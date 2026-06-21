TUCSON, Arizona — A retired FBI agent has publicly outlined 10 investigative steps that she believes could advance the case of missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie, whose disappearance more than 100 days ago has drawn increasing scrutiny of law enforcement efforts.

Jennifer Coffinader, who has closely followed developments in the high-profile case, shared her suggestions via social media, criticizing what she described as overlooked opportunities by authorities. Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on Jan. 31.

Coffinader's recommendations include updating billboards featuring images of the so-called "Porch Guy" captured on doorbell camera footage outside Guthrie's residence. She suggested incorporating Spanish-language text to better reach the local demographic and expanding the campaign into Tucson for broader visibility.

The former agent also called for releasing additional details about the masked individual, including shoe size estimates and enhanced images that might aid in identification. Such information could generate new tips from the public, she argued.

Another proposal involves depositing funds into Bitcoin accounts potentially linked to ransom demands received after Guthrie's disappearance. Coffinader believes this could prompt activity from suspects that might be traceable through blockchain analysis.

She further recommended increasing the existing reward from $1.2 million to $2.2 million to incentivize more substantial tips. The higher amount could encourage individuals with information to come forward despite potential risks.

Coffinader urged greater collaboration with private volunteer search groups and renewed DNA testing on evidence collected from the scene. Blood found at Guthrie's home was confirmed to belong to her, but additional forensic analysis might yield new insights.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office, leading the investigation, has acknowledged awareness of various tips but has not publicly commented on Coffinader's specific suggestions. Officials continue emphasizing a methodical approach while pursuing multiple avenues.

Guthrie's case has captivated national attention due to the circumstances of her disappearance and the lack of a named suspect after months of investigation. The doorbell camera footage showing a masked figure remains one of the most significant pieces of evidence.

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Volunteer groups have conducted searches in areas including near the Mexican border, following various tips. However, coordination with authorities has sometimes proven challenging, with Mexican officials occasionally unavailable to accompany searchers.

The case has sparked broader discussions about missing persons investigations and resource allocation. Critics argue that high-profile cases sometimes receive disproportionate attention while others languish, though officials maintain all reports are taken seriously.

Family members have expressed frustration with the pace of progress while continuing to advocate for their loved one. They have participated in public appeals and maintained pressure on authorities to explore every possible lead.

Coffinader's background in the FBI lends credibility to her suggestions, though law enforcement agencies often prefer internal protocols over external recommendations. Her proposals reflect common strategies employed in complex missing persons cases.

The Bitcoin angle addresses modern challenges in tracking ransom payments. Cryptocurrency transactions can be difficult to trace but also leave digital footprints that skilled analysts might follow under proper legal authorization.

Billboard campaigns have proven effective in other missing persons cases by maintaining public awareness. Updating them with enhanced images and multilingual text could expand the pool of potential witnesses.

The reward increase proposal aligns with practices in other investigations where higher amounts have generated breakthroughs. Financial incentives sometimes overcome reluctance stemming from fear of retaliation or involvement.

Private search groups bring additional resources and community connections that can supplement official efforts. Better integration between volunteers and law enforcement could enhance coverage of potential search areas.

DNA retesting reflects advances in forensic technology. Newer methods might extract more information from existing samples or identify previously undetected traces that could point to suspects.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has released periodic updates while cautioning against speculation that could compromise the investigation. They continue receiving and evaluating tips from the public.

Guthrie's disappearance occurred amid a period of heightened attention on missing persons cases nationally. Similar situations have prompted reviews of investigative protocols and calls for improved interagency coordination.

As the case enters its fifth month, pressure mounts for tangible progress. The absence of a clear suspect after extensive investigation raises questions about evidence handling and theory development.

Coffinader's suggestions, while not official, contribute to public discourse about best practices in missing persons investigations. Her experience provides a framework for evaluating current efforts and potential improvements.

The Guthrie family continues seeking answers while maintaining hope for resolution. Their advocacy highlights the human impact of prolonged uncertainty in such cases.

Law enforcement officials face the difficult balance of protecting investigative integrity while addressing public concerns. Transparent communication about general progress without compromising details remains crucial.

The case serves as a reminder of the challenges in solving complex disappearances. Despite technological advances and increased resources, some cases resist quick resolution, requiring sustained commitment and adaptability.