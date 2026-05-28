TUCSON, Ariz. — The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains active more than four months after her disappearance from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, with authorities continuing to pursue leads while the family maintains hope for her safe return.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, after a family dinner. She was reported missing the next day after failing to appear for a virtual church service. Signs of foul play, including possible blood evidence and a removed doorbell camera, led investigators to classify the case as a suspected abduction.

As of late May 2026, no arrests have been made and her whereabouts remain unknown. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI continue joint efforts, with recent developments including DNA analysis and the discovery of clothing possibly linked to her.

Latest Developments in the Case

On May 25, volunteers from a search group found a clothing item resembling pajamas along Highway 79, approximately 30 minutes north of the area. Deputies collected the item, though they noted the surrounding soil appeared undisturbed. Forensic testing is underway to determine any connection.

The FBI has received and is analyzing DNA evidence recovered from Nancy Guthrie's home, including hair samples, using advanced forensic techniques. Sources familiar with the investigation indicate this testing could provide critical breakthroughs.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated publicly that he believes an arrest will eventually be made. "We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days," he told local media in mid-May.

Savannah Guthrie has returned to her role on the "Today" show but continues advocating for information. On Mother's Day, she renewed her emotional plea: "Please keep praying. Bring her home."

The family maintains a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe recovery. Combined with a $50,000 FBI reward, the total stands at more than $1 million.

Investigation Challenges and Progress

The case has generated tens of thousands of tips. Authorities have conducted extensive neighborhood canvassing, aerial searches and analysis of surveillance footage. Reports of ransom-style notes received by media outlets have been investigated, though their authenticity remains under review.

Improved cooperation between the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI has been noted in recent weeks. Earlier tensions regarding information sharing have reportedly eased as the investigation advanced.

Forensic work continues on multiple fronts, including potential vehicle evidence and digital communications. A genetic genealogist consulted on the case suggested that DNA review could help identify persons of interest.

Family's Public Statements

Savannah Guthrie has balanced professional responsibilities with family advocacy. She briefly stepped away from broadcasting duties earlier in the search but returned in April, telling viewers it was "good to be home."

In public appeals, the family has expressed both hope and realism. Savannah has acknowledged the possibility that her mother "may already be gone" while urging anyone with information to come forward. "It is never too late to do the right thing," she said in one video message.

The family has been described as cooperative and gracious by investigators. All immediate family members have been cleared of involvement.

Community and Volunteer Efforts

The Tucson area has seen sustained volunteer participation in searches. Groups like Voices for the Missing have assisted in organized efforts, contributing to recent clothing discoveries.

Local residents continue expressing concern and solidarity. The high-profile nature of the case has kept community attention focused, with many calling for continued vigilance and tip submissions.

Broader Context of Missing Persons Cases

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance highlights challenges in elderly abduction cases, where time-sensitive evidence and rapid response are critical. The involvement of national media and a prominent family member has generated significant public interest and tips, but also increased scrutiny on investigative pacing.

Authorities emphasize that the case is far from cold. Active leads persist, and forensic advancements continue to offer new avenues for progress.

The FBI encourages anyone with information to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. Tips can remain anonymous.

Ongoing Impact on Family and Community

For Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, the prolonged uncertainty has been emotionally taxing. The family has requested privacy while continuing to push for answers through public appeals and the substantial reward.

The case has prompted discussions about senior safety, home security measures and community awareness in the Tucson region. Local organizations have offered support resources for families dealing with missing loved ones.

As the investigation moves forward, officials stress the importance of verified information over speculation. With more than 3,000 tips received, authorities continue sifting through data for actionable leads.

Nancy Guthrie's story has captured national attention, serving as a reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by elderly individuals and the enduring hope families maintain during such ordeals.

The coming weeks may bring further forensic results or new tips spurred by continued media coverage. Until resolution comes, the search for Nancy Guthrie remains a priority for law enforcement and a source of community concern in southern Arizona.

Anyone with potential information is strongly urged to contact authorities promptly. The combined reward offers significant incentive for those who may hold key details about her disappearance.