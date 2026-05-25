PARIS — Alex Eala marked her 21st birthday on May 23, 2026, by celebrating with fellow WTA players, including Iva Jovic, her first-round opponent at the French Open.

The Filipino tennis player shared an Instagram post featuring moments from the celebration with her parents, Mike Eala and Rizza Maniego-Eala, and friends Eva Lys, Iva Jovic and Zeynep Sonmez. The post included a caption that read, "21 can you do sum for meeeeeeeeeeee."

Jovic commented on the post along with Lys and Sonmez. Eala will face Jovic in the first round of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros.

During a pre-French Open press conference, Eala spoke about the importance of friendships on the tour. She said, "These friendships I have within the tour are very important to me. I don't know how I would survive the tour without them. They are not just tennis friends; they are friends for truly life. We share many things together all along the year."

She added, "When we have to play against each other, we know just to separate the professional from the friendship. There is no need to change anything in the relationship."

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Eala's Career Progress

Eala, ranked in the top 100, has shown steady improvement on the WTA Tour. The 21-year-old has competed in multiple Grand Slams and has gained experience on clay courts leading into the French Open. Her recent performances have included strong showings in European events, building momentum for the major tournament.

The French Open, the only Grand Slam played on clay, begins on May 24 and runs through June 7 at Roland Garros. Eala's first-round match against Jovic will test her adaptability to the surface and her ability to maintain focus against a friend.

Friendships on the Tour

Eala's comments highlight a common aspect of professional tennis where players form close bonds despite competing against one another. Many athletes have noted the unique nature of the tour, where travel and shared experiences create lifelong connections.

Jovic, Lys and Sonmez are among the group of young players who have traveled and trained together. Their presence at Eala's birthday celebration reflects the support network that exists within the WTA locker room.

French Open Preparation

Eala has prepared for the clay-court major with matches on the surface in the lead-up events. The French Open features a 128-player singles draw and is known for its demanding physical and mental requirements. Players must adjust to longer rallies and sliding on the red clay.

The tournament will see top players including defending champion Iga Swiatek and other seeded competitors. Eala's first-round matchup adds a personal element to the event as she faces a friend and fellow competitor.

Background on Eala

The Filipino player has risen through the rankings with consistent performances. She has represented her country in Fed Cup competition and has gained attention for her powerful baseline game and mental toughness. Turning 21 marks a new chapter as she continues to establish herself among the sport's rising stars.

Her family has been supportive throughout her career. Mike Eala and Rizza Maniego-Eala have been present at key tournaments, providing encouragement during her development.

Tournament Expectations

The 2026 French Open features a strong field with multiple storylines. Eala's participation adds to the international diversity of the draw. Organizers expect large crowds at Roland Garros as fans gather for the two-week event.

Broadcast coverage will be available globally, with matches streamed and televised on major networks. The clay surface favors players with strong defensive skills and endurance, qualities Eala has worked to develop.

Broader WTA Context

The WTA Tour has seen increased competition among young players. Eala's generation is challenging established stars while building their own legacies. Friendships formed on the tour often provide emotional support during the demanding travel schedule.

The French Open serves as a key Grand Slam where careers can be defined. Eala's first-round match against Jovic will be one of many personal stories unfolding during the tournament.

Fan and Media Interest

Eala's birthday post generated attention on social media. Fans and fellow players congratulated her while noting the upcoming matchup with Jovic. The moment highlights the human side of professional tennis, where personal celebrations intersect with competitive demands.

The French Open continues to attract global audiences with its rich history and prestige. Eala's participation adds to the narrative of emerging talents on the sport's biggest stages.