ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi remains open and operational on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, but is running with significantly reduced capacity as regional airspace and shipping disruptions tied to U.S.-Iran tensions continue to affect flight schedules and passenger movements.

Etihad Airways, the airport's primary carrier, is operating a limited commercial schedule of around 90-95 daily departures to approximately 80 destinations across the GCC, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. Passengers are strongly advised to check flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as many flights remain subject to short-notice changes, delays or cancellations.

The airport has gradually resumed operations since early March 2026 after a period of partial closures and heavy restrictions caused by the escalation of conflict in the Middle East. While full normal capacity has not yet been restored, authorities have coordinated with airlines and the General Civil Aviation Authority to prioritise repatriation flights, essential travel and the return of stranded passengers. Terminal facilities, including cafés, restaurants and the Etihad Lounge, are open and functioning as normal for those with confirmed tickets.

The current situation is closely linked to developments around the Strait of Hormuz. Renewed uncertainty following the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire has led to limited shipping traffic, higher oil prices and occasional airspace alerts. Although Abu Dhabi's airspace itself is not closed, ripple effects from regional tensions have resulted in reduced flight frequencies and occasional diversions. The ceasefire is due for review on April 24, and any further deterioration could lead to additional disruptions.

Travelers arriving or departing Abu Dhabi are experiencing longer processing times at security and immigration due to heightened safety protocols. Entry to the terminals is restricted to passengers with confirmed tickets, and non-travellers are encouraged to avoid the airport unless absolutely necessary. Baggage handling and ground services are operating, but delays are common.

Etihad has extended flexible rebooking and refund policies for affected passengers. Guests are urged to update their contact details in their bookings and monitor the airline's app or website for real-time updates. Other carriers serving Abu Dhabi, including international partners, are also operating limited schedules and advising passengers to confirm flights in advance.

Zayed International Airport has demonstrated resilience during the period of disruption. Since partial resumption in early March, operations have slowly expanded, with a focus on safety and efficiency. The airport's modern facilities and strong coordination with emergency management authorities have helped minimise passenger inconvenience despite the challenges.

For those planning travel to or from Abu Dhabi today, the key message from authorities is clear: only travel if you have a confirmed ticket, and verify the latest status directly with your airline. Live flight information is available on the official airport website and through airline apps.

The broader context of regional tensions continues to influence aviation across the Gulf. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and other UAE hubs are similarly operating with caution and reduced schedules. Passengers connecting through Abu Dhabi should allow extra time and prepare for potential changes to itineraries.

Despite the disruptions, Abu Dhabi remains committed to maintaining connectivity. The airport continues to welcome international visitors to the UAE capital, with attractions, cultural sites and experiences operating as normal. However, travelers are reminded to stay informed about the evolving situation in the Middle East.

As of midday on April 22, no major new closures have been announced for Zayed International Airport. Operations are stable but limited, with Etihad and partner airlines prioritising safety and the movement of essential passengers. The next scheduled review of regional airspace and shipping conditions is expected around April 24, which could bring further clarity or additional adjustments.

For Australian travelers or those with connections involving Abu Dhabi, the situation underscores the importance of travel insurance that covers flight disruptions and geopolitical events. Many policies now explicitly address such risks, and passengers are encouraged to review their coverage before departure.

The airport's official website and social media channels are providing regular updates, along with the General Civil Aviation Authority. Passengers are urged to rely on official sources rather than unverified social media reports, which have occasionally spread inaccurate information during the crisis.

Zayed International Airport's ability to maintain partial operations during a period of regional instability highlights the UAE's strong aviation infrastructure and emergency preparedness. While full restoration to pre-crisis schedules may take time, the gradual increase in flights demonstrates a commitment to restoring normal connectivity as conditions allow.

For those flying today, patience and flexibility will be essential. Check-in processes may take longer, and last-minute gate changes or delays are possible. Arriving early at the airport and staying in contact with your airline remain the best practices.

The current status at Abu Dhabi Airport serves as a reminder of how quickly global events can impact travel. While the airport is open and welcoming passengers, the environment remains dynamic. Travelers should stay vigilant, monitor updates and be prepared for changes as the situation in the wider region evolves.

As April 22 progresses, authorities and airlines continue to work closely to support passengers and maintain safe operations. The hope is for a swift return to more normal schedules once diplomatic efforts yield greater stability. In the meantime, Zayed International Airport stands open — ready to serve travelers with the same high standards of hospitality and efficiency that have defined it as one of the region's premier gateways.