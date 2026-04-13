JFK Airport TSA Wait Times Today: Lines Average 10-25 Minutes Across Terminals on Busy Monday

NEW YORK — Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport faced moderate security lines Monday as TSA wait times ranged from as little as 1 minute to around 24 minutes depending on the terminal, according to real-time data from the airport's official website and monitoring services.

As of mid-morning on April 13, 2026, general security lines showed the shortest waits in Terminal 1 at approximately 1 minute and Terminal 7 at 5 minutes. Terminal 4 reported around 12 minutes for standard lanes, while Terminal 5 stood at 13 minutes and Terminal 8 reached 24 minutes — the longest among active checkpoints. TSA PreCheck lanes moved significantly faster, often under 10 minutes or with no wait reported in several terminals.

Airport officials noted that posted times represent estimates and can change rapidly based on passenger volume and TSA staffing levels. The technology used for these figures is most accurate when lines remain within designated queue areas, and staff actively monitor extensions beyond checkpoints to provide updated information.

JFK, one of the nation's busiest gateways handling millions of passengers annually, typically sees average security waits of 15 to 35 minutes on regular days. Peak periods — generally 5-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. — can push general lines toward 30-45 minutes or longer during high-traffic surges, while off-peak hours like early morning before 7 a.m. or late evening after 8 p.m. often drop to 10-15 minutes.

Monday's moderate conditions align with typical post-weekend patterns, though international flights concentrated in Terminal 4 and domestic-heavy Terminal 5 can create uneven distribution. Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, American Airlines and other carriers operating out of JFK advise passengers to arrive at least two to three hours before international departures and 90 minutes to two hours for domestic flights to account for potential variability.

TSA PreCheck and CLEAR services continue to offer substantial time savings for enrolled travelers. PreCheck lanes frequently clear in 1-9 minutes, making membership particularly valuable during busier periods. CLEAR, which uses biometric screening to expedite the initial identification step, pairs well with PreCheck for even smoother experiences at participating checkpoints.

Travelers without expedited options should prepare for standard screening protocols, including the 3-1-1 liquids rule, removal of laptops and large electronics, and potential additional checks. TSA staffing shortages have occasionally contributed to fluctuating lines in recent months, though airport and federal officials report ongoing efforts to maintain efficient throughput.

Social media and passenger reports on platforms like Reddit and Instagram reflect mixed experiences. Some early-morning travelers Monday praised quick passages through Terminal 4 and 1, while others in Terminal 8 noted longer queues during mid-morning hours. Occasional complaints of lines exceeding posted estimates highlight the importance of checking multiple sources before heading to the airport.

The MyTSA mobile app from the Transportation Security Administration provides additional real-time crowd-sourced data and general airport delay information. Passengers can also monitor the official JFK website, which updates security wait times regularly throughout the day. Third-party trackers like takeofftimer.com and airlineairport.com offer supplementary estimates, though official airport figures remain the most authoritative.

JFK's five terminals each operate independent security checkpoints, meaning wait times can differ dramatically depending on departure location. Terminal 4, a major international hub for Delta and others, often sees higher volumes but benefits from multiple lanes. Terminal 8, used primarily by American Airlines, has shown longer waits at times due to concentrated domestic and some international traffic.

Beyond security, travelers should factor in additional time for check-in, baggage drop, customs and border protection for international flights, and ground transportation to the airport. Traffic on major routes like the Van Wyck Expressway and Belt Parkway can add significant delays, especially during weekday rush hours. Ride-share services, taxis and the AirTrain provide options, but planning ahead is essential.

Airport authorities recommend downloading the JFK app or visiting jfkairport.com for the latest updates on security, gates, parking and other services. Real-time flight status information helps passengers adjust arrival times based on any delays.

For frequent flyers, enrolling in TSA PreCheck or Global Entry can dramatically reduce stress and time at security. These programs use pre-screening and biometrics to expedite the process, with many users reporting near-instant clearance even on busier days.

Monday's relatively manageable lines come amid a busy spring travel season, with spring break crowds largely passed but summer vacation planning underway. International travel continues to rebound strongly, adding pressure to terminals handling overseas flights.

TSA emphasizes that wait times are estimates and encourages patience and compliance with screening procedures to keep lines moving efficiently. Prohibited items or secondary screenings can create temporary backups, though most passengers clear without issue when prepared.

As the day progresses, afternoon and evening rushes may increase volumes, particularly if multiple wide-body international departures align. Travelers departing later Monday or early Tuesday should monitor updates closely.

JFK remains a vital economic engine for the New York region, supporting tourism, business travel and cargo operations. Efficient security processing plays a key role in maintaining its reputation as a world-class gateway despite occasional challenges from high passenger throughput.

Passengers with questions about specific terminals or needing accessibility assistance can contact airport customer service or airline representatives. Ground staff and TSA officers are positioned to help direct travelers and manage flow.

For those connecting through JFK or arriving from other flights, internal transit times between terminals via AirTrain or walking should also be considered when calculating overall airport time.

In summary, current TSA security wait times at JFK on April 13, 2026, remain within typical moderate ranges for a weekday, with most terminals under 25 minutes for general screening and under 10 minutes for PreCheck. Travelers are advised to check real-time sources, arrive with ample buffer time, and use expedited programs when possible to ensure a smooth experience.

Whether heading out on business, leisure or international adventures, staying informed about JFK's dynamic security environment helps minimize stress in one of the world's busiest airports.