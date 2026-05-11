JFK Airport TSA Wait Times Today: Moderate Lines Across Terminals as Monday Travel Picks Up

NEW YORK — Travelers heading through John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, May 11, 2026, are experiencing generally manageable TSA security wait times, with most terminals reporting under 25 minutes for standard screening during mid-morning hours, though Terminal 8 remains the busiest at around 31 minutes.

According to real-time data from the official JFK Airport website, security lines are operating smoothly overall but show typical weekday variation depending on the terminal and flight schedules. Passengers with TSA PreCheck continue to enjoy significantly shorter waits across the board.

Current wait times by terminal (as of mid-morning ET):

Terminal 1 : General screening approximately 1-3 minutes; TSA PreCheck: No wait.

: General screening approximately 1-3 minutes; TSA PreCheck: No wait. Terminal 4 : General screening 9-14 minutes; TSA PreCheck: 1-3 minutes.

: General screening 9-14 minutes; TSA PreCheck: 1-3 minutes. Terminal 5 : General screening 18-23 minutes; TSA PreCheck: around 10 minutes.

: General screening 18-23 minutes; TSA PreCheck: around 10 minutes. Terminal 7 : General screening about 4 minutes.

: General screening about 4 minutes. Terminal 8: General screening up to 31 minutes; TSA PreCheck: around 8 minutes.

These figures represent time from checkpoint queue entry and can fluctuate quickly with passenger volume. Officials note that actual waits may be longer if lines extend beyond monitored areas.

Peak hours and daily patterns

JFK typically sees its longest lines during early morning (5-9 a.m.) and late afternoon (3-7 p.m.) rushes. Monday mornings have been relatively steady so far, with average standard security waits hovering between 14-25 minutes airport-wide. Evening peaks could push some terminals toward 30-45 minutes or more, especially Terminal 5 (JetBlue's main hub) and Terminal 8 (American Airlines).

TSA PreCheck and CLEAR members are experiencing minimal delays, often under 5-10 minutes even during busier periods. International travelers should factor in additional time for customs and border processing after security.

Tips for smoother travel through JFK

Airport officials and travel experts recommend arriving at least 2-3 hours before domestic flights and 3-4 hours for international departures. Key strategies include:

Download the MyTSA app for real-time crowd-sourced updates and official alerts.

Check the official JFK website (jfkairport.com) frequently for live security times.

Consider TSA PreCheck or CLEAR if you fly often — enrollment can cut waits dramatically.

Use mobile check-in and bag drop to minimize time at the ticket counter.

Monitor your airline's app for gate information and potential changes.

Travelers are also advised to review the TSA's 3-1-1 liquids rule and pack accordingly to avoid secondary screening delays. Prohibited items or oversized carry-ons can quickly add minutes to the process.

Broader context at JFK

As one of the nation's busiest international gateways, JFK handles tens of millions of passengers annually across its eight terminals. Security staffing levels, flight schedules and special events can all influence wait times. Recent months have seen occasional spikes due to staffing fluctuations and high travel demand, but Monday's conditions remain within normal ranges for this time of year.

Delta Air Lines in Terminal 4 and JetBlue in Terminal 5 report steady operations. American Airlines passengers in Terminal 8 may want to build in extra buffer time given current longer general screening lines.

What causes variations

Wait times at JFK are affected by several factors: number of open lanes, passenger volume, time of day, day of the week, and random security measures. Holidays, weather disruptions and major sporting or cultural events can exacerbate delays. Summer travel season, now approaching, historically brings longer lines as international tourism ramps up.

TSA continues to use technology such as CT scanners and automated screening lanes to speed up the process while maintaining security standards. However, human factors like staff availability still play a major role.

Real traveler experiences

Recent passenger reports on social media and forums align with official figures. Many note that arriving early and having PreCheck makes a substantial difference. Some travelers in Terminal 5 reported waits closer to 30 minutes during busier windows, while others in Terminal 1 breezed through in under 10 minutes.

Planning your JFK journey

For the best experience, check multiple sources before heading to the airport. Combine the official JFK site with the MyTSA app and your airline's status updates. If possible, avoid peak hours or consider off-peak flights. Parking, ground transportation and food options should also factor into your timeline.

JFK continues investing in improvements, including better signage, expanded retail and dining, and technology upgrades aimed at reducing friction for passengers. While security remains a necessary bottleneck, preparation and flexibility can make the process far less stressful.

As Monday's travel day progresses, conditions are expected to remain moderate until the afternoon rush. Travelers are encouraged to stay informed and give themselves ample time. Safe travels to all passing through one of the world's busiest airports.

For the absolute latest updates, visit jfkairport.com or download the MyTSA app.