NEW YORK — Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, May 3, 2026, encountered relatively short TSA security wait times across most terminals, with many checkpoints reporting waits under 15 minutes and Terminal 5 showing no delays, providing a smoother experience amid typical weekend travel volumes.

Real-time data from the official JFK Airport website showed average general security lines ranging from no wait at Terminal 5 to about 12 minutes at Terminals 4 and 8. TSA PreCheck lanes moved even faster, often under 5 minutes where available, allowing eligible passengers to breeze through screening.

Terminal 1 reported around 11 minutes for standard screening and 6 minutes for PreCheck. Terminal 4, a major hub for international flights, averaged 12 minutes generally and just 1 minute for PreCheck. Terminal 7 showed 7 minutes, while Terminal 8 hit 12 minutes for general lanes. These figures update continuously based on queue entry data and reflect conditions as of early afternoon.

The relatively light waits come as JFK handles steady Sunday traffic with many domestic and international departures. Airport officials noted no major disruptions or staffing issues contributing to delays, though travelers are still advised to arrive 2-3 hours early for international flights and at least 90 minutes for domestic ones.

JFK, one of the busiest airports in the United States, serves as a critical gateway with millions of passengers annually. Its five main terminals each operate independent security checkpoints, leading to varying wait times depending on flight schedules and passenger volume. Terminal 4 and Terminal 1 often see higher traffic due to their airline concentrations.

TSA officers processed passengers efficiently Sunday, with standard protocols including ID checks, baggage screening and body scanners. CLEAR and TSA PreCheck programs continued offering expedited paths for members, significantly reducing times for frequent flyers. Airport apps and digital boards provided live updates, helping passengers choose less crowded checkpoints.

Travel experts recommend checking the official JFK website or apps like MyTSA before heading to the airport. Factors like holidays, weather or flight delays can quickly change conditions. On this spring Sunday, mild weather and no major events contributed to smoother operations compared to peak summer months.

Passengers shared positive experiences on social media, with many noting quick progression through security. "Under 10 minutes at T5 today — best JFK experience in months," one traveler posted. Others advised downloading the airport's app for real-time gate and wait information.

For those without PreCheck, standard lines moved steadily. Items like liquids in 3-1-1 bags and electronics out of carry-ons remained standard requirements. TSA reminded travelers of prohibited items to avoid secondary screening delays.

JFK's security infrastructure has seen improvements in recent years, including more lanes, better technology and staff training. These enhancements help manage crowds, though peak hours (early mornings and evenings) still see longer waits. Sunday's midday period proved quieter than weekdays.

International travelers at Terminals 1, 4 and 8 should factor in additional customs and border processes after security. Airlines like Delta, JetBlue and American, with major presences at JFK, coordinated closely with TSA for efficient flow.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK, continues investing in modernization. Future upgrades may include more biometric screening and automated lanes to further reduce wait times. For now, current conditions offer reassurance for weekend travelers.

Experts suggest arriving earlier if flying during known busy periods or with families. Packing efficiently and enrolling in trusted traveler programs can save significant time. Real-time trackers help adjust plans dynamically.

As air travel demand remains strong post-pandemic, airports like JFK work to balance security with convenience. Today's short waits demonstrate effective operations, giving passengers more time to enjoy lounges, dining and shopping before boarding.

Travelers departing later Sunday or early Monday should monitor updates, as conditions can shift with incoming flight rushes. Overall, JFK presented a traveler-friendly security environment on this spring day.