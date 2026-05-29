Candace Owens Demands Video Proof from TPUSA on Charlie Kirk Succession Amid Public Feud

WASHINGTON — Conservative commentator Candace Owens has renewed her public challenge to Turning Point USA, demanding video evidence that founder Charlie Kirk named his wife Erika as successor before his assassination last year, escalating a bitter feud with the organization.

The latest exchange unfolded on social media Tuesday after Owens responded to an article discussing her potential political future. Blake Neff, producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," replied critically, prompting Owens to reiterate her skepticism about the succession process at the influential conservative youth group.

"You send me the video of Charlie appointing Erika as the CEO (in the event of his untimely death), and you have yourself a deal," Owens wrote in her response to Neff.

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Since then, Owens, a former TPUSA employee, has used her podcast platform to question aspects of the organization's handling of the tragedy and leadership transition.

Neff pushed back, arguing that Owens could not be trusted to honor any agreement. He referenced a prior promise she allegedly made to stop spreading conspiracy theories about Kirk's death if asked by Erika Kirk, which he said she failed to keep.

"You said you'd meet us any time, any place, then said you couldn't come to Phoenix because of some bogus assassination plot involving the cartels (lol)," Neff wrote. "Charlie was a far greater man than myself and he couldn't fix you. Why would anybody trust you to change your behavior now?"

The dispute highlights deep divisions within conservative circles following Kirk's death. Owens has suggested possible internal involvement in the assassination and questioned whether Kirk truly intended for his wife to lead TPUSA.

Turning Point USA has maintained that succession plans were clear. According to a report by the Daily Mail, which cited access to video from an August retreat in Aspen, Colorado, attended by about 200 donors, Kirk addressed the topic directly when asked about a potential successor.

"We have a great board and God forbid if something happens, they'll figure it out. I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA if something happens to me. Erika would do a great job," Kirk reportedly said.

Board member Mike Miller echoed that sentiment in the same report, recalling a conversation with Kirk about contingency planning amid rising death threats.

"I said, Charlie, 'God forbid something happens, what do you recommend that we do?' He said, 'Erika is very bright, she can handle it, we have discussed this. I would be totally comfortable with Erika running things,'" Miller stated.

Erika Kirk has assumed leadership roles at the organization since her husband's death. TPUSA has not publicly released the full video from the Aspen event, which has fueled ongoing speculation and demands from critics like Owens.

The back-and-forth comes as Owens faces renewed scrutiny over her public statements and potential political ambitions. In her Tuesday post, she referenced President Donald Trump's criticism of her, including a "Vile Person of the Year" label accompanied by a doctored Time magazine cover image.

Owens claimed the president's attempt to shame her had the opposite effect, drawing support from some followers despite the controversy.

Neff's suggestion that she should run for office was laced with sarcasm, implying greater public exposure would reveal more about her character.

The feud reflects broader tensions in the conservative movement. Turning Point USA, co-founded by Kirk, has grown into a major force for engaging young voters and activists. Kirk's assassination shocked the political world and left a leadership vacuum that the organization has worked to fill.

Owens' history with TPUSA adds personal layers to the dispute. As a onetime employee, she has positioned herself as an independent voice unafraid to challenge established conservative institutions.

Her repeated focus on Kirk's death has included allegations of an internal plot, claims that TPUSA has strongly denied. The organization has urged supporters to focus on Kirk's legacy and mission rather than conspiracy narratives.

Public reactions on social media have been divided. Some users back Owens' calls for transparency, while others accuse her of exploiting the tragedy for attention. Supporters of TPUSA view her statements as disrespectful to Kirk's widow and the organization's efforts to continue its work.

The Aspen retreat discussion occurred as Kirk's profile rose, bringing increased security concerns. According to reports, he had contemplated the future of his organization amid threats tied to his high-visibility activism.

TPUSA has continued operations under Erika Kirk's involvement, emphasizing youth outreach, campus events and conservative principles. The group has not commented directly on the latest social media exchange with Owens.

Conservative media has covered the feud with varying perspectives. Some outlets highlight Owens' pattern of provocative commentary, while others note her large following and influence among younger audiences.

The demand for video proof taps into larger questions about transparency in nonprofit organizations and political groups. Critics argue that releasing such footage could quell speculation, though TPUSA maintains internal governance processes are sufficient.

Owens has dedicated multiple podcast episodes to dissecting details surrounding Kirk's assassination. She has questioned official accounts and suggested motives within the organization, assertions that Neff and others dismiss as unfounded.

The producer's reference to a canceled Phoenix meeting highlights past failed attempts at dialogue. Owens reportedly cited security fears involving cartels, which Neff characterized as implausible.

This ongoing conflict illustrates challenges in the post-Kirk era for TPUSA. The organization must balance honoring its founder's vision with addressing public doubts and maintaining donor confidence.

As conservative figures navigate the landscape ahead of future elections, personal and ideological rifts like this one draw significant attention. Owens' large online presence ensures her challenges gain traction, forcing responses from those she targets.

Political observers note that such public spats can energize bases but also risk alienating moderates within the movement. The assassination of Kirk remains a sensitive topic, with law enforcement continuing investigations into the perpetrator and any broader motives.

For now, Owens shows no signs of backing down from her demands. Her latest post frames the issue as a simple request for evidence rather than an attack on the organization.

TPUSA allies counter that her pattern of behavior undermines any good-faith engagement. They point to Kirk's own efforts to work with various personalities, suggesting even he faced limits with Owens.

The exchange adds another chapter to the story of Kirk's legacy. His influence extended beyond TPUSA through speaking engagements, media appearances and mobilization of young conservatives.

As both sides dig in, the public feud serves as a reminder of the personal dynamics shaping conservative politics. Whether it leads to greater transparency or further entrenchment remains to be seen.

Supporters on each side await the next development, with social media platforms amplifying every statement. The broader conservative community watches closely, hoping for unity amid shared goals despite internal disagreements.