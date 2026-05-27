The Rise Of eSIM Technology: How Travellers Are Ditching Roaming Plans For Good

Not long ago, landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok meant one of two things: joining the queue at a SIM card kiosk in arrivals, or bracing yourself for the international roaming charges about to hit your phone bill. Neither was particularly appealing. Today, a growing number of travellers are arriving in Thailand, and dozens of other destinations, already connected, having activated a digital SIM card before they even boarded the plane.

The technology making this possible is the eSIM, and its adoption among international travellers has accelerated sharply over the past two years.

What is eSIM technology and how does it work?

An eSIM, or embedded SIM, is a digital SIM card built directly into your smartphone. Unlike a traditional physical SIM card that you insert into a slot, an eSIM is programmed remotely by scanning a QR code. The process takes about five minutes, can be done from home before departure, and requires no trip to a carrier store or airport kiosk.

For travellers, the practical implication is significant. Rather than paying $10–25 per day in roaming charges through their home carrier, the standard rate offered by Australian providers including Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone for international data, they can purchase a local-rate data plan for their destination and have it ready to activate upon arrival.

The global eSIM market is growing rapidly. According to Ericsson's Mobility Report, the number of eSIM-capable devices worldwide is expected to exceed 6 billion by 2030, with consumer uptake accelerating as flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Google ship with eSIM as standard.

Why Thailand is a defining test case

Thailand welcomes close to 40 million international visitors annually, with Australians consistently among the top visitor nationalities. Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui all depend on mobile connectivity in ways that make reliable internet not a luxury but a functional necessity for navigation, booking accommodation, hailing rideshare services, and staying in contact while moving between provinces.

Traditional roaming plans handle this adequately but expensively. A 10-day trip to Thailand on standard roaming from an Australian carrier can generate $100–250 in data charges for moderate use. A Thailand eSIM from a provider like Yesim costs a fraction of that — plans start from a few dollars per day with full 4G LTE access through local Thai networks including AIS and DTAC.

The Yesim eSIM Thailand offers both prepaid data plans and unlimited options, with plans designed specifically for tourist stay lengths, from a single day to 30 days. Crucially, it can be purchased and installed before departure, so the phone connects to a Thai network the moment the plane lands, without any queuing or in-country setup required.

The shift away from traditional roaming

The economics of traditional international roaming have always been difficult to justify. Carriers charge a daily access fee that applies whether you use 10 MB or 1 GB, and the data allowances on most roaming day passes are insufficient for the way travellers actually use their phones.

Travel eSIM providers operate on a different model. Plans are prepaid, data-specific, and priced based on the actual cost of wholesale access to local mobile networks. There's no connection fee, no daily access charge, and no risk of bill shock when you arrive home.

The convenience factor is equally significant. The ability to switch between a home SIM and a travel eSIM on the same device, a feature built into every dual-SIM compatible iPhone from the XS onward and most modern Android flagships, means travellers can keep their Australian number active for calls while the eSIM handles all data internationally.

Compatibility and adoption

eSIM technology is now supported by the majority of smartphones sold in Australia. iPhones from the XS (2018) and later, Samsung Galaxy S20 and later, Google Pixel 3 and later, and most other flagship Android devices all support eSIM.

The activation process is straightforward enough that first-time users typically encounter no issues: purchase a plan online, receive a QR code by email, scan it through the phone's settings menu, and set the eSIM as the active data line. For travellers with older devices that don't support eSIM, physical SIM cards from local carriers remain an option, though the convenience gap is widening.

Getting started: a practical note for Australian travellers

For travellers heading to Thailand or any other international destination in the near term, Yesim is currently offering new customers a 10% discount using the promo code YESIMIBT10 at checkout. Plans for Thailand include daily unlimited options and multi-week prepaid data packages, all activatable before departure.

More information and plan comparison for eSIM Thailand is available on the Yesim site.

Frequently asked questions

How do I activate a Thailand eSIM before I travel?

Purchase a plan from a provider like Yesim at yesim.app, then follow the QR code installation steps under your phone's cellular or SIM settings. iPhone: Settings → Cellular → Add eSIM. Android: Settings → Network & Internet → SIMs → Add eSIM. The eSIM installs in under a minute. Set it as your data line, enable data roaming on the eSIM profile, and your phone connects to a Thai network automatically upon arrival.

How much does a Thailand eSIM cost compared to standard roaming?

A standard Australian carrier roaming to Thailand typically runs $10–15 per day for a limited daily data allowance. A Yesim Thailand eSIM plan starts significantly lower with prepaid data packages and unlimited daily options available. New customers can use code YESIMIBT10 for 10% off their first purchase.

Can I keep my Australian number active while using a Thailand eSIM?

Yes. On dual SIM-capable devices, your physical SIM card stays active for calls and SMS on your Australian number while the eSIM handles mobile data in Thailand independently. You can receive calls on your home number and browse on eSIM data simultaneously.

What network does a Yesim Thailand eSIM use?

Yesim connects to local Thai networks including AIS and DTAC, which together provide 4G LTE coverage across Thailand, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and the main tourist corridors. Coverage in remote rural areas and on smaller islands may vary.