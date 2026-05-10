ABU DHABI — Zayed International Airport (AUH), the main gateway to the UAE capital, is fully open and operating with normal commercial flight schedules today, May 10, 2026, after a phased recovery from earlier regional airspace restrictions and infrastructure challenges. Passengers can expect standard operations across all terminals, though airlines recommend checking flight status for any residual minor delays as the hub returns to peak efficiency following months of cautious reopening.

The airport, which serves as the primary hub for Etihad Airways, is handling hundreds of daily arrivals and departures to major global destinations including London, New York, Sydney, Mumbai, and regional hubs across the Middle East and Asia. Live flight trackers and the official airport website show robust activity, with Terminal 3 operating at near-full capacity for long-haul and international flights. Ground staff report smooth processing at immigration, security and baggage claim, though travelers are still advised to arrive early during peak hours.

This marks a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi's aviation sector after temporary disruptions tied to broader Middle East tensions earlier in the year. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the full resumption of normal air traffic operations on May 2, lifting precautionary measures that had been in place since late February. Since then, flight volumes have steadily increased, with Etihad Airways now operating close to 90-100 daily departures to around 80 destinations.

Airport officials expressed confidence in the recovery. "Zayed International Airport is open and fully functional," a spokesperson said. "We have worked closely with airlines and regulatory bodies to restore seamless connectivity while maintaining the highest safety standards." The airport's modern facilities, including world-class lounges, diverse dining options and extensive retail, are all operating normally, providing passengers with the premium experience the hub is known for.

Passenger Experience and Travel Tips

Travelers passing through Zayed International Airport today report generally smooth journeys, though some note slightly longer queues during morning and evening peaks as operations scale up. The airport's efficient layout, with clear signage and modern amenities, helps minimize inconvenience. Free high-speed Wi-Fi, prayer rooms, medical services, children's play areas and accessibility support for passengers with reduced mobility are all fully available.

For those in transit, the airport offers excellent options including luxury lounges, sleeping pods, spas and a wide range of dining from quick snacks to fine dining. Business travelers can access dedicated workspaces with reliable internet and meeting facilities. Families benefit from nursing rooms and entertainment zones designed specifically for younger passengers.

Ground transportation links are running on regular schedules, with taxis, rideshares and buses providing easy access to downtown Abu Dhabi and beyond. Hotels connected to the airport, such as the JW Marriott and others, report strong occupancy as business and leisure travel rebounds.

Weather in Abu Dhabi today is typical for May — hot and clear with temperatures reaching the mid-30s Celsius. No major weather-related disruptions are expected. Passengers are reminded to stay hydrated and use sun protection when moving between terminals or waiting for ground transport.

Economic and Regional Significance

The full normalization of operations at Zayed International Airport is a major positive for Abu Dhabi's economy and the UAE's position as a global aviation and business hub. The airport supports thousands of jobs directly and indirectly and plays a critical role in tourism, trade and connectivity. Its recovery strengthens the emirate's appeal as a preferred destination and transit point for travelers from around the world.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier based at Zayed, has rapidly restored its network, offering flights to key destinations across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. Other carriers including Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and international partners have also increased frequencies, improving options and affordability for passengers. Cargo operations have returned to full strength, supporting global supply chains that rely on Abu Dhabi as an important logistics center.

Travel Advisory for Passengers

Authorities and airport management recommend the following for travelers today:

Verify your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.

Arrive at least three hours before international departures to account for any minor processing adjustments.

Download the official Zayed International Airport app for real-time flight information and facility maps.

Have all necessary travel documents, visas and health requirements ready for quick inspection.

Be aware that while operations are normal, some airlines may still be adjusting schedules following the earlier restrictions.

For transit passengers, the airport provides seamless connections with excellent amenities and efficient processes. The multi-terminal design ensures smooth movement between flights, with clear signage and helpful staff available throughout.

Looking Ahead for Abu Dhabi Aviation

Zayed International Airport is preparing for strong summer demand as regional and international travel fully normalizes. The hub aims to handle record passenger numbers in the coming months, supported by ongoing infrastructure enhancements and expanded airline partnerships. Long-term expansion plans, including further development of Terminal facilities, remain on track to accommodate future growth.

The smooth return to full operations demonstrates the resilience and professionalism of Abu Dhabi's aviation sector. As one of the region's premier gateways, the airport continues to set high standards for passenger experience, safety and efficiency.

For anyone traveling through or to Abu Dhabi today, Zayed International Airport is open, welcoming and ready to provide the world-class service travelers have come to expect. While the sector continues to recover and fine-tune operations, the overall experience is back to normal, offering seamless connectivity and modern facilities for millions of passengers.

The reopening and full normalization of Zayed International Airport mark an important milestone in the UAE's return to robust aviation activity. As flights resume at scale and passenger numbers grow, the airport once again stands ready to connect people, cultures and economies across the globe through one of the Middle East's most important aviation hubs.