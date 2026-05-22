NEW YORK — The New York Times Strands puzzle No. 810 for Friday, May 22, 2026, featured the theme "Hiking essentials," with players finding outdoor and travel-related words including the spangram BACKPACKING.

The puzzle presented a letter grid where solvers identified connected words of four or more letters sharing a common theme. The spangram, which captures the puzzle's core idea and often spans more of the board, was BACKPACKING.

The eight theme words were: COMPASS, HEADLAMP, TENT, TRAIL, HIKING, BOOTS, MAPS and WATER.

Strands, part of The New York Times Games lineup alongside Wordle and Connections, challenges players to uncover themed words in a jumbled grid. The game resets daily at midnight local time and provides hints through a "Sidekick" companion feature.

The official theme hint released by The New York Times was "Hiking essentials." An additional clue noted "Gear for the trail."

Many players identified outdoor equipment quickly once spotting common items like BOOTS or TENT. The spangram BACKPACKING typically crossed horizontally or diagonally through the center of the grid.

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Yesterday's puzzle, No. 809 on May 21, carried the theme "In a material world" with the spangram FABRICS and words including COTTON, DENIM, FLEECE, LINEN, SATIN, SILK, VELVET and WOOL.

Strands requires finding between six and eight themed words plus the spangram. Players earn stars based on performance, with perfect solves earning the maximum. Non-theme words found along the way provide extra hints.

Community reaction on platforms like Reddit's r/NYTStrands described puzzle 810 as moderately challenging for those familiar with hiking culture, though some urban players noted less familiarity with certain trail-specific terms.

The New York Times publishes a daily Strands Sidekick article offering progressive hints, such as the first letters or directions of remaining words. For May 22, hints helped solvers distinguish between theme words and filler terms like PATH or GEAR.

Strands was developed as part of the expansion of NYT Games following the success of Wordle. It combines word search mechanics with thematic grouping, requiring both vocabulary knowledge and pattern recognition.

Players often begin by scanning for longer words or obvious clusters, such as common hiking gear. Strategies include noting vowel placements and eliminating letters used in already-found words.

Puzzle 810 used a standard grid layout typical for Strands. The spangram BACKPACKING connected multiple trail-related terms thematically and visually across the board.

The game has grown in popularity since its introduction, attracting solvers who enjoy its mix of discovery and satisfaction upon completing the grid. Social media shares of solved grids with emoji indicators have become common.

For May 22, 2026, completing the puzzle yielded words directly tied to outdoor adventure and preparation. HEADLAMP and COMPASS represent essential navigation tools, while TENT and BOOTS denote core camping equipment.

Tomorrow's puzzle, No. 811 for May 23, 2026, will introduce a fresh grid and theme at midnight. The New York Times advises attempting solves before checking solutions to preserve the experience.

Strands maintains no repeats in its curated word selections. Editors balance accessibility with challenge, occasionally incorporating cultural or everyday references.

Educational applications include vocabulary building and categorical thinking. The puzzle's web and app accessibility supports play on multiple devices with features like dark mode.

As of midday May 22, online discussions continued with players comparing solve times and sharing strategies for puzzle 810. Many reported completing it with few or no mistakes after identifying the hiking connection.

The New York Times Games team curates daily content to sustain engagement across its puzzle portfolio. Strands No. 810 exemplified a cohesive theme that rewarded general knowledge of outdoor activities.