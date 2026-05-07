NEW YORK — Wordle fans woke up Thursday to a tricky challenge as the New York Times' popular daily word game delivered Puzzle #1783 with the answer BUDGE, a verb that stumped many players despite its relatively common usage in everyday English.

The five-letter solution means to move slightly or to make something shift from its position, often used in phrases like "won't budge" to describe stubbornness or resistance. It also carries noun and adjective forms in niche contexts, such as a type of fur trimming or something solemn, though the verb sense dominated player guesses on May 7, 2026.

How to Solve Today's Wordle: Hints and Strategy

For those still working through the puzzle or seeking to improve future performance, here are progressive hints that align with standard Wordle strategy without immediate spoilers:

The word contains two vowels (U and E) and three consonants.

(U and E) and three consonants. It starts with the letter B .

. It ends with the letter E .

. No repeated letters appear in the solution.

Common starting words like "CRANE," "SLATE" or "TRACE" would have revealed useful information about the vowels and ending letter.

Many players reported opening with vowel-heavy starters and quickly identifying the "U" and "E" placement. The challenge came in narrowing down the consonants, with frequent incorrect guesses including "BADGE," "LODGE," "JUDGE" and "NUDGE" before landing on the correct word.

Today's Wordle Performance and Community Reaction

Early data from the New York Times showed an average of 4.2 guesses needed to solve Puzzle #1783, slightly above the recent monthly average. Hard mode players faced extra difficulty due to the word's somewhat uncommon letter combination in the second position.

Social media platforms lit up with mixed reactions. Some celebrated quick solves in three guesses, while others vented about burning all six attempts. The Wordle community on Reddit and X shared starting word strategies and celebrated streak recoveries. One viral post noted, "BUDGE got me today — thought it was going to be JUDGE until the very end."

Wordle's Enduring Popularity in 2026

Since its acquisition by the New York Times in 2022, Wordle has maintained massive daily engagement with millions of players worldwide. The simple yet addictive format — one puzzle per day, shared results via colored emoji grids — continues to foster a global community that bonds over shared frustration and triumph.

In 2026, the game remains free and ad-light, though the Times has introduced optional subscription features like Wordle Bot analysis and archived puzzles. Its success has spawned numerous variants including Quordle, Octordle, Connections and Strands, all under the NYT Games umbrella.

Tips to Improve Your Wordle Game

Veteran players recommend these strategies for consistent success:

Strong Openers: Start with words containing multiple vowels and common consonants (A, E, R, S, T, L). Popular choices include "SLATE," "CRANE," "TRACE" and "AUDIO." Process of Elimination: Use green and yellow feedback to eliminate impossible letters quickly. Hard Mode Practice: Force yourself to use confirmed letters in subsequent guesses to sharpen logic. Learn Patterns: Common endings like -EDGE, -UDGE help when vowels align early. Avoid Repeating Letters Early: Save guesses for words without duplicate letters until necessary.

For today's puzzle specifically, identifying the "B" and "E" early narrowed possibilities significantly, leaving players to test middle consonants carefully.

Yesterday's Answer and Recent Streak

For reference, Wednesday's Wordle #1782 answer was LIKEN. Players who maintain streaks will want to note today's result carefully, as the game resets at midnight local time. Those sharing results on social media are encouraged to use spoiler-free formatting.

Why Words Like BUDGE Challenge Players

"BUDGE" exemplifies Wordle's clever balance: familiar enough to feel solvable yet uncommon in daily vocabulary for many non-native speakers or casual players. Its placement of "U" after "B" trips up those expecting more standard patterns. The word's multiple possible meanings add another layer for those who reach the definition stage.

Linguists note that short, versatile verbs like this often appear in Wordle because they test both spelling knowledge and contextual understanding. As the game evolves, editors continue selecting words that balance accessibility with challenge.

Broader Cultural Impact

Wordle's daily ritual has become a morning staple for many, offering a quick mental workout before work or school. Families compete across generations, offices run informal leaderboards, and it has even inspired classroom vocabulary lessons. Its accessibility — playable on any device without downloads — contributes to its broad appeal across age groups and cultures.

As Puzzle #1783 joins the archives, players look ahead to tomorrow's challenge while reflecting on today's solve. Whether you got BUDGE in three tries or needed the full six, the game continues its streak of providing daily connection through language.

For those seeking more, the New York Times offers additional games and analysis. Celebrate your solve — or reset for tomorrow — and remember: there's always another Wordle waiting. Good luck on future puzzles, and may your streaks remain green.