NEW YORK — The New York Times Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 28, 2026, is QUACK, marking Game #1,774 in the popular daily word puzzle that continues to captivate millions of players worldwide with its simple yet addictive blend of logic, vocabulary and luck.

Players who started their guesses with common vowels and consonants likely narrowed possibilities quickly. The solution features a distinctive Q — one of the rarest starting letters in Wordle — followed by U, A, C and K. It refers to the characteristic sound made by a duck or, colloquially, to a fraudulent or unqualified person, especially in medicine.

Wordle enthusiasts woke up to a moderately challenging puzzle. Hints circulating online suggested a word connected to animal sounds, with many players testing options like STACK, WRECK, QUICK, QUAIL and QUEST before landing on the correct answer. Those who solved it in three or four guesses celebrated solid performances, while others needed all six attempts after early missteps with repeated letters or uncommon combinations.

The puzzle's difficulty aligned with recent trends. Monday's answer, April 27, was EERIE, a word featuring triple E's that tripped up some solvers despite its straightforward pattern. Tuesday's QUACK introduced a fresh challenge with the less common Q and K pairing, testing players' knowledge of onomatopoeic words and animal vocabulary.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, maintains its core format: six guesses to identify a five-letter word, with color-coded feedback — green for correct letter and position, yellow for correct letter in the wrong spot, and gray for letters not in the word. No repeats of previous answers occur, and the game resets at midnight local time.

On April 28, global player statistics showed average solve rates hovering around four guesses, with a notable spike in social media shares of victory grids featuring mixed yellow and green tiles. The duck-themed answer sparked lighthearted memes across platforms, with users joking about farmyard sounds or fake doctors in their victory posts.

For newcomers or those seeking to improve, experts recommend starting with words rich in vowels and common consonants such as AUDIO, RAISE, SLATE or CRANE. These openers maximize information from the first guess. On Tuesday, players who tested Q early gained an advantage, as the letter's presence drastically reduced remaining possibilities.

The April 2026 Wordle archive reveals a mix of straightforward and tricky solutions throughout the month, keeping engagement high. Past answers included varied themes from nature and everyday objects to more abstract terms, maintaining the game's reputation for accessibility while rewarding vocabulary depth.

Wordle's enduring popularity stems from its shareable results format, which allows friends and family to compare performance without spoilers. On April 28, thousands posted emoji grids on X, Facebook and Instagram, turning individual solves into social conversations. The game's simple interface works seamlessly across devices, contributing to its broad demographic appeal spanning students, professionals and retirees.

Beyond daily fun, Wordle serves as a gentle mental exercise. Linguists note it reinforces pattern recognition, spelling and strategic elimination — skills transferable to reading, writing and problem-solving. Teachers have incorporated similar word games into classrooms, while seniors appreciate its cognitive benefits in maintaining mental sharpness.

The New York Times continues to expand the Wordle ecosystem with companion games like Connections, Spelling Bee and Strands. On April 28, players tackling the full suite found QUACK fitting neatly into a day of word-based challenges. The company has resisted major changes to the original formula, preserving the clean, ad-light experience that built its massive following.

Community resources abound for stuck players. Sites like WordleSolver and fan forums offer hints without full spoilers, while strategy guides analyze letter frequency and optimal openers. For April 28 specifically, common second or third guesses involving A and U helped many zero in on the duck sound before exhausting attempts.

Looking ahead, Wordle's future appears secure as part of The Times' puzzle portfolio. With millions of daily players, it remains a cultural touchstone — a rare shared experience in a fragmented media landscape. Tuesday's QUACK solution added another entry to the game's growing lexicon of memorable answers that blend whimsy with wordplay.

Whether solved in two tries or requiring the full six, Tuesday's puzzle reminded players why Wordle endures: it delivers a quick mental win, fosters friendly competition and occasionally introduces delightful words like QUACK that bring a smile. As April edges toward May, solvers can look forward to fresh challenges and the satisfaction of watching those tiles turn green.

For those who missed Tuesday's answer, tomorrow's puzzle awaits with new possibilities. In the meantime, reflecting on QUACK highlights the joy of language — from literal duck calls echoing across ponds to figurative uses calling out impostors. Wordle continues proving that sometimes the best entertainment comes in just five letters.