ADELAIDE — Two people were killed when a light plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday afternoon, sparking a large fire and a major emergency response that closed the busy general aviation facility.

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. on April 29, 2026, near Kings Road when the small aircraft, believed to be a single-engine training or private plane, struck the hangar while attempting to land. Thick black smoke billowed from the scene, visible for several kilometres across northern Adelaide suburbs as firefighters battled the blaze.

South Australia Police confirmed that both people on board the aircraft died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been formally released pending family notifications. No one on the ground was injured, though several hangar workers had to be quickly evacuated as flames spread.

Emergency services, including the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service and Country Fire Service, responded with multiple appliances. The fire was brought under control within an hour, but crews remained at the scene into the evening to extinguish hotspots and secure the damaged structure.

Parafield Airport, one of Australia's busiest general aviation airports, handles flight training, private aircraft movements and charter operations. It is located in a built-up area with residential and commercial developments nearby, raising long-standing concerns about safety buffers around the facility.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched a full investigation into the accident. Early indications suggest the aircraft was on final approach when the incident occurred. Investigators will examine pilot experience, aircraft maintenance records, weather conditions and any mechanical factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Witnesses described hearing a loud impact followed by immediate flames. One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said the smoke was so thick it blocked sunlight for several minutes. "It was terrifying," she said. "We've always known the airport was close, but you never expect something like this to happen."

Parafield Airport management issued a brief statement confirming the closure of the facility for the remainder of the day. All scheduled flights have been cancelled or diverted to other airports, including Adelaide Airport. Operations are not expected to resume until safety assessments are completed, potentially disrupting flight training and private aviation in South Australia for several days.

This is not the first serious incident at Parafield Airport in recent years. Previous accidents involving training aircraft have prompted calls for improved safety measures and better separation between the airport and surrounding residential areas. The facility serves as a key training hub for aspiring pilots across the state.

Aviation safety experts say light aircraft crashes, while relatively rare, often involve complex factors including pilot decision-making, mechanical issues and environmental conditions. Parafield's location in a growing suburban corridor has made it a focal point for discussions about balancing aviation needs with community safety.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through South Australia's close-knit aviation community. Flying schools based at Parafield expressed sorrow for those involved and offered support to affected staff and students. The Australian Aviation Associations Forum described the incident as a sobering reminder of the risks inherent in all forms of aviation.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas offered his condolences to the families of the victims. "This is a devastating day for the aviation community and for South Australia," he said. "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives today."

As investigators begin their work, attention will focus on the aircraft's final moments, radio communications with air traffic control and any mechanical history. The ATSB typically releases preliminary findings within 30 days, with a full report following months later.

For the families of the deceased, the coming days will be filled with grief and difficult questions. Aviation accidents, even small ones, often leave lasting impacts on everyone involved — from first responders to witnesses and the wider community.

The crash also reignites broader conversations about general aviation safety in Australia. While commercial airline travel remains extremely safe, the general aviation sector — which includes private, training and charter flights — accounts for the majority of aviation incidents. Advocates continue pushing for better funding, stricter maintenance standards and improved pilot training programs.

Parafield Airport has a long history dating back to the 1920s. It played a significant role in South Australia's aviation development and continues to serve as an important economic and training asset for the state. However, its proximity to residential areas has occasionally created tension with local communities concerned about noise and safety.

As evening fell over Adelaide, the smoke had cleared but the investigation was only just beginning. Emergency services remained on site, and police had established a secure perimeter around the crash location. Support services were being offered to first responders and airport staff affected by the traumatic event.

The aviation community in South Australia will be watching closely for answers in the days and weeks ahead. For now, the focus remains on honouring the lives lost and supporting those left behind.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact police or the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. The ATSB has appealed for any video footage or photographs taken in the moments before and after the crash.

This latest tragedy at Parafield Airport serves as a solemn reminder that even routine flights carry inherent risks. As the investigation unfolds, it will likely prompt renewed scrutiny of safety protocols at general aviation airports across Australia.