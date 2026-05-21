BURBANK, Calif. — Disney confirmed on May 20, 2026, that Hulu will continue operating as a standalone streaming service in the United States with no current plans to discontinue the Hulu app.

The announcement came amid speculation about Hulu's future as Disney pushes deeper integration between Hulu and Disney+. The company is developing a unified streaming experience for bundle subscribers expected to launch later in 2026. It is also moving both services onto the same backend technology platform.

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Despite these integration efforts, Disney stated there are no plans to shut down the Hulu app or merge it completely into Disney+ at this time. Hulu will maintain its separate identity and interface for users who prefer it.

Starting May 19, 2026, Disney+ and Hulu bundle subscribers gained the ability to sync profiles across the two platforms. The feature transfers watch history, recommendations and saved titles from Hulu directly into Disney+.

After linking accounts once, Hulu content appears in Disney+ "Continue Watching" rows. Titles saved in Hulu's "My Stuff" automatically move to the Disney+ watchlist. Personalized recommendations based on Hulu viewing habits also appear in Disney+ "For You" sections.

Profile syncing is not available for subscribers to Hulu + Live TV plans, Disney+, Hulu and Max bundles, or Hulu add-on packages. Children's profiles and accounts for users under 18 cannot be linked at this time.

Disney is also preparing to test a new live guide feature within Disney+. The guide will let subscribers browse livestreaming content currently airing on the platform, including ABC News Live and Disney+ Playtime. ESPN network streams will be included for eligible ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

Hulu, launched in 2008 as a joint venture, became a wholly owned Disney subsidiary after the company acquired full control in 2019. It has grown into a major streaming platform with a large library of television shows, movies and original content.

The service has more than 50 million subscribers in the United States. Many users access it through the popular Disney Bundle, which combines Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ at a discounted rate.

Disney's strategy focuses on creating a more seamless experience for bundle subscribers while preserving Hulu's standalone option. The company has emphasized that both platforms will coexist as users transition toward unified features.

The profile syncing update aims to reduce friction for users who subscribe to both services. It allows them to continue watching Hulu content without switching apps, improving convenience and retention.

Disney has been gradually integrating its streaming services since the full acquisition of Hulu. Earlier steps included shared billing, combined app interfaces for some users and cross-promotion of content.

The 2026 unified experience is expected to further blend the two platforms while keeping Hulu's brand and library distinct. Technical backend alignment will support smoother operations and future feature development.

Hulu's content strategy includes a mix of licensed television shows, movies and originals. Popular series such as "The Handmaid's Tale," "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Bear" have helped drive subscriber growth and critical acclaim.

Disney+ focuses on family-friendly content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. The two services complement each other, with Hulu offering more mature programming.

The decision to keep Hulu standalone addresses user preferences. Some subscribers value Hulu's interface, recommendation engine and specific content curation separate from Disney+.

Analysts have monitored Disney's streaming business closely as it seeks profitability across all platforms. The company has reported improving financial performance in its direct-to-consumer segment in recent quarters.

Hulu's continuation as a separate app provides flexibility for users who do not want the full Disney Bundle or prefer its content focus. It also maintains a distinct advertising-supported tier and live TV options.

The live guide feature in testing for Disney+ reflects growing emphasis on linear-style viewing within on-demand platforms. It will help users discover live news, sports and entertainment content more easily.

Disney continues to invest in technology improvements across its streaming portfolio. Backend unification is expected to reduce costs and enable faster rollout of new features for both services.

The company has not provided a specific launch window for the full unified experience beyond 2026. Further details on user interface changes and additional integration features will be announced closer to rollout.

Hulu's future has been the subject of speculation since Disney gained full control. Some industry observers predicted eventual full absorption into Disney+, but the latest confirmation indicates a longer-term dual-app strategy.

Subscribers can continue using both apps independently or take advantage of the new profile syncing for a more connected experience. Disney encourages bundle users to link accounts to benefit from the update.

The streaming landscape remains competitive, with major players including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Max and Peacock. Disney's approach balances integration efficiencies with brand preservation for its multiple services.

As of May 20, 2026, Hulu remains fully operational with its existing library and features. No changes to pricing, content availability or app functionality were announced beyond the profile syncing rollout.

Disney's confirmation provides clarity for millions of Hulu subscribers and helps address concerns about potential service discontinuation. The company continues focusing on long-term growth across its direct-to-consumer businesses.