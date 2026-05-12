GRÜNHEIDE, Germany — Elon Musk congratulated the team at Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg on Tuesday after the plant reached a major production milestone, assembling its 750,000th vehicle since opening in March 2022. The achievement underscores the factory's rapid rise as Tesla's key European hub, even as the company eyes further expansion amid surging demand for electric vehicles.

Musk's message on X came hours after Tesla's official manufacturing account posted a video highlighting the scale of operations at the Grünheide facility, located about 20 miles southeast of Berlin. "Congratulations, Giga Berlin Team!" Musk wrote, replying to footage showcasing the factory's output.

The video details an impressive list of accomplishments: more than 95,000 tons of aluminum cast, over 1 million drive units installed, nearly 1 billion parts assembled and fresh Model Y vehicles autonomously driving more than 93,000 miles off the line using Full Self-Driving technology. Production has accelerated sharply in recent months.

Tesla manufacturing lead André Thierig noted the plant is now targeting its first 1 million vehicles while preparing a 20% production increase. The factory set a quarterly record of 61,000 units in the first quarter of 2026 and plans to hire about 1,000 additional workers to support the ramp-up, aiming for roughly 73,000 vehicles per quarter by July.

Rapid Growth Since 2022 Opening

Giga Berlin began trial production in late 2021 and officially opened in March 2022 after overcoming initial regulatory hurdles, environmental protests and local opposition. The plant focuses almost exclusively on the Model Y crossover, Tesla's global bestseller, with some vehicles exported across Europe.

In just over four years, the facility has outpaced many legacy automakers in scaling electric vehicle output. Tesla executives have described it as one of the company's most important production sites outside the United States and China. At full capacity, the factory is designed to build more than 500,000 vehicles annually, though current run rates sit lower as Tesla fine-tunes operations.

Recent milestones include the production of the plant's 1 millionth drive unit in late April 2026, a key component that powers every Tesla vehicle. The acceleration from 500,000 to 1 million drive units took just over a year, reflecting improved efficiency and automation with roughly 800 robots and more than 11,000 employees on site.

Boosting Tesla's European Presence

The milestone arrives as Tesla navigates a competitive European market where traditional German manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have struggled with the transition to battery-electric vehicles. High energy costs, stringent emissions rules and slower EV adoption have weighed on legacy brands, while Tesla has captured significant market share.

Giga Berlin supplies much of Europe with locally built Model Ys, helping Tesla avoid some import tariffs and reduce delivery times. The factory has also become a symbol of Tesla's manufacturing prowess, often compared favorably to the company's original Fremont, California, plant, which took a decade to reach similar cumulative output.

Analysts say the ramp-up could help Tesla meet growing demand across the continent. Europe remains a critical market despite fluctuating EV incentives and competition from Chinese manufacturers. Tesla reported strong China sales growth in recent weeks, but European production stability is viewed as essential for balanced global output.

Ties to Broader Tesla Strategy

The Giga Berlin success comes amid Tesla's ongoing shift toward artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics. The company continues expanding unsupervised Robotaxi operations in the United States and has begun Cybercab production at its Texas facility. Musk has hinted that future models, including potential robotaxis, could eventually roll out of European plants.

Investors have responded positively to Tesla's manufacturing momentum. Shares closed Monday at $445.00, up 3.89%, with pre-market trading Tuesday showing modest retreat. The stock has traded in a wide range over the past year, reflecting optimism around autonomy and energy storage alongside traditional vehicle sales.

First-quarter 2026 financial results showed revenue growth and expanding gross margins, though the company continues heavy capital spending on new products and AI infrastructure. Free cash flow remains healthy even as Tesla invests billions in factories, compute capacity and next-generation platforms.

Challenges and Local Impact

Giga Berlin's journey has not been without obstacles. Early construction faced lawsuits over water usage and forest clearing, drawing protests from environmental groups. Tesla adjusted designs and committed to sustainability measures, including on-site battery recycling and renewable energy integration.

Today the plant is credited with creating thousands of jobs in Brandenburg, a region that has benefited economically despite initial skepticism. Local officials have praised the facility's role in modernizing Germany's industrial base, even as some traditional automakers announce plant closures or layoffs amid the EV shift.

Tesla has also navigated supply-chain issues and regulatory scrutiny common to European operations. Yet the factory's ability to hit record output in Q1 2026 and sustain a 20% ramp signals operational maturity. Plant manager Thierig has emphasized teamwork and continuous improvement as key drivers.

Looking Ahead to 1 Million Vehicles

Tesla aims to reach 1 million vehicles produced at Giga Berlin within the next several quarters if the current pace holds. Executives have discussed potential Phase 2 expansions that could push annual capacity toward 1 million vehicles, though no formal timeline has been announced.

The milestone also highlights Tesla's "machine that builds the machine" philosophy — using automation and data from its global fleet to optimize factories. Autonomous delivery of finished cars at Giga Berlin, enabled by Full Self-Driving software, demonstrates how the company integrates its vehicle technology into manufacturing.

Broader industry watchers see Giga Berlin as proof that Tesla can thrive in high-cost, highly regulated markets. As Europe pushes stricter CO2 targets and countries phase out combustion-engine sales, locally produced EVs gain strategic importance.

Musk's personal involvement, including site visits and direct engagement with the workforce via social media, has become part of Tesla's culture. His Tuesday message resonated widely, drawing celebratory replies from employees, customers and supporters who see the factory as a triumph of innovation over bureaucracy.

For now, the focus remains on execution. With 750,000 vehicles already delivered from Grünheide and production accelerating, Giga Berlin is poised to play an even larger role in Tesla's goal of millions of annual deliveries worldwide. The next targets — 1 million cars, potential new models and continued efficiency gains — will test whether the factory's momentum can be sustained through 2026 and beyond.

As global EV competition intensifies, Tesla's German success story offers a case study in scaling advanced manufacturing while adapting to local conditions. Musk and his team have turned what many once called a risky bet into a cornerstone of the company's European strategy.