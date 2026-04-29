ALICE SPRINGS, Australia — Northern Territory Police say they still believe missing five-year-old Sharon Granites is alive as the desperate search for the girl entered its fourth day Wednesday, with disturbing new items found near a riverbank and a massive operation involving Aboriginal trackers, drones and more than 100 volunteers continuing across rugged terrain south of Alice Springs.

Sharon was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at a family friend's house in the Old Timers Aboriginal town camp on the outskirts of Alice Springs. Her mother reported her missing shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when she could not be found in bed.

Police believe the girl was abducted by 47-year-old Jefferson Lewis, who had been released from prison just six days earlier and was staying at the same address. Witnesses reported seeing Lewis holding hands with a young girl matching Sharon's description in the hours before she vanished.

On Wednesday, police revealed a significant development: a pair of children's underwear believed to belong to Sharon and a man's T-shirt linked to Lewis were discovered near a riverbank during the search. Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley described the find as "disturbing" but said it has not changed their belief that Sharon remains alive.

"The search for Sharon is the number one priority for Northern Territory Police right now," Malley said. "We are treating this as a major crime investigation and we are doing everything possible to bring her home safely."

The search has intensified with each passing day. Aboriginal trackers have been working into the evening, drones have scanned the landscape overnight, and ground teams have pushed through dense scrubland, soft sand and long grass in challenging conditions. A fugitive task force has been deployed to assist.

Despite extensive efforts covering a wide area, there has been no confirmed sighting of Sharon or Lewis since Saturday night. Police have described the terrain as difficult, with temperatures fluctuating sharply and limited visibility in some sections.

The case has gripped the Northern Territory and drawn national attention. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is "wishing for the best" for Sharon and her family. Community members in Alice Springs have rallied to support the search, with local volunteers joining police efforts.

Lewis is known to police and has a criminal history, though not for child-related offenses. Authorities have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately. He is considered a person of interest who may be able to assist with the investigation.

As the search stretches into its fourth day, experts caution that time is critical. While police maintain hope that Sharon is alive, the likelihood of a positive outcome decreases with each passing hour in cases of suspected abduction, particularly involving young children in remote areas.

Sharon's family has made emotional appeals for information. Relatives have described her as a bright and loving child who was taken from her bed while staying with family. The tight-knit community in the Old Timers Camp has been deeply affected, with many residents assisting in the search and offering support to the family.

The disappearance has also sparked broader conversations about safety in remote Aboriginal communities and the challenges of policing in vast, sparsely populated regions. Alice Springs has faced ongoing issues with crime and social challenges, though authorities stress this case is being treated with the highest priority.

Forensic teams continue examining the scene where Sharon was last seen. Additional surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed, and detectives are conducting extensive interviews with residents and visitors to the camp that night.

The Northern Territory Police have set up a dedicated tip line and online portal for information. They urge anyone who may have seen Lewis or Sharon since Saturday night to contact them immediately, even if the details seem minor.

As the search continues, authorities are appealing for public patience and respect for the family's privacy. False rumors and speculation online have already complicated efforts, with police warning against spreading unverified information that could hinder the investigation.

The case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile missing children cases in Australia, where community involvement and persistent police work have sometimes led to breakthroughs even after significant time has passed. Police say every credible tip is being pursued.

Sharon's family has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community and across Australia. They continue to hold hope that she will be found safe and returned home.

As Wednesday afternoon progresses in Alice Springs, search teams remain active across multiple locations. The operation is expected to continue well into the night and through coming days until Sharon is located.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NT Police immediately or submit tips through official channels. The $1 million-plus reward pool for information leading to Sharon's safe return remains active and continues to grow with community donations.

The search for Sharon Granites has united a community and captured national attention. As it enters its fourth day, police and volunteers refuse to give up hope, determined to bring the five-year-old girl home to her family.