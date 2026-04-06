Deontay Wilder outlasted a relentless Derek Chisora in a brutal, back-and-forth heavyweight scrap Saturday night at The O2 Arena, winning by split decision in what many believe was the final fight of the 41-year-old "Warrior's" career.

The judges scored the 10-round bout 115-113 and 115-111 for Wilder, with one card at 112-115 for Chisora. Wilder dropped Chisora twice — once in the fourth round and again in the ninth — but the British veteran rose each time and continued pressing forward with trademark aggression that thrilled a raucous London crowd.

Wilder, 40, improved to 44-4-1 with 43 knockouts. Chisora fell to 36-14 with 23 KOs in a fight that served as a reminder of both men's enduring heart and declining but still dangerous power.

The contest, billed as a crossroads for two veteran heavyweights with 100 combined professional fights, delivered on its promise of action. From the opening bell, Chisora marched forward, throwing heavy hooks and uppercuts while Wilder looked to counter with his vaunted right hand.

Chisora's pressure forced Wilder to the ropes early, but the American's superior reach and timing allowed him to pick shots and create distance. In the fourth round, Wilder landed a sharp right hand that sent Chisora to the canvas for the first time. The Briton beat the count and resumed his forward march, absorbing punishment but landing enough clean shots to keep the fight competitive on the scorecards.

The middle rounds featured sustained exchanges that left both men bloodied. Chisora's face swelled from Wilder's jab and occasional power shots, while Wilder showed signs of fatigue from the constant pressure. The crowd chanted "Chisora! Chisora!" as the local favorite refused to back down.

The drama peaked in the ninth round when Wilder connected with another clean right that dropped Chisora again. Once more, the veteran climbed to his feet and finished the round on his feet, swinging wildly. Wilder appeared to have the fight in control heading into the final round, but Chisora's late rally kept the outcome in doubt until the scores were announced.

"I knew it was going to be tough. Derek is a warrior. He kept coming and coming," Wilder said in the ring afterward. "I dropped him twice, but he wouldn't stay down. Respect to him. This was a hell of a fight."

Chisora, emotional in his post-fight interview, hinted strongly that this could be his last bout. "I'm too old for this s***," he said with a smile, echoing comments he made in the dressing room after the fight. "I've had a great career. I've fought the best. If this is the end, I'm happy with what I've done."

Promoter Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing staged the event on DAZN pay-per-view, praised both men for delivering an entertaining spectacle. "This is why we love heavyweight boxing," Hearn said. "Two warriors who left everything in the ring. Derek Chisora has given British boxing so much over the years."

The victory keeps Wilder in the heavyweight title conversation, though he remains far from the division's elite after recent losses to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Wilder has spoken of wanting one more shot at a world title, and a win over Chisora keeps that door ajar.

For Chisora, the defeat adds to a long list of close calls against top competition. He has shared the ring with Fury (three times), Joshua, Vitali Klitschko and now Wilder, often pushing favorites to their limits despite being the underdog.

Full fight highlights circulating rapidly on YouTube and social media captured the drama: the two knockdowns, Chisora's relentless pressure, Wilder's counterpunching, and the emotional scenes after the final bell. Clips of the ninth-round drop and Chisora rising again have already garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

The undercard featured several competitive bouts, but the main event overshadowed everything else. Fans inside The O2 created an electric atmosphere from the ring walks onward, with Union Jack flags waving and chants echoing throughout the arena.

Wilder's trainer, Malik Scott, credited his fighter's improved conditioning and ring generalship. "Deontay showed tonight that he still has the tools," Scott said. "He stayed composed under pressure and picked his moments. That's the sign of a veteran."

Medical staff checked both fighters after the bout. While no serious injuries were immediately reported, both men showed the wear of a hard 10 rounds. Heavyweight bouts of this intensity often take a visible toll, and Saturday's scrap was no exception.

The fight was originally targeted for earlier in 2026 but was finalized for April 4 after negotiations. It marked a rare appearance for Wilder in the United Kingdom, where he has a significant fan base despite his rivalries with British heavyweights.

Boxing analysts offered mixed views on the scoring. Some felt Wilder clearly won by landing the more meaningful power shots and scoring the knockdowns. Others argued Chisora's constant pressure and higher output warranted a closer look or even the victory on one or two cards.

Regardless of the debate, the consensus was that the fight delivered entertainment value. It served as a bridge between the current heavyweight landscape and the glory days of both fighters.

Wilder, a former WBC champion, has not held a world title since losing it to Tyson Fury in 2020. His power remains his greatest asset, as evidenced by the two knockdowns Saturday. At 40, questions remain about how much he has left, but a win over a tough opponent like Chisora provides momentum.

Chisora has long been one of boxing's most beloved characters in Britain. His willingness to fight anyone, anytime, has earned him respect even in defeat. Whether he retires or returns for one more payday remains to be seen, but his post-fight comments suggested he is weighing his future carefully.

For fans, the full fight highlights offer multiple angles of the key moments: the first-round feeling-out process, the fourth-round knockdown, the sustained exchanges in rounds six through eight, and the dramatic ninth. Commentary from DAZN's team captured the excitement as the crowd roared with every landed punch.

The event drew a strong pay-per-view audience on DAZN, with many tuning in for the nostalgia of seeing two veterans who have thrilled fans for over a decade.

As the heavyweight division continues to evolve with younger contenders like Jared Anderson and Moses Itauma rising, nights like Saturday remind audiences of the heart and resilience that defined an earlier era.

Wilder and Chisora embraced in the ring after the decision, exchanging words of respect. In an era where trash talk often dominates the buildup, their post-fight sportsmanship stood out.

The bout adds another chapter to the rich history of British heavyweight boxing events at The O2. From Joshua's early triumphs to Fury's homecoming fights, the venue has hosted many memorable nights. Wilder vs. Chisora will be remembered as one of the most entertaining, if not the most technically perfect.

For now, Wilder moves forward with a much-needed victory, while Chisora contemplates a career that has spanned 50 professional fights and countless memorable moments.

Highlights packages are already available across major platforms, allowing fans who missed the live broadcast to relive the action. The images of Wilder raising his arms in victory and Chisora acknowledging the crowd will linger long after the final bell.

In the unpredictable world of heavyweight boxing, one thing remains certain: when two warriors like Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora step into the ring, fans are guaranteed a fight worth remembering.