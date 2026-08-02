Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he believes meaningful progress is being made in the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, speaking as the case reached the six-month mark since the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson home.

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Saturday marked six months since Guthrie's abduction. Nanos sat down with KOLD anchor Mary Coleman to discuss the state of the investigation, emphasizing that progress continues even without a publicly named suspect. "I believe we are. I think that based on what we've learned from the scene and all the evidence we've removed from there, to include the DNA, the video analysis, all that work and all the tips. Yes, I think we continue to work further and further along," Nanos said. "We're not where we need to be or want to be, but progress is being made."

Nanos also acknowledged the frustration many in the public have expressed over the pace of the investigation and the limited details authorities have released. "We have gathered a lot of evidence in this case, and I wish you knew it. I wish the community could know all of the evidence, but that's just not how investigations work," Nanos said. "Whether it's this case or any case. We have an obligation, we have a duty and a responsibility, to protect that case and its integrity."

Nanos was direct in rejecting any suggestion that the case has gone cold despite six months passing without a public arrest. "Nancy Guthrie's case is not cold," he said. "We are not giving up. We never will."

The sheriff's comments came two days after the Pima County Sheriff's Office publicly released two ransom notes that Guthrie's family received following her abduction. According to KOLD, the station received both letters through an anonymous email news tip line and immediately forwarded them to the Pima County Sheriff's Office, which in turn shared the documents with the FBI.

Savannah Guthrie shared another emotional public appeal for information on Saturday, directly asking anyone with knowledge of her mother's disappearance to come forward. "We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes," Guthrie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her mother.

Guthrie's appeal specifically addressed anyone who might be protecting information out of fear, loyalty or personal conflict. "Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual — perhaps with someone they deeply love," she wrote. "Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out — to tell what you know." Guthrie said her family's goal remains learning what happened to her mother so they can properly honor her life. She said the family "wanted to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye — a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves."

The case has remained an active joint investigation involving both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI since Guthrie's disappearance was first reported on Feb. 1. Authorities have said they believe Guthrie was forcibly taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood in the early morning hours, after she failed to appear for a scheduled Sunday church livestream. The investigation has involved extensive forensic work, including DNA analysis collected from the scene and review of surveillance footage, alongside the recently released ransom notes, which investigators believe may have been sent from the same source based on shared characteristics between the two letters.

Authorities continue to ask members of the public to closely review the wording, handwriting style and other distinctive characteristics of the released ransom notes in hopes that someone might recognize details that could help identify the sender or senders. Investigators have not confirmed whether the individual or individuals who wrote the notes were directly responsible for Guthrie's abduction, leaving open questions about the notes' ultimate significance to the broader case even as authorities continue treating them as important evidence.

Anyone with information related to Guthrie's disappearance is asked to contact the FBI directly at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-225-5324, or to call the separate tip line at 88-CRIME. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and a reward remains available for information leading to a resolution in the case. As the investigation moves past the six-month mark without a named suspect, both law enforcement officials and Guthrie's family have continued publicly emphasizing that the case remains a top priority, with Nanos reiterating that investigators have no intention of slowing their efforts as the search for answers continues.