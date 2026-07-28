Decaf has spent a long time on the sidelines of coffee culture. It is usually there if you want it, but rarely treated with the same care or curiosity as everything else on the menu. Too often, it is framed as the choice for people giving something up, when in reality it can be one of the hardest coffees to do well.

Dekáf Coffee Roasters was built around that disconnect. Its premise is straightforward but exacting: decaf and low-caffeine coffee should be held to the same standards as any serious specialty offering. What makes that idea worth paying attention to is not the pitch, but the work behind it, the decisions made in sourcing, processing and roasting long before the coffee reaches the cup.

Separate Workflow

The real measure is in the way the coffee is handled. Dekáf runs separate workflows for different caffeine levels, using an Ikawa Pro100 to sample-roast decaf and a Coffee-Tech Ghibli R15 for decaf production, while caffeinated beans for low-caf blends are roasted on a separate Loring S35. It is a deliberate production choice that gives decaf dedicated equipment and keeps caffeine levels under close control.

That decision matters in ways most drinkers never see. Beans and grounds can remain in hoppers, drums and cooling trays, which makes shared systems harder to manage when a company is aiming for true decaf or carefully measured low-caf coffee. At Dekáf, caffeine level is handled through the production process itself, not left to the label to explain.

Roast Logic

That attention carries into roast development. Each coffee in the lineup is given its own roast profile instead of being handled like a standard decaf. It is a more exacting approach, one that treats decaffeinated coffee as something with its own behavior, not just a version of regular coffee with the same assumptions laid over it.

That matters because specialty coffee lives or dies on detail. Decaf cannot show real character if it is handled as one uniform category. The aim is not just to make it drinkable, but to bring out depth, structure and clarity. In a single-origin coffee such as Guatemala Finca Santa Isabel, that means holding on to caramel sweetness, clementine brightness and green apple crispness rather than roasting the coffee into something flat and familiar.

Caffeine Choice

That seriousness extends beyond roasting and into product design. The lineup includes fully decaffeinated coffees as well as quarter-caf and half-caf offerings, turning caffeine level into a matter of choice rather than limitation.

That repositions decaf in a meaningful way. Instead of treating lower-caffeine coffee as an alternative to the real thing, Dekáf treats it as coffee with its own standards, its own logic and its own audience. The visible elements of the brand may shape the experience, but the real case is made in the quieter work of sourcing, workflow and roast development.

Decaf has spent years being asked to settle. Dekáf's answer is to raise the standard. When decaffeinated coffee is handled with this much discipline, it no longer feels like the lesser option. It feels like a category finally being treated with the seriousness it deserves.