DENVER — A person was struck and killed by a Frontier Airlines jet during takeoff at Denver International Airport late Friday night after jumping a perimeter fence and crossing an active runway, authorities said, prompting an emergency evacuation of all passengers and crew amid a brief engine fire.

The incident occurred around 11:19 p.m. Friday on Runway 17L as Frontier Flight 4345, an Airbus A321 bound for Los Angeles, was accelerating for departure. The unidentified pedestrian, who is not believed to be an airport employee, scaled the airport's perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway, Denver International Airport officials said in a statement.

Emergency responders reported "human remains on the runway," and the collision caused visible damage to the aircraft, including a brief engine fire that was quickly extinguished by airport fire crews. All 224 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated using emergency slides. No injuries were reported among those on board.

Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the crew followed all protocols and that the aircraft aborted takeoff after the collision. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic event," the airline said. "Our thoughts are with the individual's family and loved ones. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority."

The airport temporarily halted operations on the affected runway while investigators worked through the night. Flights resumed with some delays Saturday morning as crews conducted thorough safety checks. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have launched a joint investigation into the breach and the fatal collision.

Security Breach Raises Alarming Questions

Airport officials described the incident as a rare but serious security breach. Denver International Airport, one of the busiest in the United States, maintains multiple layers of perimeter security, including fencing, sensors and patrols. How the individual gained access so quickly remains under active investigation.

"This is a heartbreaking and unusual event," said an airport spokesperson. "Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased. We are cooperating fully with authorities to understand exactly what happened."

Video footage circulating on social media showed panicked passengers inside the cabin as smoke filled the aircraft and the plane came to an abrupt stop. Passengers described hearing a loud impact followed by the crew's swift response. One passenger told local media the evacuation was chaotic but orderly, with crew members guiding people down the slides.

Victim's Identity Not Yet Released

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Authorities have not disclosed the person's age or any possible motive for entering the secure area. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.

This marks the first known pedestrian fatality involving a commercial aircraft on a U.S. runway in several years. Similar incidents in the past have involved trespassers or disoriented individuals, highlighting ongoing challenges in securing vast airport perimeters.

Broader Context of Airport Security

Denver International Airport spans more than 33,000 acres, making full perimeter security a constant challenge. Officials have invested heavily in technology, including ground radar, infrared cameras and increased patrols, especially following past security incidents at major U.S. airports.

The FAA and Department of Homeland Security regularly review airport security protocols. Friday's tragedy is likely to prompt a fresh examination of perimeter vulnerabilities, particularly at large facilities where expansive land areas make complete monitoring difficult.

Aviation safety experts note that while commercial aviation remains one of the safest forms of travel, runway incursions — whether by aircraft, vehicles or pedestrians — continue to be a focus area for regulators. The NTSB will examine whether any procedural or technological failures contributed to this outcome.

Passenger Experiences and Aftermath

Passengers on the affected flight were rebooked on alternative flights or provided hotel accommodations as needed. Many expressed shock and gratitude for the crew's professionalism. "We heard a loud bang and then everything stopped," one passenger recounted. "The flight attendants were amazing — calm and in control."

Frontier Airlines offered counseling services to passengers and crew affected by the traumatic event. The aircraft involved sustained significant damage and was towed for inspection and repairs.

The incident disrupted operations at Denver International Airport for several hours, affecting hundreds of connecting passengers. By Saturday morning, however, normal flight schedules had largely resumed.

Community and National Reaction

News of the fatality spread rapidly, drawing condolences and concern from across the country. Aviation enthusiasts and safety advocates called for stronger perimeter security measures at major hubs. Privacy and trespassing experts noted the complex balance between open airport access for legitimate purposes and preventing unauthorized entry.

The tragedy has also renewed discussions about mental health and support systems, as some speculated the individual may have been in crisis. Authorities have not confirmed any such details.

As the investigation continues, officials urged anyone with information about the incident or the victim to contact authorities. Denver Police and airport security are leading the on-site probe in coordination with federal agencies.

This rare and devastating event serves as a sobering reminder of the complexities involved in maintaining safety at America's busy airports. While commercial flights continue to boast an exceptional safety record, Friday's incident underscores that vigilance must remain constant both in the air and on the ground.

For the family of the deceased, the coming days will bring unimaginable grief. For the aviation community, the focus turns to learning from this tragedy to prevent future occurrences. As Denver International Airport and Frontier Airlines work through the aftermath, the entire industry watches closely for findings that could shape future security protocols nationwide.