NEW YORK — The New York Times Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 15, 2026, is "BEGUN," the past participle of the verb "begin," marking puzzle number 1,761 in the popular daily word game that continues to captivate millions of players worldwide with its simple yet addictive format.

Players who tackled today's five-letter challenge discovered a verb form that means "to have started" or "commenced," fitting neatly into the game's rotating selection of common English words. The solution featured common letters including B, G, U and N, with E providing the crucial vowel placement that many solvers narrowed down after early guesses.

According to multiple sources providing daily hints and solutions, "BEGUN" proved moderately challenging for many participants. The word's structure — starting with a consonant, containing a single vowel in the second position, and ending with N — allowed strategic openers like "SLATE," "BRAID" or "RAISE" to eliminate possibilities efficiently while leaving a manageable set of candidates for subsequent attempts.

Wordle enthusiasts often share their results on social media using the game's built-in colored square grid that shows green for correct letters in the right position, yellow for correct letters in the wrong spot, and gray for letters not in the word at all. Today's puzzle generated lively discussions as players compared streaks, celebrated solves in three or four guesses, or commiserated over needing all six attempts.

The New York Times Wordle review described "BEGUN" as the past participle of "begin," meaning to start doing, acting, going or getting underway. This grammatical nuance added an extra layer for language lovers, who appreciated the word's everyday utility while noting its relatively low frequency in casual conversation compared to simpler synonyms like "started."

For players who prefer to solve independently, common hints circulated before spoilers included references to something that has already commenced, the idea of initiation, and the absence of repeated letters. No double letters appeared in today's solution, which helped narrow options once the vowel placement became clear. The first letter B and ending N further guided strategic thinking for those building from strong starter words.

Wordle's enduring popularity stems from its straightforward rules: guess a valid five-letter word, receive color-coded feedback, and solve within six attempts. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, the game resets daily at midnight local time and maintains a vast internal list of acceptable answers while featuring a curated selection of daily solutions.

On April 15, 2026, many players reported starting with words containing common vowels and consonants to maximize information gain. One popular approach involved testing "BRAID" early, which reduced possibilities significantly before follow-up guesses like "TOWEL" or "BENCH" pointed toward the correct answer. Solvers who landed on "BEGUN" in four or five attempts often expressed satisfaction at balancing luck and logic.

The game's social aspect remains a major draw. Friends and online communities compare scores, analyze patterns and occasionally debate the fairness of certain words. Today's solution sparked lighthearted commentary about new beginnings, with some users tying it to midweek motivation or springtime renewal themes in April.

Wordle statistics shared by dedicated fans show average solve rates hovering around four guesses for most puzzles, with harder words occasionally pushing the global average higher. "BEGUN" fell into the medium-difficulty category for many, allowing players to maintain or extend winning streaks without excessive frustration.

For those who missed today's puzzle or prefer not to scroll straight to the answer, gentle hints included focusing on verbs related to starting processes, considering words that begin with B and end with N, and watching for a single E in the second position. The absence of repeated letters simplified the elimination process once initial feedback arrived.

The New York Times continues to evolve the game with occasional features, including Wordle Bot for personalized analysis of solving strategies and archives for reviewing past puzzles. Players can access the game directly through the NYT Games section or dedicated apps, with no subscription required for basic play though premium features enhance the experience.

Wordle's cultural impact extends far beyond daily entertainment. It has inspired countless variants, classroom activities for vocabulary building, and even academic studies on language patterns and cognitive problem-solving. The game's accessibility — requiring only a web browser or mobile device — has made it a global phenomenon spanning generations and languages.

As April 15, 2026, marks another successful day in the Wordle calendar, players look forward to tomorrow's challenge while reflecting on today's solve. Whether "BEGUN" came quickly or required the full six attempts, the shared experience fosters community and gentle competition in an increasingly digital world.

Tips for future puzzles often include starting with words rich in vowels and common consonants, avoiding proper nouns or obscure terms on early guesses, and using process of elimination based on color feedback. Today's solution rewarded players who balanced vowel testing with consonant placement awareness.

With millions logging in daily, Wordle remains one of the simplest yet most engaging online games, proving that sometimes the best entertainment comes in small, five-letter packages. For those still pondering today's answer, the solution is BEGUN — a word that perfectly captures the spirit of starting something new each morning with a fresh puzzle.

The game's streak feature encourages consistency, with many players proudly maintaining runs of hundreds or even thousands of consecutive solves. April 15's "BEGUN" added another chapter to those personal histories, reminding solvers that every new day offers a chance to begin again — or in this case, to have already begun the satisfying process of cracking the code.

Whether celebrating a quick solve or learning from a tougher one, Wordle enthusiasts worldwide can take pride in participating in a shared daily ritual that combines language, logic and a touch of luck. As the sun sets on another Wordle Wednesday, players everywhere prepare for whatever five-letter surprise awaits on April 16.