between Meghan and her father, who underwent leg amputation surgery late last year and has since returned to the United States.

"I raise it as a possibility," Vickers said, adding that he believes shame over past events might prevent reconciliation. "He was good to her when she was growing up. If you listen to what he says... you will find a decent man who must feel extremely let down."

Thomas Markle, a retired lighting director who lives in Mexico but sought medical treatment in the Philippines, has faced declining health. Reports indicate he underwent amputation due to complications, spent time in rehabilitation, and recently returned to the U.S. Despite these challenges, sources close to the situation say Meghan, 44, has no immediate plans to visit or deepen contact.

The Duchess of Sussex's team confirmed in December 2025 that she sent a letter to her father after his surgery, delivered through trusted contacts amid media scrutiny. A spokesperson cited difficulties contacting him privately due to a Daily Mail reporter's presence at his bedside, describing it as an "unethical breach." Thomas has publicly acknowledged receiving correspondence but maintains the relationship remains distant.

The father-daughter rift dates back to the days before Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas was photographed preparing for staged paparazzi pictures, an episode he later described as a mistake. He has spoken repeatedly in interviews about his desire to meet grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, whom he has never seen in person.

Vickers' comments come as Thomas has found new companionship. In March 2026, the elder Markle revealed he is dating Rio Canedo, a 46-year-old Filipino nurse he met during recovery. The 35-year age gap has drawn attention, but Thomas described feeling "truly blessed" and at peace. He returned to the U.S. in early May after an emotional separation from Canedo in the Philippines.

Royal watchers note the contrast between Meghan's public image as a devoted mother and family advocate and her private family dynamics. Critics argue the lack of outreach during Thomas's health struggles undermines her brand, particularly as she promotes lifestyle projects and maintains her Duchess of Sussex title.

"Thomas Markle must feel extremely let down following the break-up of his family," Vickers emphasized. The expert pointed to Meghan's apparent reluctance to introduce her father to Harry or the children as potential evidence of deeper embarrassment.

Meghan has previously described her father as having betrayed her trust by speaking to the press. In the couple's 2021 Oprah interview and the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," she detailed feeling let down by family members on both sides. Thomas, for his part, has alternated between pleading for contact and expressing frustration in media appearances.

Recent reports paint a picture of no imminent reconciliation. Insiders told Radar Online that Meghan has "no plans to see her estranged father despite his ill health," calling it potentially "one of the most brutal family moves" she has made. Thomas continues living independently in Mexico when not seeking treatment abroad.

The saga has played out publicly for years. Thomas missed the royal wedding due to health issues and the paparazzi controversy. Subsequent attempts at communication, including letters and calls, have reportedly failed to bridge the gap. He has criticized some of Meghan's choices while insisting the door remains open.

Royal author and commentator Lady Colin Campbell has echoed sentiments that Meghan may have strategically distanced herself, viewing her father as not fitting the image she sought to project. Other observers suggest class or cultural perceptions play a role, with Thomas's working-class background and straightforward demeanor clashing with royal-adjacent expectations.

Despite the tension, Thomas has built a life post-health scare. His relationship with Canedo brought moments of happiness after a difficult period involving hospitalization and surgery. Friends describe him as resilient, though lonely at times without family nearby.

Meghan's representatives have pushed back against narratives of total neglect. The December letter was framed as a genuine outreach effort hampered by external interference. However, Thomas's continued media interviews suggest he feels the gesture was insufficient for full reconciliation.

Experts analyzing the situation from a branding perspective warn that the ongoing feud could harm Meghan's public image. Kinsey Schofield, host of a royal-focused YouTube channel, noted in late 2025 that Meghan's push for a "wholesome family-oriented brand" contrasts with the visible estrangement.

The couple's life in Montecito, California, centers on their children, business ventures like Archewell, and Meghan's lifestyle initiatives. Harry has spoken of his own family estrangements, primarily with his father King Charles and brother Prince William, but has not directly addressed Meghan's side in recent years.

Public opinion remains divided. Supporters of the Sussexes view Thomas's media engagements as opportunistic and blame tabloid pressure for the rift. Critics accuse Meghan of coldness, especially given Thomas's age and health vulnerabilities. Social media amplifies both sides, with hashtags and debates trending regularly.

Vickers stopped short of definitive judgment, framing shame as one hypothesis among others. He highlighted Thomas's positive role in Meghan's upbringing as a "daddy's girl," suggesting the current distance represents a significant emotional break.

As Thomas settles back in the U.S., questions linger about whether health concerns or time will prompt a meeting. Reports indicate no travel plans from Montecito to visit him, and his new relationship may provide personal support independent of his daughter.

The Markle family drama extends beyond father and daughter. Half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr. have also made public statements, often critical, adding layers to the narrative. Meghan has described her extended family dynamics as complicated long before royal life.

For now, the possibility raised by Vickers resonates with many royal observers. Whether rooted in shame, past betrayals, or irreconcilable differences, the estrangement persists despite opportunities for healing. Thomas Markle, recovering and finding new chapters, continues to express hope tempered by resignation.

Meghan Markle has built a post-royal identity focused on independence and forward momentum. Yet the unresolved paternal relationship remains a persistent shadow, periodically reignited by health updates and expert commentary. As both navigate their separate lives, the prospect of reconciliation appears distant, leaving observers to speculate on the emotional cost to all involved.