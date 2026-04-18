NEW YORK — The New York Times' popular Wordle puzzle delivered a challenging five-letter word on Saturday that left many players scrambling for the solution as they raced against their daily six-guess limit.

The answer to Wordle No. 1764 on April 18, 2026, was TOADY, a noun defined as a servile flatterer or sycophant — someone who performs distasteful or unprincipled acts to gain favor with others, according to Webster's New World College Dictionary.

Players who solved it quickly celebrated on social media, while others vented frustration over the somewhat obscure term that combines common letters in an uncommon way. The puzzle's difficulty rating hovered around moderate, with testers averaging about 4.6 guesses, but the word's meaning tripped up casual solvers who expected more everyday vocabulary.

Wordle, the simple yet addictive word-guessing game created by Josh Wardle and later acquired by The New York Times, continues to captivate millions worldwide more than four years after its explosive rise in popularity. Each day, a new five-letter word tests players' vocabulary, pattern recognition and deduction skills through green, yellow and gray tile feedback.

On Saturday morning in Seoul and across global time zones, fans logged in expecting another brain-teaser. Early hints circulating online suggested the word started with "T" and involved themes of flattery or insincere praise. One popular clue pointed to someone who "sucks up" to gain advantage, while another noted it rhymed loosely with "roadie."

For many, the breakthrough came when "T" locked in the first position, followed by strategic guesses eliminating vowels and consonants. Common starters like "SLATE," "CRANE" or "AUDIO" helped narrow possibilities, but the combination of "O," "A," "D" and "Y" proved elusive until the final tiles flipped green.

"Toady" is not a word that pops up in casual conversation for most people. Its roots trace back centuries, evoking images of court intriguers or office politicians who curry favor through excessive agreement and compliments. In modern usage, it often carries a negative connotation, describing bootlickers in politics, business or social circles who prioritize personal gain over integrity.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions as the solution spread. On platforms like X and Reddit, users shared their score grids — some boasting perfect solves in three or four tries, others admitting defeat after burning all six guesses.

"I went with 'TODAY' first because it was Saturday and felt clever, but nope," one player posted. "Had to pivot to thinking about synonyms for yes-man. TOADY finally clicked on guess five."

Another complained, "Obscure words like this make me feel dumb. Who says 'toady' anymore? Bring back more common terms!"

The puzzle's rollout aligned with typical NYT strategy: avoiding overly rare or offensive words while occasionally dipping into richer vocabulary to keep the game fresh. Wordle editors select from a curated list, balancing accessibility with challenge.

For those who missed it, the solution "TOADY" fits perfectly into Wordle's mechanics. It features two vowels — "O" and "A" — positioned to create deduction hurdles. The ending "Y" added another layer, as many players exhaust guesses on words ending in "E" or "S" first.

Wordle enthusiasts often develop personal strategies. Hard-mode players restrict guesses to words that incorporate previously revealed letters, increasing difficulty but sharpening skills. Others rely on starting words optimized for vowel and consonant coverage, such as "ADIEU" or "STARE."

Saturday's puzzle reminded fans why the game endures. It demands logic over rote memorization, rewarding those who analyze letter frequency and position. Data from past puzzles shows "E," "A," "R," "T" and "O" as high-frequency letters, which helped some narrow "TOADY" quickly once the first "T" appeared.

The game's global appeal shines through in diverse player communities. In South Korea, where many access it via VPN or direct NYT subscription, office workers and students often tackle it during commutes or breaks. International solvers sometimes face added hurdles with American English spellings and idioms, but "TOADY" translates conceptually across cultures as a universal archetype of the opportunist.

Beyond entertainment, Wordle has sparked educational benefits. Teachers incorporate it into vocabulary lessons, while cognitive scientists note its potential for improving pattern recognition and mental flexibility in older adults. Studies suggest daily word games like this may help maintain brain health, though experts emphasize they complement, not replace, broader mental stimulation.

NYT continues evolving the experience with companion games like Connections, Spelling Bee and Strands, creating an ecosystem that keeps subscribers engaged. Wordle remains the flagship, with streaks tracked meticulously by dedicated players who share streaks reaching hundreds of days.

If you solved Saturday's puzzle, congratulations — your streak lives another day. For those who didn't, there's no shame in looking up the answer after trying honestly. The beauty of Wordle lies in its forgiving nature: one tough day doesn't end the fun.

Looking ahead, Sunday's Wordle No. 1765 promises a fresh challenge, with early rumors suggesting a more straightforward term. Players are already speculating based on recent patterns, though the official reveal comes only at midnight.

In the meantime, Wordle communities offer tips without spoiling. Recommended strategies include:

Start with words containing multiple vowels and common consonants.

Track eliminated letters rigorously.

Consider word families and rhymes once partial matches emerge.

Avoid repeating confirmed gray letters in future guesses.

For newcomers, the rules are straightforward: Guess a valid five-letter word. Green tiles mean correct letter and position. Yellow means the letter belongs but in the wrong spot. Gray means it's not in the word at all. Six guesses maximum.

"TOADY" joins a long list of memorable solutions that have fueled online discussions, from the straightforward to the head-scratching. Its appearance on April 18 highlights how even familiar letter combinations can hide in plain sight when context shifts.

As the sun set on another Wordle day, players worldwide reflected on their performance. Some reset their strategies, vowing better openers tomorrow. Others simply enjoyed the mental workout, appreciating a moment of shared human experience in an increasingly digital world.

Whether you nailed "TOADY" in three tries or needed every guess, the puzzle served its purpose: delivering a small daily victory or lesson in humility. That's the enduring magic of Wordle — simple rules, infinite replayability and a community bonded by collective curiosity.

The New York Times reports that millions engage with the game daily, making it one of the most successful digital puzzles ever created. Its influence extends beyond entertainment into pop culture references, merchandise and even academic analysis of language patterns.

For April 18, 2026, "TOADY" stood as the undisputed champion. Did you get it? Share your grid in the comments or on social media with #Wordle1764. And remember: tomorrow brings a new word, new chances and new opportunities to outsmart the grid.