LOS ANGELES — BLACKPINK's Jennie has landed her first solo top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 as the Tame Impala "Dracula" remix jumps to No. 10 this week, marking a major milestone for both the K-pop superstar and the Australian psych-rock act. The collaboration, released in February 2026, has exploded in popularity thanks to a viral TikTok trend and strong streaming gains, becoming the highest-charting song to date for Jennie as a solo artist and for Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker.

The remix climbs eight spots from No. 18 on the latest chart dated May 17, 2026, powered by 12.1 million U.S. streams (up 5%), 23.1 million radio audience impressions (up 20%) and 2,000 sales (up 25%). It is the first top 10 entry on the all-genre tally for both acts, with Jennie becoming only the second BLACKPINK member to reach the region after Rosé. The achievement positions BLACKPINK as the fourth all-female group to have multiple members score solo top 10s.

"Dracula (Jennie Remix)" updates the original track from Tame Impala's 2025 album Deadbeat with new verses and a sultry delivery from Jennie that perfectly complements Parker's signature groovy, hypnotic production. The song's moody, danceable vibe and vampire-themed lyrics have fueled countless TikTok videos, Halloween-early trends and fan edits that helped push it into the mainstream spotlight.

Chart Dominance Across Multiple Lists

The remix continues its reign on rock and global charts. It spends a second week at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and holds strong on Hot Alternative Songs. On the Billboard Global 200, it reaches a new peak of No. 2, while dominating Global Excl. U.S. at No. 2 as well. It has also cracked multiple radio formats, marking Jennie as the first solo female K-pop artist with multiple entries on the competitive Radio Songs chart.

On Spotify, the track has surpassed 200 million streams globally and consistently ranks in the platform's top 10 worldwide, recently peaking at No. 7 with over 3.7 million daily streams. It is among the most Shazam'd songs of 2026 and continues to trend heavily on short-form video platforms.

Historic Milestone for Jennie and K-Pop

This breakthrough solidifies Jennie's status as a global force beyond BLACKPINK. Her 2025 solo album Ruby debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and spawned several Hot 100 entries, but none reached the top 10 until now. The "Dracula" remix also gives Tame Impala its biggest U.S. hit, surpassing previous peaks and introducing Parker's psychedelic sound to a broader pop audience.

Industry observers note the collaboration as a textbook example of genre-blending success. Tame Impala's indie credibility paired with Jennie's massive international fanbase created perfect crossover chemistry. The remix's release in early February capitalized on lingering winter vibes and built momentum through spring, with TikTok challenges keeping it relevant for months.

Fan and Industry Reactions

BLACKPINK fans, known as BLINKs, celebrated the news across social media with trending hashtags #JennieDracula and #FirstTop10. Many praised Jennie's contribution for elevating the original track while introducing Tame Impala to new listeners. K-pop and alternative music communities alike hailed the moment as evidence of evolving industry boundaries.

Music executives point to the track's sustained performance as proof of smart strategy. The original "Dracula" peaked at No. 30 on the Hot 100 in late 2025, but Jennie's feature unlocked fresh streams, radio play and sales. Columbia Records and associated labels have leaned into the momentum with targeted promotions and visual content.

Broader Impact on Careers

For Jennie, the hit arrives as she balances solo projects with BLACKPINK commitments and her fashion and beauty empire. The success strengthens her position as one of the most commercially viable K-pop soloists in the West. For Tame Impala, it validates Parker's evolution into more accessible territory while preserving the band's artistic edge.

The song's radio success is particularly notable. It has climbed Pop Airplay and other format charts, proving its appeal beyond core fanbases. Streaming numbers remain robust, with consistent daily gains suggesting longevity on the Hot 100 in coming weeks.

Looking Ahead

With summer approaching, anticipation builds around whether "Dracula (Jennie Remix)" can climb even higher or maintain top 10 status. A potential music video or live performances could provide additional boosts. Both artists have hinted at further collaborations in interviews, fueling speculation about future joint projects.

The milestone also highlights K-pop's growing influence on American charts. Jennie joins a select group of Asian artists achieving top 10 success, further opening doors for cross-cultural hits. As the track continues its ascent, it stands as a testament to the power of unexpected collaborations in today's fragmented music landscape.

Fans can stream "Dracula (Jennie Remix)" on all major platforms, where its infectious groove and star power show no signs of slowing down. For Jennie and Tame Impala, this top 10 breakthrough is more than a chart position — it represents a cultural moment that bridges genres, continents and fan communities in celebration of one irresistible track.