American Heart Association Says Drinking Up to Five Cups of Coffee Daily Is Safe and May Help Hearts

For millions of people who reach for a cup of coffee or two each morning, a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association offers some welcome reassurance: moderate coffee consumption is not only safe for most adults, but may actually be beneficial for heart health.

The statement, published in the journal Circulation, was compiled by a team of researchers who reviewed the most recent scientific data on caffeine's effects on the body, drawing from a wide range of existing studies examining outcomes such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and the risk of developing metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

A reassuring bottom line for coffee drinkers

According to the review, most people don't need to feel guilty about their daily coffee habit. The statement concluded that a couple of cups a day are unlikely to cause harm for the majority of adults, and in many cases may actually provide measurable health benefits.

Gregory Marcus, a cardiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, and chair of the AHA volunteer writing group behind the statement, summarized the findings in straightforward terms. "Caffeine consumed in coffee is a key part of daily life for millions of people," Marcus said. "In our review of the most recent research, for most adults, intake of up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, the equivalent of up to five cups of caffeinated coffee per day without added sugars or fillers, is safe and does not increase cardiovascular risk."

Important caveats around moderation and additives

The statement's authors were careful to note several key caveats alongside their broadly positive findings. As with most dietary recommendations, moderation remains central to the equation, and any potential health benefits associated with coffee can be significantly diminished, or eliminated entirely, once cream, sugar, artificial sweeteners, flavored syrups or other additives are introduced.

The specific source of caffeine also appears to matter considerably. According to the review, coffee and tea provide additional antioxidants and bioactive compounds that appear to contribute to their associated health benefits, a quality not shared by other caffeine sources. Energy drinks, by contrast, often contain higher concentrations of caffeine alongside sugar and other ingredients that researchers say can offset or reverse any potential cardiovascular benefits.

A complicated but generally positive picture

The AHA's statement focused specifically on caffeine's relationship to a range of cardiovascular risk factors, including blood pressure and diabetes, as well as specific forms of cardiovascular disease such as arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, stroke and heart failure. The overall picture that emerged from the research review was described by the authors as complex, but generally favorable toward moderate coffee consumption.

Among patients who already have hypertension, the review found that caffeine intake was associated with an acute spike in blood pressure. However, findings were more nuanced among people with otherwise normal blood pressure levels, where drinking one to three cups of coffee daily was linked to an increased risk of developing hypertension over time, while drinking more than three cups daily appeared to actually decrease that risk.

Once again, the specific beverage source proved significant in shaping these outcomes. One study cited in the review found that energy drink consumption was linked to increased blood pressure, while coffee consumption was associated with a reduced risk. The researchers offered a possible explanation for that divergence, writing that the contrasting outcomes may stem from differences in caffeine concentration alongside the presence of other bioactive compounds, such as taurine in energy drinks and chlorogenic acid in coffee, which appear to have opposing effects on blood pressure regulation.

Coffee linked to lower diabetes and heart disease risk

The studies reviewed by the AHA also consistently linked habitual coffee consumption with a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One study cited in the statement found a 27% lower diabetes risk among women who drank three or more cups of coffee daily compared with those who abstained entirely, while another study found a 30% lower risk among people who consumed five cups per day.

Coffee consumption was also associated with a reduced risk of coronary artery disease. A meta-analysis encompassing 30 separate studies found that consuming up to 3.5 cups of coffee daily was linked to a roughly 10% lower risk of the disease. A separate study drawing on data from the UK Biobank found that drinking up to five cups per day was associated with a lower coronary artery disease risk compared with abstaining entirely, with two to three cups appearing to represent an optimal range. That particular study suggested the observed benefits might stem from compounds in coffee beyond caffeine itself.

A similar protective pattern emerged for stroke risk, with one meta-analysis finding that individuals who drank three to four cups of coffee daily saw their stroke risk reduced by 21% compared with non-coffee drinkers.

What the researchers concluded

Taken together, the AHA's statement concluded that a growing body of scientific evidence supports the safety of moderate caffeine consumption, with coffee specifically appearing to offer measurable cardiovascular benefits. "The convergence of evidence from large cohort studies and small randomized controlled trials supports the conclusion that moderate caffeine or coffee consumption... is safe for most adults and is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, as well as hypertension and type 2 diabetes," the researchers wrote in their report.

Where more research is needed

Despite the broadly encouraging findings, the study's authors emphasized that additional research is still needed to more precisely disentangle caffeine's specific effects from those of other compounds found in coffee, to explore caffeine sources beyond coffee in greater depth, and to better understand how these effects may differ among people who already have hypertension or other underlying health conditions. For now, the statement offers coffee drinkers a science-based reassurance that their daily habit, enjoyed in moderation and without excessive additives, is unlikely to pose a meaningful risk to their cardiovascular health, and may even offer some measurable protective benefits along the way.