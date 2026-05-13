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ABU DHABI — Zayed International Airport, the bustling gateway formerly known as Abu Dhabi International Airport, is operating normally Wednesday with hundreds of flights scheduled, dispelling any rumors of a new opening while highlighting its innovative push to welcome non-travelers for shopping and exploration.

As of mid-morning May 13, 2026, the airport is handling arrivals and departures smoothly under clear skies, with Etihad Airways and partner carriers maintaining robust schedules to destinations across Europe, Asia and beyond. Live trackers show over 400 flights planned for the day, reflecting full recovery from earlier regional disruptions tied to Middle East tensions.

The facility, renamed Zayed International Airport in early 2024 to honor the UAE's founding father, has emerged as one of the region's most modern aviation landmarks. Its centerpiece Terminal A, which fully integrated operations in late 2023 after years of construction, continues to impress travelers with its vast scale, advanced technology and luxurious amenities.

Terminal A, a $3 billion masterpiece designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, spans over 700,000 square meters and features seamless biometric processing, state-of-the-art baggage systems and expansive retail zones. The terminal can accommodate up to 45 million passengers annually in its current configuration, with ambitious expansion plans underway to reach 65 million by 2032.

Abu Dhabi Airports recently launched a groundbreaking eight-week initiative allowing UAE residents and nationals to visit the terminal without a boarding pass. The "Shopping Pass" program, which began in mid-April, lets visitors register online for a digital QR code, granting up to four hours inside to browse duty-free luxury stores, dine at world-class restaurants and experience the airport's architectural splendor.

This marks a first-of-its-kind move for a major Gulf hub, transforming the airport from a transit point into a lifestyle destination. Visitors can access high-end brands like Cartier, Chanel and Hermès at duty-free prices while enjoying the terminal's soaring ceilings, art installations and comfortable lounges. Laptops and tablets are restricted during visits for security reasons.

The program responds to evolving post-pandemic travel patterns and aims to boost non-aeronautical revenue. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with families, shoppers and aviation enthusiasts flocking to the terminal during the trial period running through early June.

Zayed International Airport's journey reflects Abu Dhabi's broader aviation ambitions. Originally opened decades ago, the facility underwent a massive transformation with the Midfield Terminal (now Terminal A) project. Full transition of all airlines to the new terminal occurred by mid-November 2023, streamlining operations and elevating the passenger experience.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier based at the airport, has steadily rebuilt its network. Following temporary airspace restrictions in February and March 2026 amid regional geopolitical tensions, operations resumed progressively. By early May, the airport had returned to near-normal capacity with Etihad operating dozens of daily flights to around 80 destinations.

Modern features define the passenger journey. Biometric gates speed up immigration and security, while advanced digital signage and mobile apps provide real-time updates. Sustainability efforts include energy-efficient systems and extensive use of recycled materials, aligning with the UAE's green aviation goals.

The airport's resilience shone through recent challenges. Widespread airspace closures in late February and early March due to heightened security concerns disrupted flights across the UAE. Limited operations resumed in March, with full normalization by May following the reopening of regional airspace.

Today, passengers enjoy smooth processing. Arrival and departure halls buzz with activity, and retail outlets report strong sales. The non-traveler access program has added vibrancy, with visitors mingling alongside actual flyers in shared public zones.

Expansion remains on the horizon. Abu Dhabi Airports is developing a master plan for further growth, with construction potentially starting within two years. Plans include capacity increases and infrastructure upgrades to support Etihad's fleet expansion and rising tourism numbers.

Connectivity benefits the wider economy. As Abu Dhabi's primary international gateway, the airport supports tourism, business and cargo operations. Its strategic location enhances the UAE's role as a global aviation hub between Europe, Asia and Africa.

For travelers today, standard procedures apply. Airlines recommend arriving with confirmed bookings and checking flight status amid any residual regional volatility. The airport's website and app provide live updates, while dedicated staff assist with inquiries.

The non-traveler initiative underscores innovation in airport management. By opening doors to the public, Zayed International Airport positions itself as more than infrastructure — a community asset and experiential venue. Similar concepts could spread to other hubs seeking diversified revenue.

Challenges persist in a competitive landscape. Dubai International Airport remains larger, but Abu Dhabi's focus on premium service and Etihad partnerships carves a distinct niche. Passenger numbers have rebounded strongly in 2026, with forecasts pointing to continued growth.

As evening approaches on May 13, the terminal will continue welcoming both flyers and curious visitors under the Shopping Pass scheme. Its gleaming halls, efficient operations and forward-looking programs affirm Zayed International Airport's status as a world-class facility fully open and thriving.

No grand reopening occurred today, but the airport's ongoing evolution — from architectural marvel to accessible destination — keeps it at the forefront of global aviation trends. For residents and international visitors alike, it stands ready to impress, whether for a quick shopping excursion or the start of a journey across continents.