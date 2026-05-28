DUBAI — Dubai International Airport is open and operating today, with passenger flights moving through its terminals as the airport continues to recover from earlier regional airspace disruptions.

Current flight information shows DXB functioning, though airline schedules remain reduced compared with normal levels. Emirates and flydubai continue to operate limited service, and passengers are being told to check directly with their airlines before traveling because schedules can change quickly.

The airport's current status is one of partial recovery rather than a full return to routine. Recent flight-status updates show DXB with very low delay conditions, indicating that aircraft are moving through the airport with limited disruption. Dubai Airports also continues to provide real-time arrivals and departures information through its official channels.

Emirates says it is still operating a reduced number of flights and has not fully restored its full schedule. The airline advises passengers to verify flight status before leaving for the airport, especially because some cancellations and schedule changes may not be reflected immediately elsewhere.

flydubai has also said it has resumed operations on a reduced schedule. That means the airport is open, but the number of flights and available destinations remains lower than before the regional disruptions.

Current operations

Dubai International Airport remains the main aviation hub for the city and is still handling arrivals and departures across its terminals. Flight tracking updates indicate that the airport is active, with low delay status and normal processing conditions at the time of the latest available reports.

Earlier reporting from April said the airport was operating across all three terminals with a significantly reduced schedule while Dubai continued its gradual recovery from airspace restrictions and security disruptions tied to the Iran conflict. That same reporting said Dubai Airports confirmed arrivals and departures were processing normally, even though passengers were urged to confirm their flights directly with airlines.

The airport's operating picture has improved since the period of greatest disruption, but airlines still appear to be managing capacity carefully. The current environment suggests that travel is possible, but not yet fully back to pre-disruption levels.

Read more Dubai International Airport Fully Open Today With Normal Operations After Regional Disruptions Dubai International Airport Fully Open Today With Normal Operations After Regional Disruptions

Airline schedules

Emirates remains one of the key carriers shaping DXB's recovery. The airline's current flight-status page says it is still operating fewer flights than usual and has not fully resumed its full schedule. That is important because Emirates is the airport's largest operator and a major driver of traffic through Dubai.

flydubai has likewise resumed with a reduced schedule, according to its own flight-status page. The airline's return is significant because it serves a large number of regional and medium-haul destinations that support the airport's broader traffic network.

Together, the two carriers remain central to Dubai International's recovery. Their return has helped restore movement through the airport, but the airlines' own guidance makes clear that the schedule is still constrained.

Passenger guidance

Travelers using Dubai International Airport today are being advised to check flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. That advice remains especially important because reduced schedules and rapid changes can affect both departures and arrivals.

Passengers should also expect that not every route has returned to normal. While the airport is open, some services remain limited, and airline notifications may be the first place cancellations or changes appear.

Dubai Airports continues to provide live flight information online for both arrivals and departures, which can help passengers verify terminal, timing and gate details. The official airport channels remain the best source for real-time updates.

Recovery context

Dubai's airport recovery has been closely watched because DXB is one of the busiest international hubs in the world. Earlier disruptions in the region forced the airport to reduce operations, and the return to normal has been gradual rather than immediate.

Reporting from April showed the airport handling a much improved schedule, with Emirates and flydubai together operating more than 220 passenger flights on some recent days. That suggested a steady rebound from earlier tensions, even though full capacity had not yet returned.

The current flight data and airline guidance suggest that the recovery is continuing. The airport is open, arrivals and departures are being processed, and delay levels remain low, but the airline network is still rebuilding.

What this means now

For travelers, the clearest answer is yes: Dubai International Airport is open today. But the airport is still operating under a reduced and carefully managed schedule, and passengers should expect some lingering limitations.

That means travel is available, but not every route is back at full frequency. Emirates and flydubai continue to run limited service, and the airport's current status reflects an active but still incomplete recovery.

Dubai International's official channels and airline updates remain the most reliable way to confirm the latest status before a trip. For now, the airport is open, flights are moving, and the recovery is still in progress.