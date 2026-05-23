TUCSON, Ariz. — A retired Colorado detective has proposed a "wrench attack" theory to explain the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson on Feb. 1, 2026.

Lisa Miller, a former law enforcement official trained in hostage negotiation by the FBI, shared the theory during an interview with Fox News on May 23, 2026. The search for Guthrie has entered its fourth month with no arrests and no confirmed suspects.

Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her home during the night of Jan. 31 or early Feb. 1. The FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked man wearing gloves at her door on the night of the disappearance. The suspect has been referred to by some as "porch guy."

'Wrench Attack' Theory Details

Miller described the theory as originating from a 2009 comic book about a hacker seeking crypto access. In the comic, the line "We'll just drug him and use the $5 wrench and beat him till we get the password" inspired real-world crimes, according to Miller.

She explained that such attacks typically involve a mastermind behind a computer identifying wealthy targets through social media. The mastermind then hires street-level criminals to carry out home invasions, using violence or threats to obtain passwords or access to financial accounts.

Miller noted that similar incidents have occurred frequently in Europe, sometimes involving family members being abducted and fingers being cut off to force compliance. She suggested the Nancy Guthrie case may follow this pattern, with the masked suspect acting as hired muscle while a more sophisticated operator directs from afar.

The retired detective described the masked man's actions in the surveillance footage as amateurish, calling him a "bit of a doofus" based on his dress and how he carried his firearm. She contrasted this with elements of sophistication she believes exist in the overall kidnapping.

Savannah Guthrie's Messages

Miller pointed to video messages released by Nancy Guthrie's daughter, "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, along with siblings Camron and Annie. In those appeals, Savannah urged the kidnappers to return her mother safely.

The former detective said some of the language used in the messages aligned with hostage negotiation training. She suggested the FBI would not have asked the family to record the videos unless they believed there was substance to initial ransom communications.

Investigation Status

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As of May 23, 2026, no suspects have been named and no arrests made in the case. The FBI and local authorities continue to investigate. The family has offered a substantial reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return.

Miller theorized that the mastermind behind the abduction could be located in another country and may have used encrypted apps like Signal to coordinate with street-level operatives. She expressed hope that someone with knowledge of the crime would come forward.

Background on the Case

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026. Investigators believe she was abducted from her residence. The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on the "Today" show.

The family has cooperated with law enforcement while making public appeals. Civilian searches, including those conducted by YouTubers, have continued in the Tucson area. One such search on May 7 led to the discovery of an ancient human bone unrelated to the case.

Expert Analysis

Miller, who has experience in major crimes, suggested the perpetrators may have targeted the family due to perceived wealth connected to Savannah Guthrie's public profile and television appearances. She noted that Nancy Guthrie had also appeared on television.

The theory highlights a potential disconnect between the apparent amateur nature of the porch surveillance and more calculated elements of the overall crime. Miller emphasized that masterminds in such schemes often remain shielded behind layers of separation from direct action.

Public and Media Response

The Nancy Guthrie case has generated widespread media coverage and public interest. Discussions on social media platforms have included speculation about motives and the masked suspect's identity. Law enforcement has urged the public to report any relevant tips while cautioning against interfering with active investigations.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI continue to process leads. No major breakthroughs have been publicly announced since the initial release of surveillance footage.

Family Impact

Savannah Guthrie has balanced her professional responsibilities on the "Today" show with personal efforts to find her mother. The family has described Nancy Guthrie as a loving matriarch and has asked for privacy while the investigation proceeds.

The case has raised awareness about elder safety and home security. Local authorities in the Tucson area have reminded residents to review home surveillance systems and report suspicious activity.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Volunteer searches continue in desert areas around Tucson. Professional teams have utilized specialized equipment and dogs in targeted zones. The rugged terrain and time elapsed since the disappearance present significant challenges.

Miller concluded her analysis by stating she does not believe the perpetrator is invincible and that a break in the case could come from someone with inside knowledge coming forward.