XChat Standalone App Set for April 17, 2026 Release as Elon Musk Pushes X Toward Super App Status

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk's social media platform X is preparing to launch a standalone messaging app called XChat on April 17, 2026, according to its App Store listing, marking the latest step in Musk's long-promised vision of transforming X into an "everything app" with secure, encrypted communication at its core.

The iOS app, which users can currently pre-order for automatic download on iPhone and iPad, promises end-to-end encryption, no ads, no user tracking, and advanced privacy features designed to compete with WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram. It represents an evolution from X's existing direct messaging system — rebranded and upgraded as XChat in 2025 — into a dedicated application that allows users to message and call anyone on X without needing to open the main social feed.

Musk first teased a major overhaul of X's messaging in June 2025, announcing that a new encrypted system built on the Rust programming language with "Bitcoin-style" encryption would roll out that week. The update included vanishing messages, the ability to send any kind of file, audio and video calling, and a completely new architecture. He described it as a response to user demands for more secure private communication within the platform.

Initial rollout in late 2025 focused on integrating the enhanced XChat experience directly inside the main X app, merging legacy direct messages with new encrypted threads into a unified inbox. Advanced features such as message editing and deletion for all participants, screenshot blocking, and disappearing messages that vanish after five minutes were introduced progressively, with some reserved for X Premium subscribers.

By early 2026, X began testing a standalone iOS version through Apple's TestFlight beta program. The beta filled its initial capacity within hours and was quickly expanded to 5,000 testers. Early feedback highlighted smooth cross-device syncing, large group chats supporting up to 481 members, voice notes, emoji reactions, typing indicators and improved search functionality. An Android version has been promised but no specific timeline has been confirmed beyond "coming soon."

The App Store listing for the standalone app, spotted in recent days, confirms the April 17, 2026 availability date and emphasizes privacy commitments: no advertisements, no data tracking, and the ability to communicate without sharing a phone number. Users can block screenshots in sensitive conversations and set messages to self-destruct, features aimed at users seeking higher security for personal or professional discussions.

Musk has repeatedly positioned XChat as a key pillar in his super app ambitions, similar to China's WeChat, which combines messaging, payments, social features and more in one ecosystem. In February 2026 remarks during an xAI all-hands meeting (following the company's acquisition by SpaceX), he reiterated plans for a dedicated XChat app so users who only want messaging can avoid the main X feed entirely. Desktop support and multi-user video calling are also expected.

Integration with Grok, xAI's AI chatbot, has already begun appearing in X Chat. Users can long-press messages and select "Ask Grok" for real-time analysis, though the AI uses an unencrypted copy of the selected message while keeping overall chats private and encrypted. This hybrid approach has sparked both excitement and privacy debates among users.

The shift to a standalone app comes after months of gradual upgrades. In November 2025, X officially transitioned away from the old direct messaging system, automatically upgrading chat history where possible. Musk has acknowledged occasional hiccups during the migration, including temporary issues for some users, but emphasized that the new Rust-based system offers better security and performance.

Critics and security researchers have raised questions about the encryption implementation, noting that while XChat uses modern techniques, full end-to-end encryption may not apply universally across all features or legacy conversations. Musk has described the goal as creating the "least insecure" messaging system rather than claiming absolute perfection. Some experts warn that because XChat requires an X account, platform-level access could still pose theoretical risks, though the company insists chats remain private.

For many users, the appeal lies in convenience and ecosystem lock-in. XChat syncs with the main X app and the web version at chat.x.com, allowing seamless switching between social browsing and private conversations. Free users gain basic access, while Premium subscribers unlock expanded capabilities such as larger file transfers or priority features.

As of April 12, 2026, the main X messaging experience already uses the XChat backend for most users. The April 17 standalone release appears targeted at those wanting a cleaner, messaging-only experience or easier access on secondary devices. Pre-ordering on the App Store ensures immediate availability once it goes live.

Musk's history of optimistic timelines has tempered expectations in the past — he originally promised broad rollout in June 2025 — yet the incremental progress has been steady. The standalone app's imminent launch suggests the project is reaching a new maturity phase as X continues investing in payments (X Money), video and other services.

Industry observers see XChat as both a defensive move against dedicated messengers and an offensive play to keep users inside the X universe longer. With no ads or tracking promised in the app, it differentiates itself from many free messaging services that monetize through data or sponsored content.

Whether XChat can seriously challenge entrenched players like WhatsApp (owned by Meta) or Telegram will depend on execution, network effects and continued trust in privacy claims. Early beta testers have praised the speed and clean interface, but broader adoption will require smooth Android support and global availability.

As April 17 approaches, anticipation is building among X's heavy users. The release could mark a tangible milestone in Musk's multi-year effort to evolve the former Twitter into a comprehensive platform where users post publicly, message privately, send money and interact with AI — all without leaving the ecosystem.

For now, iOS users can head to the App Store to pre-order XChat. Android users and those preferring the integrated experience will continue accessing enhanced messaging through the main X app in the meantime.

The launch comes amid broader developments at Musk's companies, including Grok advancements from xAI and ongoing Starship progress at SpaceX, underscoring his pattern of simultaneous pushes across multiple ambitious fronts.