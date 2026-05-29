LONDON — Princess Kate Middleton has reportedly given up on efforts to reconcile with Prince Harry following a comment he made about King Charles III's health, according to royal author Christopher Andersen, deepening the ongoing rift within the British royal family.

Andersen, in his book Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, described the moment as a "final straw" that ended Middleton's willingness to bridge the divide. The Princess of Wales, who once shared a close bond with Harry, has not pursued further contact, the author claimed.

Harry and Middleton were previously close, with Harry describing her in his memoir Spare as "the sister I never had." Their relationship deteriorated publicly after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. Tensions escalated further with the release of Harry's memoir in 2023 and the Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

Andersen told Fox News Digital that Middleton had remained open to reconciliation even after Harry's memoir criticized Prince William. However, the situation changed following Harry's public comments about his father's cancer diagnosis.

"The final straw came really shortly after the king was diagnosed with cancer, when Harry [essentially] said, 'I'd like to mend fences because we just don't know how long [my father] has to live,'" Andersen said. "Well, that kind of statement can be very hurtful to somebody who doesn't really want to consider their own mortality and is battling cancer."

He added, "It was hurtful to Kate as well, I believe. And, of course, it just ignited this firestorm of speculation about how sick the king really was at this point." Andersen concluded that Middleton "pretty much felt that would be it. She wasn't going to try anymore... I don't think we're ever going to see them make amends. At least it's not on the horizon now."

Harry addressed the topic in a 2025 BBC interview, saying, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don't know how much longer my father has."

Background of the Rift

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The relationship between Harry and the Waleses has been marked by public and private tensions since Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life. Initial hopes for reconciliation following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 faded after a series of public disclosures. Middleton's cancer diagnosis earlier in 2025 added another layer of complexity, with the family prioritizing privacy during her treatment.

Royal observers note that Middleton has focused on her recovery and family responsibilities, including her three children with Prince William. Her approach has been one of quiet resilience, with limited public statements on family matters.

The reported final break follows years of attempted olive branches. Sources close to the royal household have previously indicated that Middleton played a mediating role in early post-Megxit discussions, but repeated public criticisms from the Sussexes eroded trust.

Current Royal Family Dynamics

King Charles III has maintained a public stance of openness to reconciliation while prioritizing his health and official duties. Prince William has assumed increased responsibilities as heir apparent, with Middleton supporting him both privately and in public engagements.

The Sussexes have built independent lives in California, focusing on their Archewell Foundation and various media projects. Harry has continued limited royal connections, including occasional visits to the UK, but meaningful family reconciliation remains elusive.

Royal experts suggest that any future reconciliation would require significant private dialogue and mutual willingness to move past public grievances. For now, the family appears to maintain a cordial but distant relationship, with Middleton's reported decision reflecting personal boundaries amid health challenges.

Public and Media Reaction

News of the reported rift has generated widespread discussion across British and international media. Supporters of the royal family expressed sympathy for Middleton's position, while others called for greater transparency and forgiveness on all sides.

Social media platforms saw divided opinions, with some users praising Middleton's strength and others criticizing the ongoing public narrative around family tensions. The story has reignited debates about the impact of royal life on personal relationships and the role of media in amplifying private matters.

Royal commentators emphasize that behind the headlines, the family continues to navigate complex dynamics shaped by tradition, public duty and personal circumstances. Middleton's focus on recovery and family has drawn admiration from many observers.

Broader Context of Royal Relationships

The British monarchy has historically faced periods of internal strain, from abdications to divorces. Modern challenges include intense media scrutiny and the pressures of public life amplified by social media. Harry's departure marked a significant shift, prompting discussions about the institution's adaptability.

Andersen's account adds to a growing body of royal literature examining these dynamics. While such books often rely on insider sources, they provide context for understanding the personal costs of royal roles.

As the royal family prepares for future transitions, including the eventual succession, maintaining unity remains a priority. Public support for the institution has remained relatively stable, though individual family members face varying levels of scrutiny.

For Middleton, the focus remains on her health journey and supporting her husband's increasing responsibilities. Her resilience throughout her cancer treatment has earned widespread respect and sympathy from the public.

Harry continues his work in the United States while maintaining some UK connections. His desire for reconciliation, as expressed in interviews, suggests openness, though trust issues appear to persist on both sides.

The reported end of Middleton's reconciliation efforts highlights the personal toll of public family conflicts. As both sides navigate their paths, the royal family's ability to present a united front during official events will continue to be closely watched.

While no immediate reconciliation appears on the horizon, royal watchers note that family relationships can evolve over time. For now, the emphasis remains on supporting King Charles during his treatment and maintaining stability within the institution.

The story serves as a reminder of the human elements behind the monarchy's public image. As Andersen's book and other accounts explore these dynamics, they contribute to ongoing conversations about tradition, privacy and personal well-being in one of the world's most visible families.