NEW YORK — The New York Times Wordle puzzle for Tuesday, April 21, 2026, delivered a compact challenge with the answer CLUMP, leaving many players scrambling in the final guesses while others celebrated quick solves on the 1,767th edition of the popular daily word game.

Wordle #1767 stumped a fair share of the global audience with its mix of common letters and a slightly tricky vowel placement. The solution, CLUMP, is both a noun describing a dense mass or cluster and a verb meaning to form such a group or walk heavily. According to Webster's New World College Dictionary, it refers to "a lump; mass," or "to cause to form clumps." The word offered a satisfying click for solvers who landed on it within six attempts, especially those who started with strong openers like SLATE or CRANE.

Players who tuned in early Tuesday encountered subtle hints across fan sites and social media. The puzzle began with the letter C and ended with P. It featured one vowel — the U — and no repeated letters. A popular hint circulating online described it as "a messy little bundle" or "a compacted mass," steering clever guessers toward the correct path without giving away too much.

Many turned to community discussions on Reddit's r/wordlegame, where users shared their grids and strategies. One player posted a four-guess victory: starting with SUGAR, then BLUNT, PLUME and finally CLUMP. Others needed five or six tries, often testing words like CLOUD, CLIMB or PLUMP before hitting the mark. Hard-mode players, who must use revealed letters in subsequent guesses, found the puzzle moderately challenging but fair.

Wordle's simple rules continue to draw millions daily. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with feedback shown in colored tiles: green for correct letter in the correct position, yellow for correct letter in the wrong position, and gray for letters not in the word at all. The game resets at midnight local time, ensuring a fresh puzzle each day.

The April 21 solution followed Monday's answer, WEAVE, which tested knitting and fabric-related vocabulary. Tuesday's CLUMP shifted the theme toward something more tangible and everyday — think a clump of grass, a clump of hair or snow clumping on boots during a winter walk. Its versatility as both noun and verb made it a fitting choice for the midweek puzzle.

For those who missed it, spoilers are now safe: the word was CLUMP. If you're reading this after playing, congratulations to those who solved it in three guesses or fewer — you join an elite group. For the rest, there's always tomorrow's puzzle, expected to bring a new five-letter test.

Wordle's enduring popularity stems from its accessibility and shareable nature. Friends and families compete daily, posting colored grids on X, Instagram and WhatsApp with captions like "Got it in 4!" or "Tough one today." The game's minimalist design, created by Josh Wardle and later acquired by The New York Times, avoids ads and distractions, focusing purely on the joy of deduction.

On April 21, 2026, social media buzzed with reactions ranging from relief to playful frustration. Some players admitted starting with words containing multiple vowels and quickly narrowing options once the C and P locked in. Others noted that CLUMP's uncommon combination — C-L-U-M-P — required careful elimination of common traps like CRAMP or CHUMP.

Strategy experts recommend beginning with words rich in vowels and frequent consonants. Favorites include ADIEU, AUDIO, SLATE, CRANE or TRACE. These openers maximize information from the first guess. On Tuesday, players who tested early C-words gained an edge. Those who included U in their second or third guess often accelerated toward victory.

The New York Times publishes an official review each day, offering deeper insights into the puzzle. For #1767, the review confirmed CLUMP as a solid mid-difficulty word that rewarded logical thinking without relying on obscure vocabulary. No rare letters like Q, X or Z appeared, keeping the puzzle approachable for casual players while still offering a brain workout.

Wordle has spawned numerous variants and spin-offs, including Quordle, Octordle and even geography-themed games, but the original remains the gold standard. Its streak feature encourages daily play, with some dedicated fans boasting hundreds of consecutive wins. On April 21, many extended their streaks successfully, while others saw them snap after an ill-fated guess.

Parents and teachers often praise Wordle for building vocabulary and critical thinking skills in a fun, low-pressure way. Children as young as elementary school enjoy simplified versions, while adults appreciate the quick mental break during busy mornings or lunch hours.

The game's global reach means players in different time zones tackle the same puzzle at staggered times. For those in earlier zones, hints from late-night solvers can tempt early peeks, though most prefer the pure challenge. On this Tuesday, international communities from Europe to Asia shared their victories as the day progressed.

Looking ahead, Wordle shows no signs of slowing. The New York Times continues to curate a balanced mix of common and occasional trickier words, ensuring variety without alienating the massive player base. Future puzzles are expected to maintain the same engaging format that has made Wordle a cultural phenomenon since its 2021 explosion in popularity.

For anyone still curious about today's solve path, common progressions included testing S-words first, then shifting to C-starters once initial feedback appeared. Words like CLAMP or CLIMB frequently appeared as near-misses before the correct CLUMP emerged. The M and L placements proved pivotal for many who solved it in four or five attempts.

If CLUMP eluded you today, don't worry — the beauty of Wordle lies in its daily reset. Tomorrow's puzzle, #1768, will offer a fresh start and new opportunity to build or extend your streak. In the meantime, players can review past solutions or practice with unlimited modes available on fan sites.

The April 21, 2026, edition reinforced why millions return each day: a perfect blend of simplicity, strategy and satisfaction when those final green tiles lock into place. Whether solved in two guesses or six, landing on CLUMP brought a small moment of triumph for solvers worldwide.

As the sun set on another Wordle Tuesday, players already began speculating about Wednesday's word. For now, the official answer stands clear: CLUMP. Share your grid, celebrate your score and get ready for the next round — because in the world of Wordle, there's always another puzzle waiting at midnight.

The game continues to evolve subtly through community feedback, yet its core remains unchanged: one word, six tries, endless fun. On this spring day in 2026, CLUMP joined the ever-growing list of solutions that have entertained, challenged and connected people across continents.