WASHINGTON — Hyundai Motor America is recalling 294,128 vehicles in the United States because a defect could cause the driver and front passenger seat belt anchors to detach, increasing the risk of injury in a crash, federal regulators said Friday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall on April 10, 2026, under campaign number 26V218000. A detached seat belt anchor may fail to properly restrain an occupant, the agency warned. No crashes, injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the issue.

Affected models include certain 2023-2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedans, 2023-2026 Genesis G90 luxury sedans, and 2024-2026 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid SUVs. The vast majority involve the popular Santa Fe lineup, with roughly 158,000 non-hybrid and 95,000 hybrid versions included.

The problem stems from a damaged snap-on anchor that secures the front seat belts to the seat frame. During routine service or repairs, technicians may inadvertently damage the anchor when removing or reinstalling the seat, NHTSA investigators found after probing a consumer complaint on a 2025 Santa Fe. Extensive testing, including visits to manufacturing plants and analysis of auction vehicles, confirmed the defect occurs post-production rather than during assembly.

Hyundai and its luxury brand Genesis said they are aware of six complaints related to the anchors but no confirmed incidents where the defect contributed to a crash or injury. The recall affects only the front seat belts; rear seats are not involved.

Safety Implications and Owner Advice

Seat belts remain one of the most critical safety features in any vehicle. A failure in the anchor could reduce their effectiveness dramatically during a collision, potentially allowing occupants to move more freely and suffer greater harm. NHTSA urged owners to continue wearing seat belts at all times and to have the repair performed as soon as possible once notified.

The defect came to light through NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation after a single consumer affairs report. Investigators struggled initially to replicate the failure in controlled tests but eventually traced it to improper handling of the seat belt assembly during prior service work on the affected vehicles.

This marks another notable recall for Hyundai and Genesis in recent years, though the company has improved its safety record and recall response times compared with earlier controversies involving engine fires and other issues. Hyundai Motor America emphasized that the problem is not a manufacturing defect from the factory but rather a vulnerability introduced during subsequent maintenance.

What Hyundai and Genesis Will Do

Dealers will inspect the front seat belt anchors and replace any damaged components at no cost to owners. The remedy involves installing reinforced or properly secured anchors to prevent future detachment. Repair times are expected to be relatively short, though parts availability could vary by region in the initial weeks.

Notification letters to owners are scheduled to begin mailing in late May or early June 2026, according to the recall filing. In the meantime, owners can check their vehicle's eligibility by entering the VIN on NHTSA's website at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls or Hyundai's owner portal.

Interim guidance from the automaker recommends that drivers and front passengers continue normal use of seat belts while awaiting the fix. Owners who have recently had seat work performed — such as upholstery repairs, seat replacements or electrical diagnostics — should prioritize scheduling the recall service.

Models and Production Years Affected

The recall covers a wide range of recent model years across both mainstream and luxury segments:

Hyundai Ioniq 6 (2023-2025): The sleek electric sedan, praised for its range and design, represents a smaller portion of the total but highlights safety concerns in the growing EV segment.

(2023-2025): The sleek electric sedan, praised for its range and design, represents a smaller portion of the total but highlights safety concerns in the growing EV segment. Genesis G90 (2023-2026): The flagship luxury sedan competes with Mercedes-Benz and BMW models. Its inclusion underscores that the issue crosses price points.

(2023-2026): The flagship luxury sedan competes with Mercedes-Benz and BMW models. Its inclusion underscores that the issue crosses price points. Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid (2024-2026): These family-oriented SUVs account for the bulk of the recall. The redesigned Santa Fe has been a strong seller with its bold styling and spacious interior.

Production dates and specific VIN ranges are detailed in the full NHTSA report. Not every vehicle within those model years is affected; only those with the vulnerable anchor design qualify.

Broader Context of Automotive Recalls

This action arrives amid heightened scrutiny of vehicle safety systems as automakers roll out more advanced driver assistance technologies and electrified powertrains. Seat belt failures, though rare, draw particular attention because they undermine a fundamental passive safety layer that has saved countless lives since mandatory use laws took hold decades ago.

NHTSA data shows millions of vehicles recalled annually in the U.S. for issues ranging from airbags and brakes to software glitches and structural weaknesses. Hyundai has faced multiple recalls in the past, including high-profile engine and fire-related campaigns, but has worked to rebuild consumer trust through transparent communication and swift remedies.

Consumer Reports and safety advocates recommend that vehicle owners treat all recall notices seriously, even for seemingly minor components. "A seat belt that doesn't stay anchored is no seat belt at all in a serious crash," one expert noted.

Steps for Owners

Check your VIN immediately on the NHTSA website or Hyundai/Genesis owner sites. Schedule the repair once notified. Most dealers will perform the work free of charge, including loaner vehicles if needed for longer jobs. Monitor for symptoms: If the seat belt feels loose, does not click securely, or shows visible damage to the anchor area, contact a dealer right away. Stay informed: Sign up for NHTSA email alerts and follow Hyundai's recall updates.

Hyundai Motor America said it is cooperating fully with regulators and has taken steps internally to improve service training to prevent similar anchor damage in the future. Genesis owners will receive parallel notifications through the luxury brand's channels.

Potential Impact on Owners and the Industry

For many Santa Fe owners — a popular choice for growing families — the recall may cause temporary inconvenience but underscores the importance of regular maintenance at authorized dealers. Ioniq 6 drivers, many of whom chose the vehicle for its environmental benefits, may feel added frustration over a safety matter in a relatively new EV platform.

Financially, the recall is expected to cost Hyundai millions in parts, labor and logistics, though the per-vehicle expense remains modest compared with more complex fixes such as battery or software updates.

The announcement triggered widespread media coverage Friday, with headlines emphasizing the large number of vehicles involved. Social media buzz focused on practical questions: "How do I know if my Santa Fe is affected?" and "Is it safe to drive until the repair?"

Safety organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports advised owners not to panic but to act promptly. Both groups have given high safety ratings to many of the recalled models when properly equipped and maintained.

As the recall process unfolds, NHTSA will monitor completion rates and any additional complaints. Owners who experience issues before receiving a notice can report them directly to the agency or their dealer.

Hyundai's swift acknowledgment and planned remedy reflect lessons learned from past experiences. The company stated it remains committed to customer safety and vehicle quality across its expanding U.S. lineup.

In the meantime, millions of drivers continue their daily commutes in the affected models, relying on the very seat belts now under scrutiny. While the risk appears low in normal driving, the potential consequences in a collision justify the massive recall effort.

Owners with questions can contact Hyundai Customer Service at 1-800-633-5151 or Genesis at 1-844-340-4477. Detailed technical bulletins and repair instructions have been sent to all dealership service departments.

This latest development serves as a reminder that even modern vehicles with advanced safety features require vigilant maintenance and prompt attention to manufacturer notices. For the hundreds of thousands of Hyundai and Genesis customers impacted, a relatively straightforward dealer visit should restore full confidence in their vehicles' protective systems.