NEW YORK — An Air India Airbus A320 operating as Flight AI2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi declared a full emergency on Thursday night, May 21, 2026, after the cockpit crew received an alert indicating a possible engine fire.

The aircraft, carrying 171 passengers, landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Air India confirmed the incident and stated it is investigating the cause of the engine fire alert.

The flight was approaching Delhi when the alert occurred. The crew followed standard emergency procedures, and the plane touched down without further incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

This event marks the second safety incident involving an Air India aircraft within a single day. Earlier on May 21, another Air India plane suffered a tailstrike while landing in Bengaluru. Details of that incident, including the aircraft type and extent of damage, were not immediately released by the airline.

Air India has not provided additional specifics about the engine fire alert on Flight AI2802, such as which engine triggered the warning or whether smoke or flames were visible. The airline emphasized that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers disembarked normally.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, is expected to review both incidents. Air India stated it is cooperating fully with authorities.

Flight AI2802 was an Airbus A320, a narrow-body aircraft commonly used for domestic routes in India. The A320 family has a strong safety record overall, though individual incidents are investigated thoroughly.

Air India, now part of the Tata Group, has been undergoing a major fleet modernization and operational improvement program in recent years. The airline operates both domestic and international flights with a mix of Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

Passengers on Flight AI2802 were not immediately available for comment. No videos or photos from inside the cabin during the emergency have surfaced publicly.

The back-to-back incidents have drawn attention to Air India's operations. The airline has faced scrutiny in the past over safety and maintenance standards, though it has worked to improve its reputation following privatization.

India's aviation sector has grown rapidly, becoming one of the world's busiest domestic markets. Increased flight volumes have placed pressure on airlines, airports and regulators to maintain high safety standards.

The DGCA requires airlines to report all significant safety events. Investigations into engine fire alerts typically examine sensor data, engine performance logs and maintenance records.

No official cause has been determined for the May 21 engine alert. Technical crews at Delhi likely performed detailed inspections after the landing.

Air India operates hundreds of daily flights across India and internationally. Thursday's incidents represent a rare occurrence of two events on the same day.

The tailstrike in Bengaluru involved an aircraft landing, a maneuver where the tail section contacts the runway. Such incidents can cause structural damage but are often survivable if handled correctly by the crew.

Air India has not released the flight number or aircraft details for the Bengaluru tailstrike as of May 22. Both events are under review.

Aviation safety experts note that emergency declarations, while serious, are designed to ensure the highest level of preparedness from ground services. Fire trucks and emergency personnel typically stand by during such landings.

Passengers on Flight AI2802 were reportedly calm during the final approach. The safe landing prevented what could have been a more serious situation.

This is not the first time Air India has faced emergency landings. In 2024 and 2025, the airline experienced several technical incidents that drew media attention.

The Tata Group has invested heavily in modernizing Air India's fleet and training programs since acquiring the carrier. New aircraft deliveries and enhanced maintenance protocols are part of the long-term plan.

As of May 22, 2026, both aircraft involved in Thursday's incidents remain grounded for inspections. Air India is working to minimize disruptions to its schedule.

The DGCA has not issued any immediate operational restrictions on Air India. Routine safety audits continue across the industry.

Aviation incidents in India are monitored closely due to the country's large and growing air travel market. The Ministry of Civil Aviation oversees regulatory compliance.

No passengers or crew required medical attention after the Delhi landing. The airline provided standard support services to those on board.

Air India's statement on the incident was brief: "Flight AI2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi landed safely following an engine fire alert. The airline is investigating the matter."

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses. The DGCA typically releases preliminary findings within days or weeks for significant events.

The dual incidents on May 21 have prompted discussions about airline maintenance practices and pilot training. However, no official conclusions have been reached.

Air India continues normal operations on most routes. Passengers are advised to check flight status for any potential delays related to aircraft inspections.

The safe resolution of Flight AI2802 prevented potential harm to 171 people on board. Emergency procedures functioned as designed.

India's aviation regulator maintains strict oversight. All commercial aircraft undergo regular maintenance checks in accordance with international standards.

The events of May 21 serve as a reminder of the importance of robust safety protocols in commercial aviation. Both incidents are under active review by authorities and the airline.