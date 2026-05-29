Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Savannah Guthrie Hires Private Investigators to Intensify Search for Missing Mother Nancy Guthrie Update: Savannah Guthrie Hires Private Investigators to Intensify Search for Missing Mother

TUCSON, Ariz. — NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has reportedly spent more than $500,000 on a team of private investigators and security specialists to aid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, as the case enters its fifth month with no arrests and limited public breakthroughs.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. She was reported missing the next day. Police believe she was abducted, citing blood evidence at the scene and a masked suspect captured on her doorbell camera. As of late May, her whereabouts remain unknown despite extensive searches and thousands of tips.

According to sources familiar with the family's efforts, Savannah Guthrie has assembled an independent team of former federal agents, private detectives and security experts working full-time on the case. The investment reflects growing frustration with the pace of the official investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

A source told The U.S. Sun that Savannah "has told everyone involved that the search will continue for as long as necessary" and that "she feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore." The source added that the financial cost has climbed into the mid-six figures, but the family remains committed.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has expressed confidence in eventual progress. "I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case," he said in a recent interview. "And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial."

The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return, in addition to the FBI's $50,000 reward. Despite this, no significant public updates or named suspects have emerged.

Investigation Challenges and Recent Developments

The case has generated more than 3,000 tips, but authorities say many have been ruled out. DNA evidence recovered from the scene is still being analyzed, with some samples sent to private laboratories and coordination ongoing with the FBI's Quantico facility.

On May 25, volunteers found a clothing item resembling pajamas along Highway 79 north of Tucson. Deputies collected the item, though the area showed no signs of disturbance. Forensic testing is underway.

Earlier tensions between local authorities and the FBI over early evidence handling have reportedly eased, with both agencies now working more closely. FBI Director Kash Patel previously noted in a podcast that the bureau was not immediately involved in the first few days, but Sheriff Nanos has maintained that coordination began promptly.

The high-profile nature of the case, tied to Savannah Guthrie's national television role, has drawn intense media and online attention. Amateur investigators and true-crime content creators have scrutinized family members and associates, sometimes leading to harassment. Sheriff Nanos has urged the public to leave the investigative work to professionals.

Family's Emotional Toll and Public Appeals

Savannah Guthrie has balanced her broadcasting duties with private advocacy for her mother. She briefly stepped away from regular on-air responsibilities in the immediate aftermath but returned in April. The family has described the prolonged uncertainty as emotionally taxing while expressing gratitude for public support.

In public statements, Savannah has urged continued prayers and information sharing. The family has requested privacy as they navigate the ordeal but continues pushing for answers through both official channels and private resources.

Nancy Guthrie's other children, including daughter Annie, have also been involved in supporting the search efforts. Son-in-law Tommaso Cioni was one of the last people to see Nancy before her disappearance.

Broader Context of Missing Persons Cases

Nancy Guthrie's case highlights the challenges in elderly abduction investigations, where time-sensitive evidence and rapid response are critical. The involvement of a prominent family member has generated significant public interest and tips, but also increased scrutiny on investigative pacing.

According to FBI data, thousands of elderly Americans go missing each year, with many cases involving foul play. Resolution rates vary, but prolonged cases often depend on forensic breakthroughs, digital evidence and public tips.

The use of private investigators by high-profile families is not uncommon in such cases, providing additional resources and specialized expertise that can supplement official efforts. Former federal agents often bring skills in financial tracking, digital forensics and interstate coordination.

Community Response in Tucson

The Tucson area has seen sustained volunteer participation in searches. Groups like Voices for the Missing have assisted in organized efforts. Local residents continue expressing concern and solidarity, with many calling for continued vigilance.

The case has prompted discussions about senior safety, home security measures and community awareness. Local organizations have offered support resources for families dealing with missing loved ones.

As the investigation moves largely behind the scenes, authorities continue urging anyone with relevant details to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has become one of the most closely watched missing persons cases of 2026. The combination of an elderly victim, a prominent family member and the absence of quick resolution has created a vacuum filled by both professional investigators and public speculation.

Savannah Guthrie's substantial investment in private resources reflects a family's determination to exhaust every avenue in the search for answers. While official efforts continue, the private team's work may uncover leads that accelerate progress.

For the Guthrie family, the wait continues amid a mix of hope and realism. Their public appeals and private actions demonstrate a commitment to finding Nancy, regardless of cost or time required.

The coming weeks may bring further forensic results or new tips spurred by sustained media coverage. Until resolution comes, the search for Nancy Guthrie remains a priority for law enforcement and a source of community concern in southern Arizona.