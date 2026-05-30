TUCSON, Ariz. — Questions continue to swirl around the early handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, as FBI Director Kash Patel publicly claimed the bureau was sidelined for four days after she vanished in late January. Local authorities in Pima County strongly dispute the assertion, insisting federal involvement began promptly.

Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1 from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. She had last been seen the evening of Jan. 31 when a family member dropped her off after dinner. She failed to arrive at a friend's house the next morning for an online church service. The case has been treated as an apparent abduction, with no arrests announced more than three months later.

Patel raised concerns during a May 5 appearance on Sean Hannity's podcast, stating that critical early hours were lost due to limited FBI access. "The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance are the most critical," Patel said. "What we, the FBI, do is say, 'Hey, we're here to help. What do you need? What can we do?' And for four days, we were kept out of the investigation."

Once engaged, Patel said the FBI secured footage from Guthrie's Ring doorbell camera showing a masked and armed individual outside her home on the morning she disappeared. The bureau also reached out directly to Google regarding potential data from the device. He further noted that the FBI offered to analyze DNA evidence at its Quantico laboratory, which he described as superior to private options.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos pushed back against the claims. In a statement, the sheriff's department said a member of an FBI task force was notified and present at the scene from the beginning, working alongside local personnel. "The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family," the statement read. "While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay."

The department added that decisions on evidence handling were based on operational needs at the time. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche sought to downplay any friction. "We are here to help," Blanche said in a NewsNation interview. "We don't like interagency squabbles. Nobody likes that, that doesn't help the investigation. But we are in a complete cooperative mode with the local law enforcement."

As of late May 2026, the investigation remains active. Sheriff Nanos told local media on May 11, marking 100 days since the disappearance, "I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case. We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days."

Investigators released doorbell camera footage in February showing the masked individual. Mixed DNA, including a hair sample, was recovered from the property and is undergoing analysis. A combined reward of $1.2 million has been offered for information leading to Guthrie's recovery.

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The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence. In mid-May, she marked her first Mother's Day without her mother by posting a video compilation on Instagram featuring family photos and a simple message: "Miss you."

Recent reports indicate the sheriff's office has stepped back from direct family communications, with the FBI now handling liaison duties. This shift comes as the investigation continues without a publicly named suspect.

Frogmore Cottage Overhaul discussions aside, the Guthrie case highlights broader tensions in missing persons investigations involving overlapping jurisdictions. Missing person cases typically begin with local law enforcement, with the FBI offering support on request, particularly when interstate elements or federal resources like advanced forensics are needed.

Critics of the early response argue that delays in federal involvement can hinder rapid deployment of specialized tools, such as large-scale data analysis or cross-agency coordination. Supporters of the local approach emphasize that sheriffs' departments maintain primary responsibility and intimate knowledge of regional dynamics.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to urge the public to submit tips via its dedicated line or through the FBI. Community volunteers, including groups like the United Cajun Navy, have offered assistance, though coordination remains under local and federal direction.

Guthrie's disappearance has left her family in prolonged uncertainty. Savannah Guthrie has occasionally addressed the public through social media, expressing hope while asking for continued vigilance. The high reward underscores the urgency felt by both authorities and the family.

Property experts and law enforcement consultants have speculated on various scenarios, including possible links beyond state lines, though officials have not confirmed such details. The doorbell video remains one of the most significant public leads.

As the case enters its fourth month, focus remains on forensic processing and follow-up on tips. No timeline has been set for DNA results, which could prove pivotal. The public airing of interagency differences has added a layer of scrutiny rarely seen in active investigations.

Royal family property stories often dominate British headlines, but in the U.S., cases like Guthrie's resonate due to their human impact and questions of institutional efficiency. Law enforcement officials across levels stress that despite differing recollections of the first days, the shared goal is resolution.

The coming weeks may bring further updates as additional evidence is processed. For now, Nancy Guthrie remains missing, and her family continues to appeal for information that could bring her home. The debate over those initial four days serves as a case study in the complexities of modern multi-jurisdictional investigations, where speed and coordination can be decisive.