The fact that more than $1.2 million in combined reward money remains unclaimed nearly six months after the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie suggests that whoever was involved likely came from a small, tightly bound group, according to a retired FBI negotiator closely following the case.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona's Catalina Foothills neighborhood on the morning of Feb. 1. Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory agent and negotiator who spent 21 years with the bureau, 11 of them as a negotiator, said the untouched reward money speaks directly to the nature of whoever may have been involved. "That tells me the circle who knows is very small, and whoever is in it is bound by something stronger than money: blood, fear, shared exposure," Pack said. "Those bonds hold. Until they don't."

Pack said the psychology behind unclaimed reward money in cases like this is well established. The more people who possess knowledge of a crime, he explained, the more likely it becomes that someone eventually comes forward to claim the payout. With 179 days having passed since Guthrie's suspected abduction without a single claim on the reward, Pack said that absence itself functions as a meaningful investigative clue rather than a dead end. "Money like that usually pulls somebody loose from almost any group," Pack told Fox News Digital. "It hasn't."

Rather than viewing the lack of a claim as discouraging, Pack said his experience investigating similar cases suggests these situations often eventually break open unexpectedly. "In my experience, a meaningful share of cases like this break sideways," he said. "Somebody gets arrested for something unrelated and starts talking. A relationship ends badly. Somebody's conscience finally outruns their fear. Six months is a long time to hold something this heavy, and the people around whoever did this have had six months to notice the change in them."

Pack also offered an assessment of how the crime itself appears to have unfolded based on publicly known details. At least one suspect is believed to have cased Guthrie's home in advance of the abduction. Whoever entered the property wore a ski mask, long sleeves and gloves, and deliberately covered the lens of Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera, which investigators found missing when they arrived at the scene the following day. Pack said the overall pattern of evidence suggests an operation that went wrong quickly and was never adequately planned for that possibility. "When it went wrong, and I believe it went wrong fast, they had no plan for that either," he said. "Everything since reads to me like improvising around a failure, not professionals executing a plan."

Guthrie relies on heart medication and has a pacemaker, along with limited mobility, according to details about her health that have been shared publicly since her disappearance. Pack emphasized the human stakes behind the ongoing investigation. "She had dinner with her family on a Saturday night, went home, and never made it to church the next morning," Pack said. "That's who we're talking about. Not a case number. A mother who was supposed to be at church."

Despite the mistakes Pack believes the suspects made during the crime, he said that does not mean the broader investigation has stalled. Pack offered specific guidance for residents in the neighborhoods surrounding Guthrie's home who may hold relevant, unreviewed evidence. "Go back and check your own cameras from that time period. Doorbell, security, dashcam," he said. "A lot of systems archive further back than people realize. If you drove through the area that night, pull your dashcam files." He added that people who witnessed something suspicious but lack video evidence should still come forward. "And think about the people in your own life. Somebody who left town. Somebody whose behavior turned in February and never turned back," he said. "You don't have to be sure. That's not your job. Sorting it out is [the investigators' job]."

A source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox News Digital in May that the FBI was incorporating new technology into its ongoing work on the case. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department remains the lead agency on the investigation, reiterated his confidence that the case will ultimately be resolved during a recent interview that aired on "Today." "We have so much DNA to sort through," Nanos said. "We have so much, in terms of video evidence, to look at."

Pack noted that investigators have likely developed significant insight from forensic evidence gathered over the past six months that has not yet been made public. Drawing on his own experience with long-running cases, he said extended timelines do not necessarily signal that a case will remain unsolved. "I've watched cases break in month eight, month 14, month 30," Pack said. "Most every one of those families had stopped believing it was ever coming."

Authorities continue to ask anyone with information related to Guthrie's disappearance to contact the FBI directly at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A separate anonymous tip line, reachable at 520-88-CRIME, remains active for residents who wish to provide information that could lead to an arrest in the case while maintaining their anonymity.