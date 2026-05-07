LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales, will travel to northern Italy next week for a two-day solo working visit, marking her first official overseas royal engagement since undergoing cancer treatment and signaling another major milestone in her steady return to public duties.

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that the 44-year-old future queen will visit Reggio Emilia on May 13 and 14 to explore the city's world-renowned approach to early childhood education and development. The trip aligns with her lifelong passion for supporting young children and expands the international reach of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

This will be Catherine's first overseas royal trip since accompanying Prince William to Boston in December 2022. She has not undertaken extended foreign engagements in more than three years, following her cancer diagnosis announced in March 2024.

A Passion Project Goes Global

The Reggio Emilia approach, developed in the Italian city after World War II, emphasizes child-led learning, creativity, strong relationships and environments where "nature and loving human relationships come together to support children's development," according to palace statements. Catherine is expected to meet educators, parents, children and local leaders during the visit.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the princess is "very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand" the innovative methods. The trip represents a "significant next step" in taking her early years work onto the global stage.

Catherine launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 to highlight the critical importance of the first five years of life. She has described it as her life's work, driven by research showing that positive early experiences shape lifelong outcomes in health, education and emotional well-being.

Cancer Battle and Gradual Return

Catherine revealed in March 2024 that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January of that year, followed by preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer. She stepped back from public duties during treatment but shared emotional updates, including a powerful video message in March 2024 and confirmation in January 2025 that she was in remission.

Her return to royal life has been carefully paced. She rejoined family appearances at Trooping the Colour in June 2025, attended Wimbledon, and gradually increased her workload throughout 2025 and early 2026. Recent engagements in London showed her in good spirits as she prepared for the Italy trip.

The solo nature of the Italy visit underscores her growing confidence in resuming a fuller schedule while managing energy levels post-treatment. Palace aides have emphasized that her health remains the priority, with all travel and activities planned accordingly.

Significance for the Royal Family

The announcement comes at a time when the monarchy is navigating multiple transitions. King Charles III continues his own cancer treatment and recovery, while Prince William balances increased responsibilities with support for his wife. The couple's three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8 — are expected to remain in the UK during the short trip.

Royal watchers see the Italy visit as symbolic of Catherine's resilience and commitment to her patronages. It also highlights Britain's soft power through cultural and educational diplomacy, building on longstanding ties with Italy.

Fans and well-wishers reacted with joy online, praising Catherine's dedication. Many noted the personal significance of her returning to international duties after a challenging period. "This is wonderful news — Kate is an inspiration," one social media user commented.

Looking Ahead

Details of the itinerary remain limited, but the two-day program is expected to include site visits to early childhood centers, discussions with experts and opportunities to observe classroom practices. No formal state elements are planned, keeping the focus on her charitable work.

The trip follows Catherine's recent domestic engagements and comes ahead of a busy summer schedule that may include more high-profile appearances with the family. It also sets the stage for potential future joint overseas tours with Prince William.

Catherine's openness about her health journey has resonated widely, raising awareness about cancer and encouraging others facing similar battles. Her emphasis on early childhood remains a consistent thread, even as she balances recovery with royal responsibilities.

As the Princess of Wales prepares for her journey to Reggio Emilia, the visit promises not only to advance her signature cause but also to showcase her strength and optimism after a deeply personal health challenge. For a woman who has become one of the most admired figures in the royal family, this return to the international stage feels like a hopeful new chapter.

Italy, with its rich history and pioneering educational philosophy, provides a fitting backdrop for Catherine's first post-treatment overseas mission. As she steps onto foreign soil once more, the world will be watching a princess who has faced adversity with grace and emerged more committed than ever to making a difference for the youngest members of society.