Read more NYT Strands #805 Answers and Hints for May 17, 2026: Epic Road Trip Theme Solved NYT Strands #805 Answers and Hints for May 17, 2026: Epic Road Trip Theme Solved

NEW YORK — The New York Times Strands puzzle No. 809 for Thursday, May 21, 2026, featured the theme "In a material world," with players finding fabric-related words including the spangram FABRICS.

The puzzle presented a letter grid where solvers identified connected words of four or more letters sharing a common theme. The spangram, which captures the puzzle's core idea and often spans more of the board, was FABRICS.

The eight theme words were COTTON, DENIM, FLEECE, LINEN, SATIN, SILK, VELVET and WOOL, alongside the spangram FABRICS.

Strands, part of The New York Times Games lineup alongside Wordle and Connections, challenges players to uncover themed words in a jumbled grid. The game resets daily at midnight local time and provides hints through a "Sidekick" companion feature.

The official theme hint released by The New York Times was "In a material world." An additional clue noted "Time to sew."

Many players identified fabric types quickly once spotting common materials like COTTON or SILK. The spangram FABRICS typically crossed horizontally through the center of the grid.

Yesterday's puzzle, No. 808 on May 20, carried the theme "No rush" with the spangram TAKEYOURTIME and words including CALM, GENTLE, LEISURELY, PLACID, RELAXED and SLOW.

Strands requires finding between six and eight themed words plus the spangram. Players earn stars based on performance, with perfect solves earning the maximum. Non-theme words found along the way provide extra hints.

Community reaction on platforms like Reddit's r/NYTStrands described puzzle 809 as relatively straightforward for those familiar with common textiles, though some international players noted less familiarity with certain terms like DENIM or FLEECE in everyday contexts.

The New York Times publishes a daily Strands Sidekick article offering progressive hints, such as the first letters or directions of remaining words. For May 21, hints helped solvers distinguish between theme words and filler terms like KNOT or LIST.

Strands was developed as part of the expansion of NYT Games following the success of Wordle. It combines word search mechanics with thematic grouping, requiring both vocabulary knowledge and pattern recognition.

Players often begin by scanning for longer words or obvious clusters, such as common fabrics. Strategies include noting vowel placements and eliminating letters used in already-found words.

Puzzle 809 used a standard 8-by-8 or similar grid layout typical for Strands. The spangram FABRICS connected multiple fabric names thematically and visually across the board.

The game has grown in popularity since its introduction, attracting solvers who enjoy its mix of discovery and satisfaction upon completing the grid. Social media shares of solved grids with emoji indicators have become common.

For May 21, 2026, completing the puzzle yielded words directly tied to clothing and textile materials. WOOL and SILK represent natural fibers, while SATIN and VELVET denote specific fabric finishes.

Tomorrow's puzzle, No. 810 for May 22, will introduce a fresh grid and theme at midnight. The New York Times advises attempting solves before checking solutions to preserve the experience.

Strands maintains no repeats in its curated word selections. Editors balance accessibility with challenge, occasionally incorporating cultural or everyday references.

Educational applications include vocabulary building and categorical thinking. The puzzle's web and app accessibility supports play on multiple devices with features like dark mode.

As of midday May 21, online discussions continued with players comparing solve times and sharing strategies for puzzle 809. Many reported completing it with few or no mistakes after identifying the fabric connection.

The New York Times Games team curates daily content to sustain engagement across its puzzle portfolio. Strands No. 809 exemplified a cohesive theme that rewarded general knowledge of common materials.